Cost-Effective COVID-19 Mobile App for Healthcare Providers & Patients

03/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Core Mobile Inc, a Citrix backed Company in Silicon Valley, California that specializes in workflow management in healthcare settings and patient engagement solutions, is launching mobile apps for COVID-19 patients and healthcare providers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005080/en/

CoreMobile COVID19 APP (Photo: Business Wire)

CoreMobile COVID19 APP (Photo: Business Wire)

The mobile apps enable frontline healthcare providers to remotely assess, triage and prioritize patients, provide video consultations, and optimize resources. Core Mobile’s CoreyPatient app enables patients to complete a customized questionnaire. Using the CoreyHealth™ app, healthcare providers can assess individuals and prioritize patient care according to their risk level, based on their past health history in EHRs/EMRs.

Incorporating CDC guidelines, Core Mobile offers an easy-to-use tool to healthcare providers and their patients. Providers use in-app text, voice, and video consultations to communicate effectively and quickly, leading to better patient care and avoiding non-essential trips to healthcare facilities.

The cost effective platform can be used as a standalone system or after integration with Electronic Health Record Systems (VistA, Epic, Cerner, PAS, and others). For current customers, these mobile app add-ons come at no additional cost to patients and care providers. The add-ons are embedded into the CoreyHealth™ and CoreyPatient™ apps and CoreyPlatform™, which are HIPAA and FISMA certified by the US Federal Government.

“Over the next few months, it will be critical for people to limit their exposure to others - including in hospitals and doctors’ offices,” says the founder and CEO Chandra Tekwani. “The Core Mobile team is working to ease the burden on hardworking healthcare providers during this time, to enable doctors and nurses to focus on their patients and to get them the care they need. We are ideally positioned to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and provide assistance to people who need it. We want to give people the opportunity to connect with healthcare professionals without having to leave their homes. ”

For more information on this solution, follow the link below:

http://Core Mobile inc.com/COVID19.php


© Business Wire 2020
