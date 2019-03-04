Cost Plus World Market : to Open Newly Relocated San Jose, CA Store

Specialty Retailer to Grand Open with Weekend of Special Events

Cost Plus World Market® (www.worldmarket.com) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly relocated San Jose, California location on Thursday, March 7, 2019. The new store is located in Stevens Creek Central Shopping Center at 5164 Stevens Creek Boulevard, and will have all the great merchandise for which World Market® is known.

Based in California, the retailer is already well known for its eclectic assortment of unique and authentic home furniture, decor, tabletop items, and jewelry and accessories from around the world. Cost Plus World Market buyers travel the globe visiting remote villages, centuries-old factories, and foreign bazaars and markets, searching for affordable products to offer their customers, including baskets from the Philippines, chocolates from Belgium, pottery from Portugal, collectibles from Africa, and international gourmet food and drinks.

Customers shopping the new Stevens Creek store location will find it filled with everything one needs for entertaining throughout the year, including imported food and beverages from around the world. In addition, shoppers looking to refresh their home for the spring season can find unique home decor objects, beautifully patterned throw pillows and curtain panels, occasional seating, and more at affordable prices to fit any budget.

To start the Stevens Creek store’s grand opening celebrations, a ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 9:00 am officially marks the opening of the store. The first 100 shoppers through the door from Thursday, March 7, 2019, through Sunday, March 10, 2019, will receive a free reusable World Market tote bag and can enjoy live entertainment, food and beverage sampling, and more throughout the weekend. In addition, the store will host a twice-daily raffle prize of a $250 World Market gift card throughout the grand opening weekend.

The new collection is in stores now so it’s the perfect time for a spring refresh in the home. The assortment is filled with cool and soft textures in dreamy decor, furniture, bedding and bath items, giving the home a relaxing vibe. Those who prefer a warmer color palette can choose gorgeous furniture, decor and lighting pieces in earthy hues and southwestern-inspired patterns. To view the full collection, visit a store or go to www.worldmarket.com.

About Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market (www.worldmarket.com) operates 275 stores in 36 states and the District of Columbia under the World Market® and Cost Plus World Market® trademarks. The stores feature an ever-changing selection of casual home decor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, over 500 international wines, and gourmet foods and beverages offered at affordable prices and imported from more than 50 countries. Many items are unique and exclusive to World Market and are regularly supplied by an international network of individual and regional artisans developed over the Company’s more than 50 years in the import business.

