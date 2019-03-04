Cost Plus World Market : to Open Newly Relocated San Jose, CA Store

Cost
Plus World Market® (www.worldmarket.com)
is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly relocated San
Jose, California location on Thursday, March 7, 2019. The new store
is located in Stevens Creek Central Shopping Center at 5164 Stevens
Creek Boulevard, and will have all the great merchandise for which World
Market® is known.
Based in California, the retailer is already well known for its eclectic
assortment of unique
and authentic home furniture, decor, tabletop items, and jewelry
and accessories from around the world. Cost Plus World Market buyers
travel the globe visiting remote villages, centuries-old factories, and
foreign bazaars and markets, searching for affordable products to offer
their customers, including baskets from the Philippines, chocolates from
Belgium, pottery from Portugal, collectibles from Africa, and
international gourmet
food and drinks.
Customers shopping the new Stevens Creek store location will find it
filled with everything one needs for entertaining throughout the year,
including imported food and beverages from around the world. In
addition, shoppers looking to refresh their home for the spring season
can find unique home decor objects, beautifully patterned throw
pillows and curtain panels, occasional seating, and more at
affordable prices to fit any budget.
To start the Stevens Creek store’s grand
opening celebrations, a ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 7, 2019,
at 9:00 am officially marks the opening of the store. The first 100
shoppers through the door from Thursday, March 7, 2019, through Sunday,
March 10, 2019, will receive a free reusable World Market tote bag and
can enjoy live entertainment, food and beverage sampling, and more
throughout the weekend. In addition, the store will host a twice-daily
raffle prize of a $250 World Market gift card throughout the grand
opening weekend.
The new collection is in stores now so it’s the perfect time for a
spring refresh in the home. The assortment is filled with cool and soft
textures in dreamy decor, furniture, bedding and bath items, giving the
home a relaxing vibe. Those who prefer a warmer color palette can choose
gorgeous furniture, decor and lighting pieces in earthy hues and
southwestern-inspired patterns. To view the full collection, visit a
store or go to www.worldmarket.com.
To stay up to date on all of Cost Plus World Market’s current
promotions, collections and events, follow us on www.facebook.com/worldmarket,
www.twitter.com/worldmarket,
www.pinterest.com/worldmarket,
and www.instagram.com/worldmarket.
About Cost Plus World Market
Cost
Plus World Market (www.worldmarket.com)
operates 275 stores in 36 states and the District of Columbia under the
World Market® and Cost Plus World Market® trademarks. The stores feature
an ever-changing selection of casual home decor and furniture,
housewares, gifts,
jewelry, decorative accessories, over 500 international wines, and gourmet
foods and beverages offered at affordable prices and imported from
more than 50 countries. Many items are unique and exclusive to World
Market and are regularly supplied by an international network of
individual and regional artisans developed over the Company’s more than
50 years in the import business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005182/en/