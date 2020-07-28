Log in
Cost of motor insurance falls to four year low

07/28/2020 | 02:11am EDT

The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance in the second quarter of the year at £460 was at its lowest quarterly level in four years according to the ABI's latest Motor Insurance Premium Tracker, published today.

The fall in part reflects the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown with most motorists making far fewer car journeys.

The ABI's Tracker is the only survey that looks at the price consumers pay for their cover, rather than the price they are quoted.

The figures highlight that

  • the average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance was £460, down £14 (3%) on the first quarter of the year.
  • year on year, the average premium fell by £9 (2%) to stand at its lowest level since quarter 3, 2016.

Laurenz Gerger, ABI's General Insurance Policy Adviser, said:

Our latest motor premium tracker clearly shows that motorists have been benefitting from reduced road accident frequency during lockdown.

In addition to the average premium falling to the lowest level in years, motor insurers have provided extra support to their customers by waiving any requirements to extend cover for millions of workers who may need to drive to different locations, and people who want to help their communities by transporting medicines or groceries to support those affected by Coronavirus.

However, continued cost pressures, including rising repair bills and the delay in introducing personal injury reforms, mean that motorists will need to continue to shop around to get the best deal for their needs.'

  • The Association of British Insurers is the voice of the UK's world leading insurance and long-term savings industry. A productive, inclusive and thriving sector, we are an industry that provides peace of mind to households and businesses across the UK and powers the growth of local and regional economies by enabling trade, risk taking, investment and innovation.
  • More news and information from the ABI is available on our web site, abi.org.uk.

ABI - Association of British Insurers published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:10:09 UTC
