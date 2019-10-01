Cost of no deal Brexit pales in comparison to political damage of not leaving - UK finance minister
10/01/2019 | 02:16pm EDT
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday the cost of a no deal Brexit paled in comparison to the political costs of not leaving the European Union on Oct. 31.
Speaking at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference, Javid said the political cost of missing the end of October deadline would be unbearable.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)