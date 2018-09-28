Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cost to insure Tesla debt reaches highest price ever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 06:45pm CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The cost to insure debt holdings in electric carmaker Tesla Inc, whose chief executive has been accused of fraud by federal regulators, rose to its highest-ever level on Friday as the bond market reflected growing worries about a default.

Tesla's 5-year credit default swap hit its highest price ever on Friday, the day after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was suing Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and pushing for his ouster. The agency said he made a series of "false and misleading" tweets about potentially taking Tesla private last month.

Musk said on Thursday he had done nothing wrong. The company's shares were down 11.6 percent at $271.98 at midday on Friday.

"This unjustified action by the SEC leaves me deeply saddened and disappointed," Musk said in a statement. "Integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way."

It cost about $71,300 to insure $1 million of the electric carmaker's debt, plus an upfront cost of around 22.45 percent, which was also at an all-time high, representing a total of 29.58 percent of the face value of the company's 2025 junk bond, or around $295,000.

Doubts were evident elsewhere in the market. Trading volume of the 2025 junk bond ballooned to $34 million on Thursday, versus $6 million on Wednesday, $1 million on Tuesday and $7 million on Monday, according to Reuters trading sources.

Traders were quoting the junk bond at 87 cents early on Thursday morning. As of Friday, it was at 84 cents on the dollar, the traders said. That suggests that on Thursday sellers, who may have initially bought the bond because they believed in the company's fundamentals, capitulated on the price.

"A lot of times, when a bond is under pressure, you get a standoff between buyers who if it were cheap, would buy it, and sellers who do not want to sell it cheap," said Tom Graff, portfolio manager at Brown Advisory. "A lot of times a burst in volume means the seller gave in."

(Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Kate Duguid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29pFacebook's slide stalls Intel-led Wall Street advance
RE
07:27pLEARNING FROM THE FINANCIAL CRISIS : ranking EU Member States' resilience
PU
07:25pGoogle CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
RE
07:22pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Announces Agenda for FinTech Forward 2018 Conference
PU
07:22pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Climate Change an Absolute United Nations Priority, Secretary-General Tells Pacific Island Leaders, Stressing ‘Your Voices’, Experiences Pivotal
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:02pESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : New initiative to advance women’s entrepreneurship in Asia-Pacific launched at UN General Assembly
PU
06:58pMexico, U.S. to Release Draft of Bilateral, Renegotiated Nafta Friday
DJ
06:48pMusk would not give up chairman role to settle SEC lawsuit - CNBC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.