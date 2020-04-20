Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy Files Lawsuit on Behalf of South San Francisco Unified School District Against Juul Labs, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

SSFUSD’s Lawsuit Alleges that Juul Targeted its Marketing Strategy to Teens and Pre-Teens, Leading to Exceptionally High Levels of e-cigarette use by Local Students

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP filed a lawsuit on behalf of South San Francisco Unified School District against Juul Labs, Inc. over Juul’s marketing strategy, advertising, and product design, which have targeted minors, especially preteens and teenagers, resulting in increased use of electronic cigarettes by youth in San Mateo County and increased costs for local schools.

According to the most recent California Student Tobacco Survey, a shocking 20.8 percent of teens in San Mateo County used e-cigarettes in 2018, up from 11.8 percent in 2017, and much higher than the state average of 10.9 percent. Even use by middle school students is sharply rising.

The use of nicotine and e-cigarettes impacts learning, memory, and attention. San Mateo schools, like schools around the country, are struggling to ban use on campus and keep students focused on learning. As alleged in the Complaint, SSFUSD has experienced increased tobacco related suspension rates and has had to incur costs to educate students about the risks of vaping.

“As the coronavirus sweeps the Bay Area, it is clearer than ever that vaping poses a serious health risk to our students,” said SSFUSD Superintendent Shawnterra Moore. “Vaping makes students more susceptible to diseases like COVID-19 and a host of other health problems. We refuse to sit idle while the children we serve are misled by these predatory marketing tactics.”

“In South San Francisco, we have seen the results of this predatory marketing take effect as more of our students begin vaping,” said SSFUSD School Board President Patricia Murray. “It’s time to act to protect the health of the children we serve.”

Anne Marie Murphy, of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, said that “as a resident of South San Francisco and a parent, this case has particular meaning for me—it is heartening that our local school districts are leading the fight against the rising rates of vaping among school age children.”

The lawsuit has been filed by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, based in Burlingame, and co-counsel at the Renne Public Law Group; Migliaccio & Rathod, LLP; Wagstaff & Cartmell, LLP; and the San Mateo County Counsel’s Office to challenge Juul and big tobacco.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:06pVILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL : Reports Loans Processed Under the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program
PU
06:02pKITE REALTY GROUP TRUST : Launches KRG Small Business Loan Program for Tenants
AQ
06:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Shoe Care Products Market 2019-2023 | Growing Footwear Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:01pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
06:01pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $0.37, ROAA of 0.40% and ROTCE of 4.48% For 1Q 2020
BU
06:01pConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call on April 30, 2020
GL
05:57pMYNDVR : Announces First 10 Communities to Receive Donated VR Headsets through Partnership with Pico Interactive and Littlstar
BU
05:56pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : KCS Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
PU
05:55pSAP SE : SAP Co-Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein Continues as CEO, Jennifer Morgan Departs
EQ
05:51pPrime Minister Rowley Chairs First Road Map To Recovery Meeting – April 20, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Shoe Care Products Market 2019-2023 | Growing Footwear Market to Boost..
2KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST : KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST : Launches KRG Small Business Loan Program for Tenants
3CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. : ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call on Apri..
4PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. : PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $0.37, ROAA of 0..
5STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. : STEEL DYNAMICS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group