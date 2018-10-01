Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cotton Creek Capital Partners with Vecta Environmental Services, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Gonzales, Louisiana-based Vecta Environmental Services, LLC (“Vecta”), a leading industrial and environmental services provider to chemical, industrial, utilities and oil & gas midstream customers along the U.S. Gulf Coast (“USGC”) region.

Vecta provides a full-range of industrial and environmental services to a diverse customer base across multiple end markets throughout the USGC region.  Operating from three facilities located in Gonzales, Louisiana, Houston, Texas and LaPlace, Louisiana, Vecta specializes in hydro-blasting, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, hydro-excavation and insulation and scaffolding services critical for routine maintenance, planned outages/shutdowns, regulatory compliance and emergency call outs at customer plants and facilities.  Through a commitment to safety, quality and character, Vecta has become an industry leader with a reputation of providing excellent service to its extensive customer base.

As part of the acquisition, Vecta will continue to be led by its current executive team, including Founder and President Kenny Rouse, Chief Executive Officer Chad Kalland and Chief Financial Officer Selena Ray, all of whom will remain significant shareholders in the Company.

“We are excited to partner with Cotton Creek as Vecta enters its next phase of growth.  We believe Cotton Creek is aligned with our operating principles and will enable us to accelerate numerous additional opportunities to provide high quality services to our customers, while preserving the tenets that those customers have come to trust,” said Kenny Rouse, Founder and President of Vecta.

“Kenny, Chad and Selena have built an exceptional business centered on safety, operational excellence and a cohesive suite of service offerings.  We look forward to partnering with the Vecta team to execute our collective vision to grow and expand the Company’s capabilities and footprint to further support its diverse customer base,” commented Cotton Creek Partner, Lee Rash.

The investment in Vecta, by Cotton Creek, is being made through Cotton Creek Capital Partners III, L.P., Cotton Creek’s third standalone private equity fund, and represents a continuation of its investment strategy of partnering with privately-held lower middle-market businesses.

About Vecta
Vecta Environmental Services, LLC provides routine maintenance and mission critical industrial and environmental services to plants and facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast region.  The Company specializes in hydro-blasting, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, hydro-excavation and insulation & scaffolding services critical for routine maintenance, planned outages/shutdowns, regulatory compliance and emergency call outs at customer plants and facilities.  Vecta operates out of its headquarters in Gonzales, Louisiana, and has additional locations in Houston, Texas and LaPlace, Louisiana, serving a diverse set of customers throughout the Gulf Coast region. For more information, visit Vecta’s website at www.vectaenvironmental.com

About Cotton Creek Capital
Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that concentrates on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors.  The firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professional have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

Media Contact:
Kate Boyd
P: 512-412-3306
kboyd@cottoncreekcapital.com

CCC Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pAFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust Names Chang Suh CEO
PR
02:34pADVANTEGO CORPORATION : Advantego to Distribute, Support Full Line of Badu Networks' TCP Optimization Products as "Gold Level" Designee
AC
02:33pRockBridge Enters Into Binding Letter of Intent With Harvest Enterprises, Inc
AQ
02:33pALLIANT ENERGY : Power outage at Milton Avenue and Centerway
AQ
02:33pIHS MARKIT : Canada Manufacturing PMI®
BU
02:32pTRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO
AC
02:32pFACEBOOK : Longtime Facebook Executive Mosseri Takes Over Instagram
DJ
02:31pMONDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
AQ
02:31pMONDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Computers, Airlines
AQ
02:31pIHS MARKIT : US Manufacturing PMI™
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
4S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
5ROYAL MAIL : ROYAL MAIL : shares slide on profit and costs warning

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.