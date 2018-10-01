Cotton Creek Capital Partners with Vecta Environmental Services, LLC

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Gonzales, Louisiana-based Vecta Environmental Services, LLC (“Vecta”), a leading industrial and environmental services provider to chemical, industrial, utilities and oil & gas midstream customers along the U.S. Gulf Coast (“USGC”) region.



Vecta provides a full-range of industrial and environmental services to a diverse customer base across multiple end markets throughout the USGC region. Operating from three facilities located in Gonzales, Louisiana, Houston, Texas and LaPlace, Louisiana, Vecta specializes in hydro-blasting, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, hydro-excavation and insulation and scaffolding services critical for routine maintenance, planned outages/shutdowns, regulatory compliance and emergency call outs at customer plants and facilities. Through a commitment to safety, quality and character, Vecta has become an industry leader with a reputation of providing excellent service to its extensive customer base.

As part of the acquisition, Vecta will continue to be led by its current executive team, including Founder and President Kenny Rouse, Chief Executive Officer Chad Kalland and Chief Financial Officer Selena Ray, all of whom will remain significant shareholders in the Company.

“We are excited to partner with Cotton Creek as Vecta enters its next phase of growth. We believe Cotton Creek is aligned with our operating principles and will enable us to accelerate numerous additional opportunities to provide high quality services to our customers, while preserving the tenets that those customers have come to trust,” said Kenny Rouse, Founder and President of Vecta.

“Kenny, Chad and Selena have built an exceptional business centered on safety, operational excellence and a cohesive suite of service offerings. We look forward to partnering with the Vecta team to execute our collective vision to grow and expand the Company’s capabilities and footprint to further support its diverse customer base,” commented Cotton Creek Partner, Lee Rash.

The investment in Vecta, by Cotton Creek, is being made through Cotton Creek Capital Partners III, L.P., Cotton Creek’s third standalone private equity fund, and represents a continuation of its investment strategy of partnering with privately-held lower middle-market businesses.

About Vecta

Vecta Environmental Services, LLC provides routine maintenance and mission critical industrial and environmental services to plants and facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast region. The Company specializes in hydro-blasting, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, hydro-excavation and insulation & scaffolding services critical for routine maintenance, planned outages/shutdowns, regulatory compliance and emergency call outs at customer plants and facilities. Vecta operates out of its headquarters in Gonzales, Louisiana, and has additional locations in Houston, Texas and LaPlace, Louisiana, serving a diverse set of customers throughout the Gulf Coast region. For more information, visit Vecta’s website at www.vectaenvironmental.com .

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that concentrates on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professional have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com .

