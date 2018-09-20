Cotton On Group Partners With Adyen to Advance Global eCommerce Rollout

Leading Australian retailer selects Adyen to provide improved online payment capabilities while increasing authorisation rates.

Adyen, the payments platform of choice for the world’s leading companies, today announced a partnership with the Cotton On Group, Australia’s largest global retailer. With this partnership in place, Adyen is helping to power eCommerce payments for the Cotton On Group brands including Cotton On, Cotton On KIDS, Cotton On BODY, Rubi, Supré, Factorie and Typo on a global scale. The Group selected Adyen in late 2017 and rolled out the payment platform to all markets in April 2018.

“Adyen provides the Cotton On Group with online payment capability to support our eCommerce channel globally, powering our international growth,” says Brendan Sweeney, Cotton On Group General Manager of eCommerce. “By adopting the Adyen platform, the Group has gained access to a greater breadth of payment capability – all whilst benefitting from a more sophisticated fraud management approach, resulting in lower fraud.

“Beyond this, local acquiring has helped the Group streamline settlements timelines, improve cash flow, and provide a greater visibility of disputes, refunds and cancellations. Adyen provides us with a convenient single-platform solution that processes the entire payment from beginning to end and keeps all data in one place.”

With Adyen’s payments platform in place, the Group was able to consolidate its various payment programs and easily switch on solutions like RevenueProtect - an integrated risk management system which allows the business to maintain the perfect balance between fraud defence and optimised conversions. Additionally, Adyen’s ShopperDNA builds a holistic view of the shopper behind each transaction, making it easy for customer service teams to track online fraudsters as they attempt to change networks, devices and identities.

Further, its direct local acquiring licenses allow Adyen to own the entire payment process, eliminating the need to run payments across multiple third-party platforms. Adyen helped the Cotton On Group launch online banking payment methods in new markets, such as Malaysia and South Africa, as well as offer local acquiring and consolidated processing for the Australian, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Great Britain and US markets.

“We now accept a wide range of payment types that are relevant to our customer in each market, unlocking greater growth,” says Mr. Sweeney.

“Adyen and the Cotton On Group share many of the same values including a relentless commitment to creating a great customer experience. We are honoured to join the Group in this exciting journey as they continue to build an outstanding worldwide customer experience,” said Michel van Aalten, Country Manager AUNZ for Adyen. “At Adyen, we value the opportunity to empower great local companies to succeed overseas, as well as help local merchants to build business domestically.”

About the Cotton On Group

The Cotton On Group was born in Geelong, Victoria and over the past 25 years has grown to a store footprint of over 1,400+ stores across 18 countries with a team of 22,000 people globally. The Group owns seven brands including: Cotton On, Cotton On KIDS, Cotton On BODY, Factorie, Supré, Rubi and Typo. The Group also has a philanthropic arm, the Cotton On Foundation, which has raised $75 million towards creating 20,000 educational places globally by 2020.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally preferred payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, customers include Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Freelancer.com, Lorna Jane, Kogan.com, Movember and Showpo.

