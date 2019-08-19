Cotton Patch Cafe : Announces HERO Community Program

Texas-inspired restaurant to recognize and reward local teachers and administrators this fall

Cotton Patch Cafe, a Texas-inspired, scratch-made restaurant serving Southern classics, today announced its new regional program, The Heroes Circle, which will reward those who go the extra mile in the communities surrounding Cotton Patch Cafe’s 56 locations.

Cotton Patch Cafe is accepting nominations on its website for local teachers and administrators now through September 20, and will soon begin selecting its very first honorees for The Heroes Circle. Special recipients can expect various rewards from Cotton Patch Cafe, including free Cotton Patch Cafe for a year, a $1,000 donation for their school and more! In celebration of the HERO Community Program, Cotton Patch Cafe will also offer a 20 percent dine-in discount for teachers and administrators from August 19 to September 30.

“Each of our Cotton Patch Cafe communities are built on the foundation of working hard for those who work hard. Our first initiative is to honor teachers and educators, but we will shift the focus throughout the year,” said Larry Ryback, CEO of Cotton Patch Cafe. “This ongoing program will allow us to properly reward and honor our diligent, outstanding and noble guests.”

The restaurant defines a hero as someone who embodies these traits: helpful, engaged, responsible, hard-working, and optimistic. To be eligible for The Heroes Circle, these community members must live and work in Cotton Patch Cafe restaurant markets and exceed expectations in all that they do. The brand will have nomination periods throughout the year to identify key nominees for The Heroes Circle.

“Cotton Patch Cafe has a rich 30-year history of scratch-made cooking, customer service and community involvement,” said Ryback. “In honor of our 30th anniversary, our team is proud to honor, recognize and reward those who work hard in all they do in Cotton Patch Cafe’s communities.”

Cotton Patch Cafe is known for its warm hospitality and made from scratch meals. With restaurants across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico, Cotton Patch Cafe’s classic favorites are a staple for its neighboring communities. Guests return to Cotton Patch Cafe for the delicious food, but they stay for the restaurant’s warm, hospitable nature.

About Cotton Patch Cafe

Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Dallas-based Cotton Patch Cafe is a Texas-inspired, scratch-made restaurant serving Southern classics in more than 50 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico. Cotton Patch is deeply committed to being a community partner in each town it calls home, and gives to many local organizations and charities in addition to being a major donor to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. For more information, visit cottonpatch.com or follow Cotton Patch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005399/en/