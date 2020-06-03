Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Coty in talks to collaborate with Kim Kardashian for cosmetics line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 07:33am EDT
Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian attends a public discussion during the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan

Coty Inc is in talks with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West over a potential collaboration for a beauty line, the cosmetics maker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company already has a majority stake in West's half sister, Kylie Jenner's makeup and skincare line, which it bought last year for $600 million.

The holding recently came under the scanner after Forbes magazine alleged that Jenner had been overplaying the value of her cosmetics brand.

Coty's new chief executive officer said on Monday the allegations came as a "mystery" to him.

Shares of the company rose nearly 7% on Wednesday after the possibility of another collaboration with the family, adding to the 20% gains in Coty's stock seen earlier this week, when it named chairman Peter Harf as its new CEO.

Coty, however, said there was no assurance that an agreement or collaboration would be reached and did not provide any further details. (https://bit.ly/3eM6Gwx)

West, who is known for chronicling her life with her sisters on TV's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", launched her own makeup line in 2017, two years after Jenner's successful foray into the beauty industry.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COTY INC. -4.56% 4.19 Delayed Quote.-62.76%
FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED -0.86% 957.4 End-of-day quote.-42.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56aChina drives global oil demand recovery out of coronavirus collapse
RE
07:55aGlobal shares hit three-month highs on economic recovery hopes
RE
07:53aGulf OPEC members not planning additional voluntary oil cuts beyond June - sources
RE
07:51aSaudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure on laggards
RE
07:50aSoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of color'
RE
07:48aUK economy still shrinking but pace of decline eases - PMI
RE
07:45aTSX futures higher ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision
RE
07:41aBank of England tells banks to be ready for no-deal Brexit
RE
07:36aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : Additional Loan and Cashflow Support for Landlords and Businesses Affected by COVID-19
PU
07:35aConnecting with Customers in a COVID World
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders
4RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Raised to Buy by Goldman Sachs
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group