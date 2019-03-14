Couchbase Named a Leader in the Big Data NoSQL Database Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase today announced that Forrester Research Inc. recognized the company as a Leader in its report ‘The Forrester Wave™: Big Data NoSQL, Q1 2019.’ Forrester identified the 15 most significant companies in the category and evaluated them against 26 criteria. Couchbase received the top scores possible in the ability to execute, open source, technical support, market awareness, and reach criteria in this Forrester Wave™ report.



According to the report, "[NoSQL] has gone from supporting simple schemaless apps to becoming a mission-critical data platform for large Fortune 1000 companies. It has already disrupted the database market, which was dominated for decades by relational database vendors. Today, half of global data and analytics technology decision makers either have implemented or are implementing NoSQL platforms, taking advantage of the benefits of a flexible database that serves a broad range of use cases.”

The report also cites that, “Couchbase has a high-performance and scalable NoSQL offering. Couchbase is designed to provide easy-to-scale key-value or document storage, processing and access with low-latency requirements. Firms use Couchbase to support massively-interactive use cases, some of which include social and mobile/IoT applications, healthcare, financial services, content and metadata stores, eCommerce, and online gaming applications. Couchbase provides full support for documents, a flexible data model, indexing, full-text search, and MapReduce for real-time analytics. Customers use Couchbase to support various mission-critical workloads, including operational, analytical, and mixed workloads.”

“NoSQL is enabling a fundamental market transition in databases that will prove to be one of the most impactful in all of technology and digital transformation. Couchbase continues its maniacal focus on differentiated innovation, scoring the highest marks possible in multiple categories within the Forrester report,” said Matt Cain, President and CEO of Couchbase. “Couchbase was built on a foundation that enables us to be the most powerful NoSQL database for business-critical applications. We are proud of the success we bring to our customers by helping them solve their most complex data and application challenges. We are equally proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ report.”

“Infosys partners closely with Couchbase to power new digital transformation initiatives at our Fortune 1000 clients,” said Gautam Khanna, VP, Head – Modernization Practice, Infosys. “As an independent global systems integrator, we rely not only on our technical expertise within the open source and NoSQL sectors, but also consider third party industry research when making architectural recommendations to our clients. Couchbase’s recognition as a leader in the Forrester Wave™ report supports our observations and experiences with Couchbase when deploying solutions at our mutual customers.”

Click & Collect platform Doddle is expanding into the U.S. this year, leveraging the power of Couchbase. In the United Kingdom, Doddle’s Click & Collect technology is already used by many of the leading retailers such as Debenhams and grocers like Morrisons. The technology allows shoppers from other retail partners, including Amazon, to pick up their online purchases in these locations. Doddle uses Couchbase to underpin their mobile based service providing a great customer experience even when offline.

“Couchbase allows us to innovate at speed and run a highly reliable platform at scale,” said Gary O’Connor CTO at Doddle. “We’re always looking for ways to better serve our customers, and Couchbase is foundational technology that enables us to offer a superior customer experience.”

