Couchbase Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid- and Cloud-Friendly NoSQL Stores in Q3 2018

Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase Inc., creator of the world’s first Engagement Database, today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid- and Cloud-Friendly NoSQL Stores in Q3 2018. The technology vendors included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.







“Digital transformation dominates the agenda for enterprise organizations around the world, and these initiatives are most successful when underpinned by a flexible, scalable, cloud native database,” said Scott Anderson, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Business Operations at Couchbase. “Couchbase is honored to be recognized on the Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid- and Cloud-Friendly NoSQL Stores. We view this as a testament to our ability to enable digital transformation and help our customers innovate in the cloud.”





The Couchbase Data Platform provides the leading database technology in the cloud for massively interactive enterprises focused on creating exceptional customer and employee experiences. Companies born in the cloud or looking to improve their strategy for cloud-based data management deploy the Couchbase Data Platform for its unique data model flexibility, elastic scalability, high performance and 24x365 availability, which are all key requirements for building and deploying modern web, mobile, and IoT applications. The Couchbase Data Platform is a distributed, multi-cloud and mobile NoSQL document database, based on a memory-first, async everywhere architecture. Today, Couchbase powers customer and employee engagement for the world's most innovative companies, including eight of the top 25 Forbes Global 2000 companies, six of the top 10 broadcast TV companies, three of the top three credit reporting companies, and six of the top 10 U.S. ecommerce companies.





"The latest Constellation ShortList updates reflect the leading solutions sought after by both our analysts and early adopter clients. We often work with market leader and fast follower clients to identify the leading solutions that apply exponential technologies to enterprise scale and security requirements. These lists constantly change, and the updates reflect the dynamism in the market and the expertise our analysts have in recommending the best solutions to our clients," said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.





Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market conditions change.





Couchbase's mission is to be the data platform that revolutionizes digital innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created the world's first Engagement Database to help deliver ever-richer and ever more personalized customer and employee experiences. Built with the most powerful NoSQL technology, the Couchbase Data Platform was architected on top of an open source foundation for the massively interactive enterprise. Our geo-distributed Engagement Database provides unmatched developer agility and manageability, as well as unparalleled performance at any scale, from any cloud to the edge.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, AT&T, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast, Disney, DreamWorks Animation, eBay, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.





Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.





