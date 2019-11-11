Couchbase Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Third Consecutive Year

Santa Clara, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced it has again been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Couchbase grew 312% from 2015 to 2018.

As enterprises move to support Internet, mobile and IoT applications, they require a purpose-built database optimized for the most business-critical use cases. Couchbase, with its cache, key value store, and document database capabilities, is a multi-model database built for business-critical applications in the enterprise--from public cloud to hybrid cloud to edge deployments. Thanks to its unique cloud-native architecture, Couchbase is positioned to scale, perform at scale, and do so reliably, making it a popular choice among some of the biggest brands in the world.

“We continue to execute against our vision to become the next great enterprise software company by delivering sustained differentiation, driving long-term profitable growth, and building a world class team,” said Matt Cain, President and CEO of Couchbase. “We are very proud to be named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the third consecutive year, and we remain relentlessly focused on enabling our customers to run their most demanding applications on our industry leading database. With spending in this market set to reach $29B by 2023, we are looking forward to many more years of extraordinary growth.”

Couchbase’s inclusion on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 comes on the heels of its recent announcement in which the company declared a strong first half of FY2020, with milestones including:

70%+ new business growth

100%+ growth in total contract value

55%+ billings growth

50%+ growth in average deal size

Customers now include 30% of the Fortune 100

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service, it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases. Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

# # #

Christina Knittel Couchbase 6504177500 christina.knittel@couchbase.com