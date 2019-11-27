Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Santa Clara, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced CFO Greg Henry will be presenting at three technology investor conferences taking place in December:

--Jefferies Public Cloud Summit, Tuesday, December 3, Las Vegas, NV

--Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Wednesday, December 4, Las Vegas, NV

--Barclays Global Tech Conference, Thursday, December 12, San Francisco, CA

At the Jefferies Public Cloud Summit, Henry will be presenting between 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Alsace Room at the Wynn Hotel. At the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, he will be presenting between 9:05 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. And during the Barclays Global Tech Conference, Henry is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat session between 3:30 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. at The Palace Hotel.

For additional information, please contact IR@couchbase.com.

