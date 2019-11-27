Log in
Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/27/2019 | 11:38am EST

Santa Clara, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced CFO Greg Henry will be presenting at three technology investor conferences taking place in December:

--Jefferies Public Cloud Summit, Tuesday, December 3, Las Vegas, NV

--Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Wednesday, December 4, Las Vegas, NV

--Barclays Global Tech Conference, Thursday, December 12, San Francisco, CA

At the Jefferies Public Cloud Summit, Henry will be presenting between 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Alsace Room at the Wynn Hotel. At the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, he will be presenting between 9:05 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. And during the Barclays Global Tech Conference, Henry is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat session between 3:30 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. at The Palace Hotel.

For additional information, please contact IR@couchbase.com.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Christina Knittel
Couchbase
6504177500
christina.knittel@couchbase.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"

