Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cougar Acquires Advanced Technology Aircraft to Fill Market Gap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Cougar Aircraft Corp has acquired the assets of the GA-7 Cougar light twin aircraft, designed and formerly produced by Grumman Gulfstream, famous for military and executive jets. Cougar now owns the FAA Type Certificate A17SO, the technology, production tools, and world-wide rights needed to build this aircraft. The GA-7 is a perfect solution to fill the urgent need in the training market, and with its robust construction can handle the real-life flight testing required to advance to the next stages in alternative propulsion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005904/en/

Cougar Acquires Advanced Technology Aircraft to Fill Market Gap (Photo: Business Wire)

Cougar Acquires Advanced Technology Aircraft to Fill Market Gap (Photo: Business Wire)

The aviation training market has exploded with airline demand, and it is forecast that training over 800,000 pilots worldwide will generate a need for thousands of new planes. That adds up to potential sales of over $7 Billion USD. Market demand to produce new training planes has increased so much the one major light plane maker has revealed a 700-plane backorder and $350 million in annual turnover.

The GA-7 is a proven and respected aircraft that offers a safe and profitable training platform; what’s more, modified GA-7s have already flown with alternative powerplants. The GA-7 uses advanced fighter jet construction derived from its Grumman heritage, combined with simple modular assembly, allowing for low cost, high volume production of new aircraft. As an added bonus, the GA-7 offers an exceptionally long service life of its main wing components at 42,000 hours – compared to a typical 12,000-hour service life. This means many more profitable flight hours and less frequent aircraft fleet replacements.

The GA-7 could become the first and perhaps only light twin manufactured in China. Acquisition of an existing Type Certificate, which is valid forever, can save 10 years and many millions of dollars compared with development of a new, unproven aircraft model. With both single and twin-engine aircraft models and a 5,000 square meter facility ready to start production immediately, this is a golden opportunity for Chinese participation in aircraft manufacturing at a fraction of the usual cost of entry.

Cougar Aircraft Corp is now inviting investors and suppliers to participate in their exclusive FAA and CAAC world-wide rights to bring these aircraft to a global market that is clearly in need of many more airplanes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pFDG KINETIC : Announcements and Notices – Delay in Publication of 2018/19 Final Results, Further Update on Date of Board Meeting and Suspension of Trading
PU
09:53pCH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with TTW Public Company Limited
PU
09:53pHANHUA FINANCIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2...
PU
09:51pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING COTY, INC. (NYSE : COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:33pCHONG HING BANK : Establishment of US$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Perpetual Capital Securities Programme and Proposed Issue of U.S.$ Denominated Perpetual Capital Securities
PU
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST ACER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ : ACER) and Encourages Acer Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:28pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...
PU
09:27pTORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
09:26pCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : to exit dairy products making unit for $586 million cash
RE
09:23pCENERIC : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
2Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
5Sigma-i and D-Wave Announce Largest-Ever Quantum Cloud-Access Contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About