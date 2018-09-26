Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Council for Citizens Against Government Waste : Applauds Passage of the Music Modernization Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:15pm CEST

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste (CCAGW) applauded the congressional passage of the Orrin G. Hatch Music Modernization Act. The bill will now be sent to President Trump for his signature.

CCAGW President Tom Schatz said in a statement:

“I am pleased that Congress has sent the Orrin G. Hatch Music Modernization Act to the President for signature. Technological advances over the past several decades have dramatically changed how everyone listens to music. But, for far too long, compensation for performers, producers, and songwriters remained in the dark ages. Enactment of the Orrin G. Hatch Music Modernization Act provides much-needed pay equity to those working within the music industry and is a good step forward in bringing twentieth-century music copyright laws into alignment with the digital era.”

The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste is the lobbying arm of Citizens Against Government Waste, the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:14pGlobal Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Market 2017-2021| Oral Administration Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio
BU
05:13pMID AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pManhattan Chamber of Commerce is Partnering with The Ascent Conference to Host NYC's Preeminent Tech Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36
AC
05:12pEQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pGENERAL ELECTRIC : A New App Sees Signs Of Sepsis Risk In Hospital Patients — And Spurs Staff To Action
PU
05:11pSOUTHWEST GAS : Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
PU
05:11pEQT GP HOLDINGS, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pLAZARD LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pTelecoms up Amid Deal Activity -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
05:10pANGLO AMERICAN : announces board changes as Sir Philip Hampton, Jack Thompson step down
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
2TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
3ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Saudi Arabia, four other Gulf states to enter key JP Morga..
5GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.