Council for Citizens Against Government Waste : Applauds Passage of the Music Modernization Act

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste (CCAGW) applauded the congressional passage of the Orrin G. Hatch Music Modernization Act. The bill will now be sent to President Trump for his signature.

CCAGW President Tom Schatz said in a statement:

“I am pleased that Congress has sent the Orrin G. Hatch Music Modernization Act to the President for signature. Technological advances over the past several decades have dramatically changed how everyone listens to music. But, for far too long, compensation for performers, producers, and songwriters remained in the dark ages. Enactment of the Orrin G. Hatch Music Modernization Act provides much-needed pay equity to those working within the music industry and is a good step forward in bringing twentieth-century music copyright laws into alignment with the digital era.”

The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste is the lobbying arm of Citizens Against Government Waste, the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006003/en/