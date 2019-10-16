Council of Municipality of Kiama : ANZAC centenary logo

Kiama Municipal Council's application to keep the ANZAC centenary logo on the Blowhole Point lighthouse has been refused by the NSW Government.

Council resolved in April to support the logo remaining on the lighthouse indefinitely.

The original licence for the logo, from the Department of Industry (Lands), expired on 30 June.

However, the Department refused council's application to keep the logo because:

the logo was not in keeping with the heritage design values of the lighthouse

the logo was not originally intended to be an ongoing installation

Council has engaged a contractor to remove the logo.