Council of Municipality of Kiama : ANZAC centenary logo

10/16/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

Kiama Municipal Council's application to keep the ANZAC centenary logo on the Blowhole Point lighthouse has been refused by the NSW Government.

Council resolved in April to support the logo remaining on the lighthouse indefinitely.

The original licence for the logo, from the Department of Industry (Lands), expired on 30 June.

However, the Department refused council's application to keep the logo because:

  • the logo was not in keeping with the heritage design values of the lighthouse
  • the logo was not originally intended to be an ongoing installation

Council has engaged a contractor to remove the logo.

Disclaimer

The Council of the Municipality of Kiama published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 23:48:06 UTC
