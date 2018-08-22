Council of Municipality of Kiama : Emergency Drought Relief

Kiama Council is providing emergency drought relief from rates and charges, to farmers who may not satisfy its normal Hardship Policy.

Council's Hardship Policy provides flexibility to ratepayers who cannot meet their normal instalment payments.

The Policy also allows accrued interest on rates and charges to be written off in some cases.

Farmers who fail to meet the requirements of the Hardship Policy, can now apply for emergency drought relief.

The relief provides periodic payment arrangements, with no interest charged on overdue amounts, until 31 May 2019.

Farmers wishing to apply for emergency drought relief can access the form for Temporary Financial Hardship Application - Farmland, from Council's website:

www.kiama.nsw.gov.au/your-council/forms

Farmers can also contact Council's Rates Officer on (02) 4232 0444 for further information.