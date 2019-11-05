Log in
Counter Logic Gaming Announces Stephanie Harvey Will Join Organization to Support Their Mission of Growing the Female Esports Community

11/05/2019 | 01:00pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) announced today that Stephanie Harvey (missharvey) will join the company in a newly created position where she will focus on engaging with the female esports community to provide a platform for inclusivity-focused esports programming. She will play a key role in generating purpose-driven brand engagement with CLG partners and develop resources and initiatives to bring the esports community together. Harvey is a five-time champion in competitive Counter-Strike and longtime champion of women and girls in gaming who will be integral in the continued development of the mission, goals and aspirational impact for CLG.

“Stephanie is a legend in the esports industry. Having played professionally for 16 years, we recognize the expertise and innovative mindset that she brings to CLG,” said Dan Fleeter, COO Counter Logic Gaming. “As an organization, we are committed to growing esports by empowering all those that play and Stephanie shares in our vision.  Bringing her back into the CLG family to work on these initiatives is incredibly exciting.”

“Having played professionally and being involved in game development, I couldn’t imagine a more perfect role for myself at this point in my esports career,” said Harvey. “I’m thrilled to be able to put my full support behind the programs CLG is creating for the gaming communities. There is a tremendous opportunity to take the next step in supporting them and lifting up the amateur scene in ways that would make us all stronger. I can’t wait to hit the ground running and advance this platform so that it may reach even more women and girls in gaming, but also anyone else interested in being a part of our community.”

“I’ve long admired Stephanie for all she has done for the esports industry, including her playing style and what she does to inspire all gamers,” said CLG Founder and President George “HotshotGG” Georgallidis. “CLG has always been dedicated to diversity and inclusion in gaming, which should be a goal for the entire esports community, and was one of the first organizations to launch a professional female esports team. I can’t wait to see what CLG and missharvey can create.”

Harvey, the new director of esports franchise development and outreach for CLG, is a native of Quebec City and was named by Forbes as one of the brightest “30 Under 30” in Gaming in 2014. Additionally, she was recognized by BBC in their “100 Women” series in 2016 and won the third season of “Canada’s Smartest Person” 2016. She is currently working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), along with other leading figures in the esports industry and advising on the implementation of esports and gaming for upcoming Olympic Games.

About The Madison Square Garden Company
The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences.  The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre.  Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams –  the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise.  In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival.  Also under the MSG umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment, dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

About Counter Logic Gaming
CLG is a top tier North American esports organization respected for its championship legacy and passionate fanbase. CLG was founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the intent of pushing the boundaries of esports and creating a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with the Madison Square Garden Company, allowing CLG to further disrupt and cement its legacy in esports history. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history, most notable are the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg

Contact: Ryan Watson/ Ryan.watson@msg.com / 212-465-5945

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
