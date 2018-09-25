CounterPath : Targets SMB Collaboration Market with New Bria Teams Service Offering

New subscription-based solution targets new users as well as extensive X-Lite and Bria user base looking to enhance team productivity and communication

Vancouver, BC, Canada - September 25, 2018 -

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH) (the 'Company' or 'CounterPath'), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced the launch of Bria Teams, a new service providing team communications and collaboration tools across desktop and mobile devices to enable SMBs to enhance team productivity and improve business processes. For any type of team looking to streamline communications, Bria Teams is a powerful, easy to use cloud-based Unified Communications platform that provides secure team messaging, presence, HD voice and video calling, and screen sharing on up to three devices per user. Bria Teams also overlays and integrates with any call server (PBX) or VoIP service, which allows organizations to leverage their existing infrastructure investments, reducing both costs and complexity.

A highly scalable and secure cloud solution, Bria Teams makes it easy for teams of all sizes to communicate, collaborate, reach decisions, and get work done faster and more efficiently. This subscription-based offering is targeted towards new users in the SMB market as well as CounterPath's extensive X-Lite and Bria user base by delivering high-value features and the award-winning Bria user experience.

'In 2017, we reported strong growth with Team Collaboration solutions in both revenue and active user base that totaled nearly 3X the volume globally, compared to the previous year,' said Tim Gelardi, Senior Analyst for MZA. 'The key driver is organizations looking to consolidate their communications tools, creating a single point of access for a number of tools and services. Common across a variety of Team Collaboration solutions on the market today are features that provide persistency to an organization's communications -- with a searchable history of messages, 1:1 and group calling and conferencing. A key differentiator would be those who provide a smooth process for integration with business tools and onboarding to accelerate user adoption.'

'Bria Teams packages all of the communications tools we need in one convenient interface, enabling our employees to work from various locations efficiently and effectively,' said Dez Straub, Membership Systems Manager at Musicians' Union, an organization that represents over 30,000 musicians working in all sectors of the British music business. 'Its intuitive design makes it easy to connect with colleagues directly, without having to monitor channels or multiple applications, and to escalate conversations quickly when needed. With Bria Teams, we can easily go from sending messages, to making a conference call, to sharing screens with a simple click. We get more done, faster with Bria Teams.'

'We are thrilled to announce that Bria Teams is now available for SMBs who are looking for an easy to deploy business communications and collaboration solution to help improve processes and increase productivity,' said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales and Marketing at CounterPath. 'Our flexible subscription plans allow companies to easily scale up and down as their business grows and contracts, without heavy investment in hardware and infrastructure costs. In the coming months, watch for more exciting features to appear in Bria Teams such as Chat Rooms and integration with tools like Salesforce, Google G-Suite, Dropbox, and much more.'

> Makes it easy to connect, communicate and collaborate with team members using a variety of features in a contact-centric interface, including:

Team messaging and presence Integrated file transfer HD voice and video calling Screen sharing

>Provides SMBs and enterprises with a way to digitally transform their communications by offering integration with existing PBX or VoIP services such as enabling users to take their business number with them as their single identity.

>Meets high-security requirements with built-in audio and media encryption for messaging, calling, screen sharing and file transfer.

>Enables users to take communications on-the-go and on all of their preferred devices, making them reachable on any device, any network and any platform.

>Streamlines team management through an intuitive web interface to allow set up and manage users within minutes from a single admin portal with little to no IT involvement.

Bria Teams is available for a free 30-day trial at www.softphone.com. Pricing plans are available as monthly subscriptions for $5.95 USD per user or as annual subscriptions of $47.40 USD per user ($3.95 USD per user per month).

For more information about Bria Teams, please visit www.softphone.com.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable service providers, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence to customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, inContact, Liberty Global, Metaswitch Networks, Ribbon Communications, Rogers, Uber, and Vonex. Visit www.counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

Contacts: Mabel Louie

mlouie@counterpath.com

Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com



###