The first and only company to deliver a Cloud/SaaS Endpoint and Network Detection Platform with MDR services.

CounterTack completed the acquisition of GoSecure with the announcement of a full stack platform integrating Endpoint and Network threat detection, Managed Detection and Response services, and Cloud delivery. The new company name, “GoSecure powered by CounterTack” signals the transition to a Cloud/SaaS security platform delivered by MDR. The CounterTack brand will remain as the platform name.

GoSecure powered by CounterTack leads the way with a full threat detection technology stack that aligns with the technology stack used by today’s cybercriminals. Our MDR services provide the human intelligence needed to analyze threats in business and user context. Combined, GoSecure powered by CounterTack delivers the most successful and expedient threat detection and mitigation, backed by the most aggressive SLAs in the industry. The platform is now available in the Cloud for simplified deployment and fast time-to-value, at scale.

“As with EDR, we are the first to respond to market demand by integrating Endpoint and Network detection, MDR services, and the Cloud,” explained Neal Creighton, CEO of GoSecure powered by CounterTack. “The response from customers, OEM partners and MSSP partners validate we have expanded our addressable market, positioning us for accelerated business growth.”

GoSecure powered by CounterTack is a US based company, headquartered in Waltham, Ma. We have a history of technology and services innovation and excellence as proven in recent 3rd party testing by ICSA Labs, NSS Labs and MITRE.

Visit GoSecure powered by CounterTack at RSA Booth 1049, South Expo.

About GoSecure Powered by CounterTack

GoSecure powered by CounterTack is recognized as a leader and innovator in cybersecurity solutions. The company is the first and only to integrate an Endpoint and Network threat detection platform, Managed Detection and Response services, and Cloud/SaaS delivery. The CounterTack Platform delivers predictive multi-vector detection, prevention, and response by applying a unique combination of behavioral analysis, memory forensics, machine learning, and reputational techniques to counter the most advanced threats. Our MDR Services is driven by aggressive SLAs for rapid response and active mitigation that directly touch the customers’ network and endpoints. Together, these capabilities provide the most effective response to the increased sophistication of continuously evolving malware and malicious insiders that target people, processes and systems. With focus on innovation quality and respect, GoSecure powered by CounterTack has become the trusted provider of cybersecurity products and services to organizations of all sizes, across all industries globally. To learn more, please visit: https://www.gosecure.net/.

