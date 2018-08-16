Counting Sheep: How a training program in Indonesia is helping farmers grow their businesses

August 15, 2018

When Mumu joined the Rural Development Program, he received 25 breeding sheep, razors for shearing, and nutritional concentrates that can be added to traditional grass feed. Mumu lives in Bogor, a town just south of Jakarta, Indonesia, where he raises sheep and goats. The 54-year-old has operated his own farm since 2000, having been born into the trade. Up until this year, he fed his sheep grass because it was plentiful and inexpensive, but he wasn't pleased with the results.

"Growth of our sheep was slow," Mumu said, explaining that he wanted to raise healthy animals that produced premium quality meat.

To reach his goals, Mumu enrolled in Cargill's Rural Development Program. Launched in 2012 by Cargill's feed and nutrition business in Indonesia, the program provides training to farmers in rural communities aimed at improving animal health and farm productivity.

Cargill has created several teaching farms throughout Indonesia, the most recent being in Mumu's village. As a collaboration with the local government agriculture agency, the demonstration farms teach good business practices, which include farm and feed management, livestock health monitoring and increased market access.

By joining the program, Mumu received 25 breeding sheep, razors for shearing and, most importantly, feed and nutritional concentrates that can be added to traditional grass feed. These concentrates contain the nutrition, minerals and vitamins that support the healthy growth Mumu was looking for.

"After receiving assistance, our sheep have seen significant growth as well as increased appetite," said Mumu. "Our sheep are now growing much better."

In Indonesia, the Rural Development Program has reached thousands of people, helping to scale up the technical capacity of smallholder farmers. Its breadth extends across many types of livestock: poultry, sheep, cattle and aquaculture.

Globally, Cargill's animal nutrition business has trained millions of farmers. In the last fiscal year, the business reached more than 290,000 people in similar programs, from China to Poland to Brazil. It's part of Cargill's overall commitment to improve farmer prosperity around the world.

"Partnering with farmers to increase productivity and strengthen rural communities is a long-term commitment," said Totok Setyarto, business development director for Cargill Feed & Nutrition Indonesia. "Farmers are at the heart of our business. We only succeed if they do."

Cargill's Rural Development Program in Indonesia has served as a model for others. Just last year, it received the Indonesian government's Social Business Innovation Award for the animal feed industry.

The Head of the Fishery and Animal Husbandry department, Ir. Hj. Siti Farikah, said, "We hope that Cargill will continue to provide support to farmers' communities, so others can develop and thrive the way we have."