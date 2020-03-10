Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Country Garden Services : CHANGE OF COMPANY EMAIL ADDRESS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

碧桂園服務控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6098)

CHANGE OF COMPANY EMAIL ADDRESS

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the contact email address in relation to the investor inquiries of the Company has been changed from "irps@countrygarden.com.cn" to "irps@bgyfw.com" and the suffix of all the contact persons' emails of the Company has also been changed from "@countrygarden.com.cn" to "@bgyfw.com" with effect from the date of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited

LI Changjiang

Executive Director

Foshan, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China, 10 March 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LI Changjiang, Mr. XIAO Hua and Mr. GUO Zhanjun. The non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. YANG Huiyan (Chairman), Mr. YANG Zhicheng and Ms. WU Bijun. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. MEI Wenjue, Mr. RUI Meng and Mr. CHEN Weiru.

Disclaimer

Country Garden Services Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 10:08:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:44aNASDAQ : City of Lappeenranta submits a listing application of a notes issue for trading in a regulated market
PU
06:44aNANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS : Notice of the first h shareholders class meeting in 2020
PU
06:44aVIETNAM : Estimated Daily NAV - 10 March 2020
PU
06:44aLG ELECTRONICS : WiSolar Partners with LG Electronics for Solar Panels
AQ
06:44aWONDERSHARE TECHNOLOGY : UniConverter Launches Major Update for Online Education
AQ
06:44aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement
PR
06:43aEXCLUSIVE : Nissan to pull out of venture fund with Renault in cost-cutting drive, sources say
RE
06:42aUPDATE : Dial–In Information for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call
AQ
06:41aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : offers mortgage relief to customers hit by coronavirus
RE
06:39aBig Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA PLANS TO EXPAND CAR PARTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SHANGHAI: government document

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group