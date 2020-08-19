Log in
County Employment and Wages

08/19/2020 | 10:12am EDT

For release 10:00 a.m. (ET), Wednesday, August 19, 2020

USDL-20-1588

Technical Information: (202)

691-6567

QCEWInfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cew

Media Contact:

(202)

691-5902

PressOffice@bls.gov

COUNTY EMPLOYMENT AND WAGES - FIRST QUARTER 2020

From March 2019 to March 2020, employment increased in 202 of the 357 largest U.S. counties, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. In March 2020, national employment (as measured by the QCEW program) increased to 147.1 million, a 0.4-percent increase over the year. St. Johns, FL, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a gain of 3.7 percent. Employment data in this release are presented for March 2020, and average weekly wage data are presented for first quarter 2020.

Among the 357 largest counties, 335 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the first quarter of 2020, average weekly wages for the nation increased to $1,222, a 3.3-percent increase over the year. McLean, IL, had the largest first quarter over-the-year wage gain at 13.3 percent. (See table 1.)

Chart 1. Percent change in employment, March 2019 to March 2020, by largest gains and losses

St. Johns, FL

Deschutes, OR

Yakima, WA

Cleveland, OK

Adams, CO

Ada, ID

Benton, AR

Williamson, TX

Davis, UT

Madison, AL

Midland, TX

East Baton Rouge, LA

Elkhart, IN

Calcasieu, LA

Ector, TX

-6%

-4%

-2%

0%

2%

4%

Large County Employment in March 2020

St. Johns, FL, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment (+3.7 percent). Within St. Johns, the largest employment increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, which gained 599 jobs over the year (+3.8 percent).

Ector, TX, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment, with a loss of 5.5 percent. Within Ector, natural resources and mining had the largest employment decrease with a loss of 2,263 jobs (-15.2 percent).

Large County Average Weekly Wage in First Quarter 2020

McLean, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in average weekly wages (+13.3 percent). Within McLean, an average weekly wage gain of $491 (+21.9 percent) in financial activities made the largest contribution to the county's increase in average weekly wages.

Peoria, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in average weekly wages with a loss of

12.8 percent. Within Peoria, manufacturing had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage decrease of $1,253 (-29.2 percent) over the year.

Chart 2. Percent change in average weekly wage, first quarter 2019 to first quarter 2020, by largest gains and losses

McLean, IL

Union, NJ

Morris, NJ

San Mateo, CA

Santa Cruz, CA

Weld, CO

Williamson, TX

Kitsap, WA

Hall, GA

Brevard, FL

Stearns, MN

Boone, MO

Oklahoma, OK

Snohomish, WA

Utah, UT

Vanderburgh, IN

Peoria, IL

-13%-11%-9%

-7%

-5%

-3%

-1%

1%

3%

5%

7%

9%

11% 13%

- 2 -

Ten Largest Counties

Six of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in employment. In March 2020, Maricopa, AZ, had the largest over-the-year employment percentage gain among the 10 largest counties (+2.5 percent). Within Maricopa, education and health services had the largest employment increase with a gain of 13,126 jobs (+4.0 percent). (See table 2.)

All of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in average weekly wages. In first quarter 2020, San Diego, CA, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage gain in average weekly wages among the 10 largest counties (+5.6 percent). Within San Diego, professional and business services had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage increase of $149 (+8.4 percent) over the year.

For More Information

The tables and charts included in this release contain data for the nation and for the 357 U.S. counties with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019. March 2020 employment and first quarter 2020 average weekly wages for all states are provided in table 3 of this release.

The most current news release on quarterly measures of gross job flows is available from QCEW Business Employment Dynamics at www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/cewbd.pdf.

Several BLS regional offices issue QCEW news releases targeted to local data users. Links to these releases are available at www.bls.gov/cew/regional-resources.htm.

QCEW data are available in the Census Business Builder suite of web tools assisting business owners and regional analysts in data-driven decision making at www.census.gov/data/data-tools/cbb.html.

The QCEW news release schedule is available at www.bls.gov/cew/release-calendar.htm.

____________

The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The County Employment and Wages news release for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

County Changes for the 2020 County Employment and Wages News Releases

Counties with annual average employment of 75,000 or more in 2019 are included in this release and will be included in future 2020 releases. Three counties have been added to the publication tables: Baldwin, AL; Iredell, NC; and Gregg, TX. One county has been dropped from the publication tables: Bay, FL.

- 3 -

Special Notice: Possible Imputation Methodology Improvements

QCEW may implement improvements to imputation methodology, effective with second quarter 2020 processing. QCEW imputation creates estimated values for non-respondent employers for the first two quarters of non-response. Usually, non-respondents account for less than five percent of QCEW employment. However, BLS expects substantially higher than usual numbers of non-respondent employers in second quarter 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it.

Research is ongoing on the implementation of three potential improvements to imputation methodology. First, summary counts of claims for the regular state unemployment insurance benefits per employer may help identify employers who have ceased operations, rather than being identified as late respondents. Second, for employers that are expected to still be in operation, the imputation formula may be modified to use reported data for similar employers to create imputed levels of employment and wages. Third, state QCEW staff may use unemployment insurance claims information as a supplement to their review of imputed and reported QCEW data.

If implemented, these changes may result in larger than usual revisions to QCEW estimates for first quarter 2020. For more information on QCEW imputation methodology, see www.bls.gov/cew/additional-resources/imputation-methodology.htm.

QCEW Data and Response Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Beginning with this release of first quarter 2020 data, the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program will publish response rate tables for establishments, employment, and total quarterly wages. Tables for the first quarter of 2020 are available at www.bls.gov/covid19/county-employment-and-wages-covid-19-impact-first-quarter- 2020.htm. For more information about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on QCEW data, please visit www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-county-employment-and-wages-data.htm.

- 4 -

Technical Note

These data are the product of a federal-state cooperative program, the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The summaries are a result of the administration of state unemployment insurance programs that require most employers to pay quarterly taxes based on the employment and wages of workers covered by UI. QCEW data in this release are based on the 2017 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). Data for 2020 are preliminary and subject to revision.

For purposes of this release, large counties are defined as having employment levels of 75,000 or greater. In addition, data for San Juan, PR, are provided, but not used in calculating U.S. averages, rankings, or in the analysis in the text. Each year, these large counties are selected on the basis of the preliminary annual average of employment for the previous year. The 358 counties presented in this release were derived using 2019 preliminary annual averages of employment. For

2020 data, three counties have been added to the publication tables: Baldwin, AL; Iredell, NC; and Gregg, TX. One county has been dropped from the publication tables: Bay, FL. These counties will be included or excluded, respectively, in all 2020 quarterly releases. The counties in table 2 are selected and sorted each year based on the annual average employment from the preceding year.

Summary of Major Differences between QCEW, BED, and CES Employment Measures

QCEW

BED

CES

Source

∙ Count of UI administrative records

∙ Count of longitudinally-linked UI ad-

Sample survey: 697,000 establishments

submitted by 10.4 million establish-

ministrative records submitted by 8.2

ments in first quarter of 2020

million private-sector employers

Coverage

∙ UI and UCFE coverage, including

UI coverage, excluding government,

∙ Nonfarm wage and salary jobs:

all employers subject to state and

private households, and establish-

- UI coverage, excluding agriculture,

federal UI laws

ments with zero employment

private households, and self-em-

ployed workers

- Other employment, including rail-

roads, religious organizations, and

other non-UI-covered jobs

Publication fre-

Quarterly

Quarterly

Monthly

quency

- Within 5 months after the end of

- 7 months after the end of each

- Usually the 3rd Friday after the end

each quarter

quarter

of the week including the 12th of the

month

Use of UI file

∙ Directly summarizes and publishes

∙ Links each new UI quarter to longitu-

∙ Uses UI file as a sampling frame and to

each new quarter of UI data

dinal database and directly summa-

annually realign sample-based estimates

rizes gross job gains and losses

to population counts (benchmarking)

Principal

∙ Provides a quarterly and annual uni-

∙ Provides quarterly employer dynam-

∙ Provides current monthly estimates of

products

verse count of establishments, em-

ics data on establishment openings,

employment, hours, and earnings at the

ployment, and wages at the county,

closings, expansions, and contractions

MSA, state, and national level by indus-

metropolitan statistical area (MSA),

at the national level by NAICS super-

try

state, and national levels by detailed

sectors and by size of firm, and at the

industry

state private-sector total level

∙ Future expansions will include data

with greater industry detail and data

at the county and MSA level

Principal uses

Major uses include:

Major uses include:

Major uses include:

- Detailed locality data

- Business cycle analysis

- Principal federal economic indicator

- Periodic universe counts for

- Analysis of employer dynamics

- Official time series for employment

benchmarking sample survey es-

underlying economic expansions

change measures

timates

and contractions

- Input into other major economic in-

- Sample frame for BLS establish-

- Analysis of employment expan-

dicators

ment surveys

sion and contraction by size of

firm

Program Web

www.bls.gov/cew

www.bls.gov/bdm

www.bls.gov/ces

sites

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt of UI data over time and ongoing review and editing. The individual states determine their data release timetables.

Differences between QCEW, BED, and CES employment measures

The Bureau publishes three different establishment-based employment measures for any given quarter: QCEW, Business Employment Dynamics (BED), and Current Employment Statistics (CES). Each of these measures makes use of the quarterly UI employment reports in producing data; however, each measure has a somewhat different universe coverage, estimation procedure, and publication product.

Differences in coverage and estimation methods can result in somewhat different measures of employment change over time. It is important to understand program differences and the intended uses of the program products. (See table.) Additional information on each program can be obtained from the program Web sites shown in the table.

Coverage

Employment and wage data for workers covered by state UI laws are compiled from quarterly contribution reports submitted to the SWAs by employers. For federal civilian workers covered by the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) program, employment and wage data are compiled from quarterly reports submitted by four major federal payroll processing centers on behalf of all federal agencies, with the exception of a few agencies which still report directly to the individual SWA. In addition to the quarterly contribution reports, employers who operate multiple establishments within a state complete a questionnaire, called the "Multiple Worksite Report," which provides detailed information on the location and industry of each of their establishments. QCEW employment and wage data are derived from microdata summaries of 10.2 million employer reports of employment and wages submitted by states to the BLS in 2019. These reports are based on place of employment rather than place of residence.

UI and UCFE coverage is broad and has been basically comparable from state to state since 1978, when the 1976 amendments to the Federal Unemployment Tax Act became effective, expanding coverage to include most state and local government employees. In 2019, UI and UCFE programs covered workers in 148.1 million jobs. The estimated

  1. million workers in these jobs (after adjustment for multiple job- holders) represented 97.1 percent of civilian wage and salary employ- ment. Covered workers received $8.769 trillion in pay, representing
  1. percent of the wage and salary component of personal income and 40.9 percent of the gross domestic product.
    Major exclusions from UI coverage include self-employed work- ers, most agricultural workers on small farms, all members of the Armed Forces, elected officials in most states, most employees of rail- roads, some domestic workers, most student workers at schools, and employees of certain small nonprofit organizations.
    State and federal UI laws change periodically. These changes may have an impact on the employment and wages reported by employers covered under the UI program. Coverage changes may affect the over- the-year comparisons presented in this news release.

Concepts and methodology

Monthly employment is based on the number of workers who worked during or received pay for the pay period including the 12th

of the month. With few exceptions, all employees of covered firms are reported, including production and sales workers, corporation offi- cials, executives, supervisory personnel, and clerical workers. Workers on paid vacations and part-time workers also are included.

Average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels (all employees, as described above) and dividing the result by 13, for the 13 weeks in the quarter. These calculations are made using un- rounded employment and wage values. The average wage values that can be calculated using rounded data from the BLS database may differ from the averages reported. Included in the quarterly wage data are non-wage cash payments such as bonuses, the cash value of meals and lodging when supplied, tips and other gratuities, and, in some states, employer contributions to certain deferred compensation plans such as 401(k) plans and stock options. Over-the-year comparisons of average weekly wages may reflect fluctuations in average monthly employment and/or total quarterly wages between the current quarter and prior year levels.

Average weekly wages are affected by the ratio of full-time to part- time workers as well as the number of individuals in high-paying and low-paying occupations and the incidence of pay periods within a quarter. For instance, the average weekly wage of the workforce could increase significantly when there is a large decline in the number of employees that had been receiving below-average wages. Wages may include payments to workers not present in the employment counts because they did not work during the pay period including the 12th of the month. When comparing average weekly wage levels between in- dustries, states, or quarters, these factors should be taken into consid- eration.

Wages measured by QCEW may be subject to periodic and sometimes large fluctuations. This variability may be due to calendar effects resulting from some quarters having more pay dates than others. The effect is most visible in counties with a dominant employer. In particular, this effect has been observed in counties where government employers represent a large fraction of overall employment. Similar calendar effects can result from private sector pay practices. However, these effects are typically less pronounced for two reasons: employment is less concentrated in a single private employer, and private employers use a variety of pay period types (weekly, biweekly, semi- monthly, monthly).

For example, the effect on over-the-year pay comparisons can be pronounced in federal government due to the uniform nature of federal payroll processing. Most federal employees are paid on a biweekly pay schedule. As a result, in some quarters federal wages include six pay dates, while in other quarters there are seven pay dates. Over-the- year comparisons of average weekly wages may also reflect this calendar effect. Growth in average weekly wages may be attributed, in part, to a comparison of quarterly wages for the current year, which include seven pay dates, with year-ago wages that reflect only six pay dates. An opposite effect will occur when wages in the current quarter reflecting six pay dates are compared with year-ago wages for a quarter including seven pay dates.

In order to ensure the highest possible quality of data, states verify with employers and update, if necessary, the industry, location, and ownership classification of all establishments on a 3-year cycle. Changes in establishment classification codes resulting from this process are introduced with the data reported for the first quarter of the year. Changes resulting from improved employer reporting also are introduced in the first quarter.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records and reflect the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons that reflect economic events or administrative changes. For example, economic change would come from a firm relocating into the county; administrative change would come from a company correcting its county designation.

The over-the-year changes of employment and wages presented in this release have been adjusted to account for most of the administrative corrections made to the underlying establishment reports. This is done by modifying the prior-year levels used to calculate the over-the- year changes. Percent changes are calculated using an adjusted version of the final 2019 quarterly data as the base data. The adjusted prior-year levels used to calculate the over-the-year percent change in employment and wages are not published. These adjusted prior-year levels do not match the unadjusted data maintained on the BLS Web site. Over-the-year change calculations based on data from the Web site, or from data published in prior BLS news releases, may differ substantially from the over-the-year changes presented in this news release.

The adjusted data used to calculate the over-the-year change measures presented in this release eliminate the effect of most of the administrative changes (those occurring when employers update the industry, location, and ownership information of their establish- ments). The most common adjustments for administrative change are the result of updated information about the county location of individual establishments. Included in these adjustments are administrative changes involving the classification of establishments that were previously reported in the unknown or statewide county or unknown industry categories. Adjusted data account for improvements in reporting employment and wages for individual and multi-unit establish- ments. To accomplish this, adjustments were implemented to account for: administrative changes caused by multi-unit employers who start reporting for each individual establishment rather than as a single entity (first quarter of 2008); selected large administrative changes in employment and wages (second quarter of 2011); and state verified improvements in reporting of employment and wages (third quarter of 2014). These adjustments allow QCEW to include county employment and wage growth rates in this news release that would otherwise not meet publication standards.

The adjusted data used to calculate the over-the-year change measures presented in any County Employment and Wages news release are valid for comparisons between the starting and ending points (a 12-month period) used in that particular release. Comparisons may not be valid for any time period other than the one featured in a release even if the changes were calculated using adjusted data.

County definitions are assigned according to Federal Information Processing Standards Publications (FIPS PUBS) as issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, after approval by the Secretary of Commerce pursuant to Section 5131 of the Information Technology Management Reform Act of 1996 and the Computer Security Act of 1987, Public Law 104-106. Areas shown as counties include those designated as independent cities in some jurisdictions and, in Alaska, those designated as census areas where counties have not been created. County data also are presented for the New England states for comparative purposes even though townships are the more common designation used in New England (and New Jersey). The regions referred to in this release are defined as census regions.

Additional statistics and other information

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employ- ment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication, which was published in September 2019, contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2019 version of this news release. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are now available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment- and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm.The 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2020.

News releases on quarterly measures of gross job flows also are available from BED at www.bls.gov/bdm, (202) 691-6467, or data.bls.gov/cgi-bin/forms/bdm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; TDD message referral phone number: (800) 877-8339.

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County¹

first quarter

March

Ranking by

First

Ranking by

March

first quarter

2020

2020

percent

quarter

percent

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20³

change

2020

2019-20³

change

United States..............................

10,447.2

147,088.9

0.4

-

$1,222

3.3

-

Baldwin, AL..................................

6.7

76.1

0.0

203

737

2.9

187

Jefferson, AL................................

19.6

351.3

-0.2

231

1,177

1.2

301

Madison, AL.................................

10.2

208.6

2.8

10

1,267

5.1

30

Mobile, AL....................................

10.5

171.6

0.2

182

941

3.0

176

Montgomery, AL...........................

6.5

130.3

-0.3

240

917

4.3

72

Shelby, AL....................................

6.0

84.0

-0.6

263

1,147

1.5

287

Tuscaloosa, AL.............................

4.7

97.4

0.9

101

922

2.7

201

Anchorage, AK.............................

8.3

144.2

-0.7

272

1,179

1.7

274

Maricopa, AZ................................

109.4

2,094.8

2.5

15

1,158

3.9

109

Pima, AZ.......................................

19.4

380.1

-0.1

213

992

4.8

38

Benton, AR...................................

7.0

126.4

3.0

7

1,509

1.6

285

Pulaski, AR...................................

14.7

247.9

-1.3

317

1,030

3.6

128

Washington, AR...........................

6.5

111.4

1.4

60

898

3.3

158

Alameda, CA................................

66.9

792.6

0.3

166

1,619

4.4

62

Butte, CA.....................................

8.6

81.2

0.6

133

868

2.4

230

Contra Costa, CA.........................

34.6

368.3

-0.6

263

1,462

3.6

128

Fresno, CA...................................

38.6

392.9

1.3

68

879

4.3

72

Kern, CA.......................................

21.9

314.8

0.3

166

968

3.5

142

Los Angeles, CA...........................

519.4

4,496.6

0.2

182

1,334

4.2

76

Marin, CA.....................................

12.8

114.2

0.6

133

1,566

1.4

291

Merced, CA.................................

7.0

78.7

0.9

101

861

4.7

42

Monterey, CA...............................

14.4

179.2

0.3

166

977

3.5

142

Napa, CA.....................................

6.0

77.3

-0.6

263

1,122

4.2

76

Orange, CA..................................

129.7

1,633.7

-0.1

213

1,335

3.4

150

Placer, CA....................................

14.1

174.8

1.9

35

1,157

5.4

26

Riverside, CA...............................

71.3

770.6

1.6

51

935

1.0

307

Sacramento, CA...........................

63.2

689.5

1.5

54

1,264

4.9

34

San Bernardino, CA.....................

64.9

785.5

2.5

15

965

3.7

121

San Diego, CA..............................

118.4

1,486.2

0.7

122

1,315

5.6

21

San Francisco, CA.......................

62.1

759.1

1.0

91

2,772

0.8

312

San Joaquin, CA..........................

19.0

258.7

2.3

20

942

3.2

165

San Luis Obispo, CA....................

10.8

118.5

-0.7

272

974

-0.7

346

San Mateo, CA.............................

29.4

417.4

2.1

31

2,913

9.5

4

Santa Barbara, CA.......................

16.0

209.0

2.2

25

1,068

3.4

150

Santa Clara, CA...........................

76.2

1,121.3

0.9

101

2,896

5.1

30

Santa Cruz, CA............................

9.8

101.3

-0.5

257

1,104

8.6

5

Solano, CA...................................

12.0

142.4

0.5

146

1,279

2.5

224

Sonoma, CA.................................

20.5

209.8

0.4

158

1,137

6.0

16

Stanislaus, CA..............................

16.5

192.7

1.2

69

974

3.3

158

Tulare, CA....................................

11.7

160.3

2.3

20

823

3.4

150

Ventura, CA..................................

28.4

331.4

0.5

146

1,195

3.6

128

Yolo, CA.......................................

7.2

106.0

0.5

146

1,175

0.3

327

Adams, CO...................................

12.0

225.2

3.3

5

1,123

4.4

62

Arapahoe, CO..............................

23.2

331.2

0.8

110

1,501

4.0

98

Boulder, CO..................................

16.3

187.8

1.4

60

1,457

3.7

121

Denver, CO..................................

35.7

527.6

1.2

69

1,619

5.5

23

Douglas, CO.................................

13.1

130.3

2.6

12

1,433

5.7

19

El Paso, CO..................................

21.4

283.6

1.5

54

1,040

1.2

301

Jefferson, CO...............................

21.5

241.3

0.9

101

1,254

1.8

267

Larimer, CO..................................

13.0

163.9

1.0

91

1,080

1.7

274

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County¹

first quarter

March

Ranking by

First

Ranking by

March

first quarter

2020

2020

percent

quarter

percent

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20³

change

2020

2019-20³

change

Weld, CO......................................

8.1

113.0

0.3

166

$1,166

8.1

6

Fairfield, CT.................................

37.0

405.9

-1.4

324

2,072

0.0

336

Hartford, CT..................................

29.5

506.9

-0.2

231

1,521

2.5

224

New Haven, CT............................

25.4

364.6

0.1

192

1,146

1.8

267

New London, CT..........................

7.8

118.7

-2.0

345

1,226

3.0

176

New Castle, DE............................

21.4

289.1

-0.3

240

1,431

1.1

306

Sussex, DE..................................

7.6

80.0

0.6

133

839

4.9

34

Washington, DC...........................

42.3

778.0

0.6

133

1,994

3.8

114

Alachua, FL..................................

7.6

134.1

0.0

203

986

4.4

62

Brevard, FL...................................

16.7

223.4

1.7

45

1,034

6.4

10

Broward, FL..................................

73.4

822.4

0.3

166

1,117

2.7

201

Collier, FL.....................................

15.5

157.0

0.3

166

997

4.6

51

Duval, FL.....................................

31.4

525.4

0.7

122

1,153

2.3

241

Escambia, FL...............................

8.6

141.8

2.1

31

927

2.4

230

Hillsborough, FL...........................

46.8

722.8

2.4

19

1,170

3.1

174

Lake, FL.......................................

9.0

104.3

1.6

51

752

4.0

98

Lee, FL.........................................

24.0

275.7

0.7

122

912

4.1

87

Leon, FL.......................................

9.2

153.0

-0.1

213

896

2.3

241

Manatee, FL.................................

12.0

134.4

1.5

54

870

4.1

87

Marion, FL....................................

8.9

107.7

1.0

91

754

2.7

201

Miami-Dade, FL............................

104.9

1,167.5

0.0

203

1,158

2.8

195

Okaloosa, FL................................

6.8

86.5

0.6

133

941

5.7

19

Orange, FL...................................

46.5

871.9

0.4

158

1,040

3.6

128

Osceola, FL..................................

7.9

101.9

1.9

35

750

3.2

165

Palm Beach, FL............................

60.3

621.0

0.1

192

1,172

4.6

51

Pasco, FL.....................................

11.9

124.1

1.1

79

793

4.1

87

Pinellas, FL...................................

35.3

441.9

0.0

203

997

3.5

142

Polk, FL........................................

14.6

234.5

2.3

20

873

3.9

109

St. Johns, FL...............................

8.2

81.9

3.7

1

942

4.2

76

St. Lucie, FL...............................

7.2

81.8

1.8

41

823

6.1

15

Sarasota, FL................................

17.0

173.7

-1.0

291

953

4.7

42

Seminole, FL................................

16.0

200.8

-0.1

213

1,006

3.5

142

Volusia, FL...................................

15.4

176.6

-0.8

281

817

4.2

76

Bibb, GA.......................................

4.4

82.9

-0.1

213

892

2.2

250

Chatham, GA................................

8.6

161.9

1.1

79

946

1.2

301

Clayton, GA..................................

4.2

121.7

-0.8

281

1,365

2.9

187

Cobb, GA......................................

23.0

373.1

1.1

79

1,266

1.4

291

DeKalb, GA.................................

18.7

302.6

0.2

182

1,233

3.6

128

Forsyth, GA..................................

6.3

77.2

0.5

146

994

4.1

87

Fulton, GA....................................

46.2

900.9

0.8

110

1,793

4.5

56

Gwinnett, GA................................

26.6

362.2

1.2

69

1,096

1.4

291

Hall, GA.......................................

4.8

90.8

1.4

60

946

6.8

9

Muscogee, GA..............................

4.6

94.8

-0.5

257

954

0.5

323

Richmond, GA..............................

4.6

105.5

0.8

110

934

2.2

250

Honolulu, HI..................................

27.5

467.1

-1.1

300

1,083

2.9

187

Maui + Kalawao, HI......................

6.8

80.2

-1.2

308

927

3.2

165

Ada, ID.........................................

17.3

256.9

3.3

5

1,012

4.3

72

Champaign, IL..............................

4.1

91.3

0.7

122

964

4.2

76

Cook, IL........................................

139.6

2,560.7

-0.6

263

1,504

2.7

201

DuPage, IL.................................

34.8

604.1

-1.4

324

1,366

2.0

259

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County¹

first quarter

March

Ranking by

First

Ranking by

March

first quarter

2020

2020

percent

quarter

percent

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20³

change

2020

2019-20³

change

Kane, IL........................................

12.7

205.6

-1.9

340

$970

2.6

214

Lake, IL........................................

20.3

329.5

-1.3

317

1,767

2.7

201

McHenry, IL..................................

7.9

93.8

-1.7

335

867

2.7

201

McLean, IL....................................

3.3

80.9

0.3

166

1,261

13.3

1

Madison, IL...................................

5.4

102.1

-0.4

251

863

0.3

327

Peoria, IL......................................

4.2

102.3

-1.7

335

1,317

-12.8

357

St. Clair, IL....................................

5.0

90.3

-1.3

317

866

3.0

176

Sangamon, IL...............................

4.8

127.0

-0.8

281

1,110

4.7

42

Will, IL..........................................

15.2

245.0

1.1

79

936

-1.1

349

Winnebago, IL..............................

5.9

122.2

-1.8

338

945

2.3

241

Allen, IN........................................

9.2

188.2

-0.8

281

974

3.9

109

Elkhart, IN.....................................

4.8

130.1

-3.4

355

976

3.8

114

Hamilton, IN..................................

10.0

143.2

0.6

133

1,167

3.8

114

Lake, IN........................................

10.6

183.5

-1.9

340

952

0.7

319

Marion, IN.....................................

24.9

592.5

-1.1

300

1,278

3.9

109

St. Joseph, IN...............................

5.9

122.2

-1.5

329

896

3.6

128

Tippecanoe, IN.............................

3.8

85.2

-1.5

329

984

2.2

250

Vanderburgh, IN...........................

4.8

106.4

-2.2

350

916

-4.9

356

Johnson, IA..................................

4.5

82.7

-0.2

231

1,030

3.3

158

Linn, IA.........................................

7.1

129.2

-0.6

263

1,128

4.3

72

Polk, IA........................................

18.4

298.3

0.5

146

1,232

4.0

98

Scott, IA........................................

5.8

88.5

-0.9

287

922

2.8

195

Johnson, KS.................................

24.3

349.8

1.2

69

1,204

3.0

176

Sedgwick, KS...............................

12.9

257.0

0.8

110

1,013

1.4

291

Shawnee, KS................................

5.1

95.4

0.4

158

947

4.5

56

Wyandotte, KS.............................

3.5

90.3

0.4

158

1,078

3.8

114

Boone, KY...................................

4.5

96.5

2.3

20

949

3.4

150

Fayette, KY...................................

11.5

193.1

0.7

122

989

3.6

128

Jefferson, KY................................

26.0

465.6

0.2

182

1,172

2.6

214

Caddo, LA....................................

7.4

108.9

-1.9

340

879

2.3

241

Calcasieu, LA...............................

5.5

97.0

-5.4

356

1,007

-1.1

349

East Baton Rouge, LA..................

16.6

261.6

-2.7

354

1,074

2.6

214

Jefferson, LA................................

14.6

188.3

-0.6

263

987

3.1

174

Lafayette, LA................................

10.3

130.7

-0.3

240

929

1.9

263

Orleans, LA..................................

13.9

197.0

-0.9

287

1,078

1.4

291

St. Tammany, LA..........................

9.0

89.7

0.7

122

935

2.4

230

Cumberland, ME..........................

13.9

181.9

-0.3

240

1,133

4.4

62

Anne Arundel, MD........................

15.5

272.1

-0.3

240

1,237

3.6

128

Baltimore, MD...............................

21.3

374.2

-1.4

324

1,165

4.0

98

Frederick, MD...............................

6.6

103.4

-1.2

308

1,071

4.7

42

Harford, MD..................................

5.9

92.9

-1.3

317

1,089

4.8

38

Howard, MD.................................

10.2

173.1

-0.1

213

1,456

4.4

62

Montgomery, MD..........................

33.0

466.7

-0.7

272

1,653

4.5

56

Prince George's, MD....................

16.4

317.4

-1.3

317

1,156

4.2

76

Baltimore City, MD.......................

13.9

344.6

0.8

110

1,353

2.6

214

Barnstable, MA.............................

9.7

85.9

-1.0

291

993

2.9

187

Bristol, MA....................................

17.9

225.3

-0.4

251

1,014

1.7

274

Essex, MA....................................

27.6

319.5

-1.1

300

1,244

1.5

287

Hampden, MA..............................

18.8

208.1

-1.2

308

1,027

1.6

285

Middlesex, MA..............................

57.0

929.1

0.4

158

1,925

2.0

259

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County¹

first quarter

March

Ranking by

First

Ranking by

March

first quarter

2020

2020

percent

quarter

percent

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20³

change

2020

2019-20³

change

Norfolk, MA...................................

25.7

344.0

-1.4

324

$1,360

2.6

214

Plymouth, MA...............................

16.5

189.9

-1.2

308

1,075

1.7

274

Suffolk, MA...................................

32.2

700.9

0.8

110

2,351

4.1

87

Worcester, MA..............................

26.6

349.4

-0.1

213

1,157

3.4

150

Genesee, MI.................................

7.3

131.7

0.3

166

921

4.7

42

Ingham, MI...................................

6.6

152.4

-0.5

257

1,074

2.8

195

Kalamazoo, MI.............................

5.5

121.7

-0.2

231

1,085

0.3

327

Kent, MI.......................................

16.2

408.9

-0.5

257

999

2.3

241

Macomb, MI..................................

19.1

325.5

-1.2

308

1,112

-0.4

341

Oakland, MI..................................

43.0

733.3

-1.0

291

1,279

2.3

241

Ottawa, MI....................................

6.3

127.2

0.8

110

955

3.2

165

Saginaw, MI..................................

4.0

81.5

-2.0

345

915

1.8

267

Washtenaw, MI.............................

9.2

219.7

0.0

203

1,208

3.2

165

Wayne, MI....................................

35.6

722.5

-0.7

272

1,281

1.8

267

Anoka, MN....................................

7.9

125.7

-0.1

213

1,036

4.6

51

Dakota, MN..................................

10.9

185.8

-0.8

281

1,193

2.5

224

Hennepin, MN..............................

41.7

924.1

-0.1

213

1,583

2.7

201

Olmsted, MN................................

3.8

100.5

1.6

51

1,243

2.6

214

Ramsey, MN.................................

14.4

328.5

-0.6

263

1,354

-0.5

343

St. Louis, MN................................

5.5

95.6

-1.3

317

935

2.4

230

Stearns, MN.................................

4.4

85.2

-0.9

287

987

6.4

10

Washington, MN...........................

6.2

86.7

0.7

122

966

1.5

287

Harrison, MS................................

4.6

86.6

1.2

69

761

1.3

298

Hinds, MS.....................................

5.6

118.1

-1.1

300

955

3.7

121

Boone, MO...................................

5.0

94.6

0.1

192

909

6.4

10

Clay, MO......................................

6.0

105.0

1.4

60

1,000

4.1

87

Greene, MO..................................

9.5

169.8

0.3

166

859

1.4

291

Jackson, MO................................

23.1

372.1

0.2

182

1,155

4.0

98

St. Charles, MO............................

10.1

153.8

2.2

25

993

-0.1

338

St. Louis, MO................................

41.4

602.0

-0.3

240

1,263

1.7

274

St. Louis City, MO........................

15.5

226.3

-0.7

272

1,315

2.3

241

Yellowstone, MT...........................

6.6

81.7

1.7

45

953

0.3

327

Douglas, NE.................................

19.1

338.7

0.9

101

1,101

4.1

87

Lancaster, NE...............................

10.1

171.2

0.5

146

919

3.0

176

Clark, NV.....................................

58.2

1,028.6

1.1

79

1,018

4.1

87

Washoe, NV.................................

15.3

224.4

1.0

91

1,027

4.2

76

Hillsborough, NH..........................

12.4

204.0

-0.3

240

1,314

3.6

128

Merrimack, NH.............................

5.2

77.1

-0.4

251

1,061

2.4

230

Rockingham, NH..........................

11.2

149.1

0.8

110

1,149

0.8

312

Atlantic, NJ...................................

6.8

126.2

-0.6

263

940

2.7

201

Bergen, NJ...................................

34.0

437.6

0.3

166

1,374

3.2

165

Burlington, NJ...............................

11.4

200.6

0.5

146

1,224

3.8

114

Camden, NJ.................................

12.6

204.8

0.1

192

1,111

3.3

158

Essex, NJ....................................

21.4

344.6

0.2

182

1,578

2.7

201

Gloucester, NJ..............................

6.6

114.9

1.9

35

928

2.5

224

Hudson, NJ...................................

16.2

272.0

-0.2

231

1,783

2.4

230

Mercer, NJ....................................

11.5

259.0

0.6

133

1,681

2.4

230

Middlesex, NJ..............................

23.0

423.3

-0.2

231

1,396

3.6

128

Monmouth, NJ..............................

20.8

260.4

0.5

146

1,169

2.8

195

Morris, NJ.....................................

17.5

290.7

-0.1

213

2,091

9.6

3

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County¹

first quarter

March

Ranking by

First

Ranking by

March

first quarter

2020

2020

percent

quarter

percent

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20³

change

2020

2019-20³

change

Ocean, NJ....................................

14.0

167.0

0.7

122

$897

2.4

230

Passaic, NJ..................................

13.1

165.8

0.9

101

1,070

2.6

214

Somerset, NJ...............................

10.5

186.3

-1.0

291

2,172

1.3

298

Union, NJ.....................................

15.1

228.5

-0.7

272

1,540

10.0

2

Bernalillo, NM...............................

20.6

332.7

0.8

110

974

3.7

121

Albany, NY...................................

10.5

229.9

-1.2

308

1,187

4.0

98

Bronx, NY.....................................

19.4

323.2

0.6

133

1,108

1.8

267

Broome, NY..................................

4.4

83.6

-1.9

340

927

3.0

176

Dutchess, NY...............................

8.5

111.7

-2.1

349

1,086

1.8

267

Erie, NY........................................

24.7

465.0

-1.0

291

1,048

3.0

176

Kings, NY.....................................

67.0

806.8

-0.3

240

975

3.2

165

Monroe, NY..................................

19.1

384.7

-1.1

300

1,050

3.3

158

Nassau, NY..................................

54.9

618.6

-1.1

300

1,259

3.7

121

New York, NY...............................

132.7

2,498.6

0.0

203

3,270

3.5

142

Oneida, NY...................................

5.3

104.2

-1.0

291

896

3.3

158

Onondaga, NY..............................

12.8

244.1

-0.6

263

1,052

2.5

224

Orange, NY..................................

10.8

147.4

-0.4

251

969

4.1

87

Queens, NY..................................

54.7

708.5

0.1

192

1,110

0.6

321

Richmond, NY..............................

10.2

130.8

1.8

41

1,024

2.3

241

Rockland, NY...............................

11.3

127.4

0.3

166

1,092

1.4

291

Saratoga, NY................................

6.1

87.4

0.1

192

1,047

1.7

274

Suffolk, NY...................................

54.2

646.0

-1.7

335

1,196

2.1

256

Westchester, NY..........................

36.6

421.8

-2.0

345

1,683

6.3

13

Buncombe, NC.............................

10.3

132.6

-1.2

308

870

2.4

230

Cabarrus, NC...............................

5.1

77.8

1.7

45

857

4.0

98

Catawba, NC................................

4.6

87.9

-0.1

213

851

-0.8

347

Cumberland, NC...........................

6.5

120.2

-0.5

257

832

-0.6

345

Durham, NC.................................

9.1

219.6

2.2

25

1,564

2.7

201

Forsyth, NC..................................

9.8

191.1

0.5

146

1,129

6.3

13

Guilford, NC..................................

15.2

286.0

0.1

192

998

4.2

76

Iredell, NC..................................

5.8

77.5

2.5

15

974

3.2

165

Mecklenburg, NC..........................

41.6

723.4

2.2

25

1,601

5.1

30

New Hanover, NC........................

9.0

118.0

1.0

91

927

2.2

250

Pitt, NC.......................................

3.9

76.9

-1.5

329

921

3.0

176

Wake, NC.....................................

38.6

570.8

1.5

54

1,254

4.7

42

Cass, ND......................................

7.5

119.6

1.1

79

1,021

3.5

142

Butler, OH.....................................

8.1

156.6

0.0

203

1,054

3.5

142

Cuyahoga, OH..............................

36.5

717.7

-0.7

272

1,219

4.1

87

Delaware, OH...............................

5.8

87.5

-0.1

213

1,289

4.0

98

Franklin, OH.................................

34.3

757.0

0.5

146

1,223

3.3

158

Greene, OH..................................

3.8

76.5

0.8

110

1,114

5.6

21

Hamilton, OH................................

24.7

514.0

-0.1

213

1,307

1.7

274

Lake, OH......................................

6.4

94.8

-0.4

251

940

1.7

274

Lorain, OH....................................

6.3

95.6

-1.1

300

872

1.2

301

Lucas, OH....................................

10.2

205.0

-0.9

287

1,035

2.8

195

Mahoning, OH..............................

5.9

95.4

-1.3

317

783

1.7

274

Montgomery, OH..........................

12.1

252.5

-0.3

240

992

4.0

98

Stark, OH.....................................

8.7

156.0

-1.2

308

846

0.8

312

Summit, OH.................................

14.6

263.8

0.0

203

1,022

2.0

259

Warren, OH.................................

5.3

96.0

1.9

35

1,102

0.2

333

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County¹

first quarter

March

Ranking by

First

Ranking by

March

first quarter

2020

2020

percent

quarter

percent

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20³

change

2020

2019-20³

change

Cleveland, OK..............................

6.1

85.6

3.4

4

$785

0.8

312

Oklahoma, OK..............................

28.7

459.2

-0.4

251

1,079

-1.7

353

Tulsa, OK.....................................

23.0

359.4

-0.1

213

1,072

0.3

327

Clackamas, OR............................

15.9

168.1

0.7

122

1,089

5.2

28

Deschutes, OR.............................

9.5

85.5

3.5

2

938

5.9

17

Jackson, OR................................

8.0

90.3

1.4

60

861

5.5

23

Lane, OR......................................

13.0

157.4

0.6

133

883

4.7

42

Marion, OR...................................

11.7

156.9

0.7

122

946

5.2

28

Multnomah, OR............................

37.1

518.8

0.5

146

1,255

4.8

38

Washington, OR...........................

20.8

301.1

-0.1

213

1,524

2.1

256

Allegheny, PA...............................

35.7

686.3

-0.7

272

1,310

4.5

56

Berks, PA.....................................

8.9

174.7

0.6

133

1,026

3.8

114

Bucks, PA.....................................

20.5

262.2

0.1

192

1,046

1.9

263

Butler, PA.....................................

5.1

86.7

0.1

192

1,046

1.3

298

Chester, PA..................................

15.9

249.8

0.4

158

1,536

1.9

263

Cumberland, PA...........................

6.6

135.0

0.7

122

1,053

2.7

201

Dauphin, PA................................

7.5

183.7

0.2

182

1,144

3.4

150

Delaware, PA...............................

14.2

223.0

-0.5

257

1,252

-0.3

340

Erie, PA........................................

6.9

120.2

-1.1

300

849

2.0

259

Lackawanna, PA..........................

5.6

95.6

-1.2

308

849

3.5

142

Lancaster, PA...............................

13.9

244.2

1.0

91

940

3.2

165

Lehigh, PA....................................

8.8

192.0

-0.2

231

1,130

0.9

309

Luzerne, PA..................................

7.5

144.7

0.2

182

880

1.7

274

Montgomery, PA...........................

28.1

501.9

0.0

203

1,609

4.4

62

Northampton, PA..........................

6.9

118.6

0.9

101

979

2.7

201

Philadelphia, PA...........................

35.3

702.0

0.8

110

1,393

0.9

309

Washington, PA............................

5.6

85.5

-2.2

350

1,302

2.8

195

Westmoreland, PA.......................

9.3

130.7

-1.0

291

910

1.0

307

York, PA.......................................

9.3

178.1

-0.2

231

963

1.9

263

Kent, RI.......................................

5.7

74.0

-2.0

345

1,013

0.4

325

Providence, RI..............................

19.2

285.9

-0.1

213

1,183

3.0

176

Charleston, SC.............................

17.4

256.4

-0.1

213

1,010

-0.2

339

Greenville, SC..............................

15.8

276.1

0.2

182

973

3.0

176

Horry, SC.....................................

9.9

129.1

-0.8

281

674

3.7

121

Lexington, SC...............................

7.3

121.7

1.9

35

865

1.5

287

Richland, SC................................

10.8

222.2

0.4

158

983

1.7

274

Spartanburg, SC...........................

6.8

149.1

0.3

166

928

0.8

312

York, SC.......................................

6.7

101.0

2.2

25

996

1.8

267

Minnehaha, SD.............................

7.8

127.7

1.1

79

1,014

4.9

34

Davidson, TN................................

25.4

513.2

1.8

41

1,282

4.7

42

Hamilton, TN................................

10.6

206.8

0.4

158

1,031

3.4

150

Knox, TN......................................

13.4

241.4

1.0

91

989

3.8

114

Rutherford, TN..............................

6.3

134.4

1.5

54

947

0.0

336

Shelby, TN....................................

21.6

495.5

-0.3

240

1,117

0.8

312

Williamson, TN.............................

10.0

140.6

2.6

12

1,449

3.7

121

Bell, TX.........................................

5.8

121.6

1.4

60

924

0.4

325

Bexar, TX.....................................

43.9

874.5

0.5

146

1,063

3.6

128

Brazoria, TX.................................

6.2

117.2

1.0

91

1,187

-1.3

351

Brazos, TX....................................

4.8

110.0

1.0

91

839

4.5

56

Cameron, TX................................

6.7

142.9

1.2

69

666

3.6

128

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County¹

first quarter

March

Ranking by

First

Ranking by

March

first quarter

2020

2020

percent

quarter

percent

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20³

change

2020

2019-20³

change

Collin, TX......................................

28.6

441.7

2.2

25

$1,455

4.4

62

Dallas, TX.....................................

80.1

1,734.5

2.0

34

1,499

2.4

230

Denton, TX..................................

16.8

265.2

1.8

41

1,026

4.2

76

Ector, TX.....................................

4.3

78.6

-5.5

357

1,249

-0.4

341

El Paso, TX..................................

15.7

313.5

0.8

110

779

2.9

187

Fort Bend, TX...............................

14.9

198.7

2.3

20

1,051

1.2

301

Galveston, TX...............................

6.4

111.9

1.1

79

1,047

4.8

38

Gregg, TX.....................................

4.3

75.2

-1.4

324

930

2.2

250

Harris, TX.....................................

118.9

2,346.4

0.6

133

1,554

0.2

333

Hidalgo, TX...................................

12.8

270.9

2.5

15

682

2.6

214

Jefferson, TX................................

5.9

121.9

-1.5

329

1,146

0.9

309

Lubbock, TX.................................

7.9

141.3

0.9

101

877

3.9

109

McLennan, TX..............................

5.5

114.1

1.2

69

927

4.0

98

Midland, TX..................................

6.2

107.2

-2.6

353

1,612

-1.5

352

Montgomery, TX...........................

12.7

196.1

1.2

69

1,204

0.8

312

Nueces, TX..................................

8.4

161.3

-1.5

329

972

3.6

128

Potter, TX.....................................

4.0

76.8

0.3

166

900

2.2

250

Smith, TX.....................................

6.5

105.3

0.3

166

901

2.9

187

Tarrant, TX...................................

46.3

927.1

1.2

69

1,173

2.4

230

Travis, TX.....................................

44.7

788.0

2.6

12

1,451

5.5

23

Webb, TX.....................................

5.6

103.5

-0.1

213

723

2.7

201

Williamson, TX.............................

12.3

185.8

3.0

7

1,341

7.8

7

Davis, UT.....................................

9.1

133.2

3.0

7

926

4.6

51

Salt Lake, UT................................

49.3

723.3

1.9

35

1,188

5.0

33

Utah, UT.......................................

18.3

251.2

1.5

54

993

-3.8

355

Weber, UT....................................

6.4

109.4

1.0

91

859

4.1

87

Chittenden, VT.............................

7.2

99.4

-2.2

350

1,136

2.6

214

Arlington, VA................................

9.2

185.0

1.1

79

2,018

2.5

224

Chesterfield, VA...........................

9.4

136.5

1.4

60

972

4.9

34

Fairfax, VA....................................

36.9

619.0

1.1

79

1,914

4.4

62

Henrico, VA..................................

11.9

192.0

0.2

182

1,184

4.4

62

Loudoun, VA................................

12.9

174.3

1.4

60

1,361

2.3

241

Prince William, VA........................

9.7

132.3

0.3

166

981

5.4

26

Alexandria City, VA......................

6.2

88.1

-1.8

338

1,507

0.7

319

Chesapeake City, VA...................

6.3

104.0

1.7

45

895

4.4

62

Newport News City, VA................

4.0

104.2

0.6

133

1,062

-0.8

347

Norfolk City, VA...........................

6.1

140.0

-1.5

329

1,117

3.4

150

Richmond City, VA.......................

8.0

157.5

-0.7

272

1,359

4.5

56

Virginia Beach City, VA................

12.4

175.3

-0.3

240

869

4.2

76

Benton, WA..................................

6.2

90.8

2.7

11

1,141

4.2

76

Clark, WA.....................................

15.8

164.1

1.1

79

1,108

5.9

17

King, WA......................................

91.1

1,433.5

1.7

45

1,925

4.6

51

Kitsap, WA....................................

7.1

91.8

0.9

101

1,057

6.9

8

Pierce, WA...................................

23.9

318.6

1.7

45

1,066

3.6

128

Snohomish, WA............................

22.2

293.1

1.2

69

1,264

-3.4

354

Spokane, WA...............................

17.0

229.9

2.1

31

989

2.9

187

Thurston, WA...............................

8.9

118.3

0.6

133

1,070

4.0

98

Whatcom, WA..............................

7.6

92.1

0.3

166

987

2.9

187

Yakima, WA.................................

8.2

111.3

3.5

2

810

4.7

42

Kanawha, WV...............................

5.6

94.9

-1.9

340

979

2.1

256

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ²

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County¹

first quarter

March

Ranking by

First

Ranking by

March

first quarter

2020

2020

percent

quarter

percent

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20³

change

2020

2019-20³

change

Brown, WI.....................................

7.2

156.1

0.0

203

$1,029

0.6

321

Dane, WI......................................

16.2

342.8

1.1

79

1,185

-0.5

343

Milwaukee, WI..............................

27.2

480.6

-1.0

291

1,131

3.0

176

Outagamie, WI.............................

5.6

107.4

0.1

192

951

0.5

323

Racine, WI.................................

4.7

73.4

-1.0

291

971

2.6

214

Waukesha, WI..............................

13.7

241.1

-0.2

231

1,169

0.1

335

Winnebago, WI.............................

3.9

92.1

0.1

192

1,057

0.3

327

San Juan, PR...............................

11.3

243.5

1.3

()

671

-0.3

()

  • Includes areas not officially designated as counties. See Technical Note.
  • Average weekly wages were calculated using unrounded data.
  • Percent changes were computed from employment and pay data adjusted for noneconomic county reclassifications. See Technical Note.
  • Totals for the United States do not include data for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.
  • This county was not included in the U.S. rankings.

Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. These 357 U.S. counties comprise 73.7 percent of the total covered workers in the U.S.

Table 2. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 10 largest counties, first quarter 2020

Employment

Average weekly wage ¹

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County by NAICS supersector

first quarter

March

First

March

first quarter

2020

2020

quarter

2019-20²

2019-20²

(thousands)

(thousands)

2020

United States³.................................................................

10,447.2

147,088.9

0.4

$1,222

3.3

.............................................................Private industry

10,145.2

124,839.4

0.3

1,237

3.3

Natural resources and mining....................................

140.4

1,766.7

-2.3

1,341

0.3

Construction...............................................................

843.8

7,272.0

1.6

1,235

3.5

Manufacturing............................................................

358.7

12,653.3

-1.0

1,436

1.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

1,950.2

27,192.9

0.4

999

2.8

Information.................................................................

193.0

2,883.2

0.8

2,655

5.8

Financial activities......................................................

933.2

8,328.5

1.3

2,539

4.6

Professional and business services...........................

1,946.4

21,001.1

0.8

1,648

3.4

Education and health services...................................

1,802.7

23,349.0

1.1

995

3.2

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

894.7

15,714.1

-2.3

477

3.5

Other services............................................................

872.7

4,485.7

-0.2

786

3.6

Government..................................................................

302.0

22,249.6

0.8

1,136

2.7

Los Angeles, CA..............................................................

519.4

4,496.6

0.2

1,334

4.2

.............................................................Private industry

513.1

3,909.7

0.1

1,309

4.2

Natural resources and mining....................................

0.5

5.8

5.9

1,146

-3.1

Construction...............................................................

17.3

148.6

1.1

1,350

4.0

Manufacturing............................................................

12.7

336.3

-1.3

1,508

3.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

59.6

825.9

-0.6

1,093

4.5

Information.................................................................

13.6

218.4

2.7

2,738

1.1

Financial activities......................................................

30.9

221.1

0.8

2,546

5.1

Professional and business services...........................

57.5

627.4

-1.3

1,649

5.6

Education and health services...................................

249.1

843.2

2.6

947

4.0

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

40.5

528.4

-2.2

707

4.1

Other services............................................................

29.7

152.6

0.7

796

3.5

Government..................................................................

6.3

586.9

0.4

1,506

4.5

Cook, IL...........................................................................

139.6

2,560.7

-0.6

1,504

2.7

.............................................................Private industry

138.4

2,262.7

-0.9

1,532

2.7

Natural resources and mining....................................

0.1

1.5

18.0

1,210

6.9

Construction...............................................................

11.2

68.5

-2.9

1,549

1.8

Manufacturing............................................................

5.7

183.4

-1.0

1,421

1.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

28.5

461.6

-0.8

1,150

0.3

Information.................................................................

2.6

52.7

-0.8

2,601

5.1

Financial activities......................................................

14.1

206.1

1.6

4,178

2.9

Professional and business services...........................

29.3

467.5

-1.1

1,826

2.4

Education and health services...................................

15.6

454.9

0.5

1,043

3.3

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

14.0

268.9

-4.3

551

2.2

Other services............................................................

16.4

97.1

-1.9

1,028

4.6

Government..................................................................

1.3

298.0

1.6

1,288

2.5

New York, NY..................................................................

132.7

2,498.6

0.0

3,270

3.5

.............................................................Private industry

131.2

2,263.3

0.0

3,445

3.6

Natural resources and mining....................................

0.0

0.2

25.0

2,757

2.9

Construction...............................................................

2.4

42.3

-1.9

2,076

2.9

Manufacturing............................................................

1.8

20.6

-5.2

1,693

0.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

18.6

249.3

-1.3

1,668

4.2

Information.................................................................

5.7

195.9

2.6

3,811

6.2

Financial activities......................................................

19.7

391.1

0.9

9,752

3.1

Professional and business services...........................

29.1

588.9

1.0

2,993

2.9

Education and health services...................................

10.4

374.1

1.3

1,412

4.1

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

14.8

289.8

-5.3

964

-0.3

Other services............................................................

20.3

105.5

-1.2

1,400

4.6

Government..................................................................

1.5

235.3

0.0

1,574

1.1

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 2. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 10 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ¹

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County by NAICS supersector

first quarter

March

First

March

first quarter

2020

2020

quarter

2019-20²

2019-20²

(thousands)

(thousands)

2020

Harris, TX........................................................................

118.9

2,346.4

0.6

$1,554

0.2

.............................................................Private industry

118.4

2,059.9

0.4

1,604

-0.1

Natural resources and mining....................................

1.6

65.0

-4.7

5,302

1.4

Construction...............................................................

7.8

170.2

0.0

1,539

3.4

Manufacturing............................................................

5.0

176.4

-1.5

1,864

-3.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

25.2

465.9

-0.3

1,442

-0.1

Information.................................................................

1.3

25.7

-1.1

1,780

2.1

Financial activities......................................................

12.8

130.6

2.2

2,462

-0.1

Professional and business services...........................

24.0

413.1

2.1

1,989

-1.4

Education and health services...................................

16.9

303.9

1.2

1,083

3.8

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

10.7

236.3

-1.8

479

2.4

Other services............................................................

11.9

70.0

2.4

903

5.1

Government..................................................................

0.6

286.5

2.4

1,191

3.2

Maricopa, AZ....................................................................

109.4

2,094.8

2.5

1,158

3.9

.............................................................Private industry

108.6

1,875.9

2.6

1,164

3.9

Natural resources and mining....................................

0.5

8.1

3.5

1,376

0.8

Construction...............................................................

8.7

132.8

4.6

1,233

5.2

Manufacturing............................................................

3.6

131.7

2.6

1,651

0.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

21.3

396.9

2.7

1,042

3.6

Information.................................................................

2.4

38.6

-0.1

1,849

8.6

Financial activities......................................................

14.4

193.5

4.4

1,798

7.6

Professional and business services...........................

27.3

353.0

2.5

1,232

1.7

Education and health services...................................

13.8

337.5

4.0

1,055

2.8

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

9.4

230.0

-1.2

543

5.6

Other services............................................................

7.1

53.5

1.0

796

2.6

Government..................................................................

0.7

218.9

1.4

1,112

4.9

Dallas, TX........................................................................

80.1

1,734.5

2.0

1,499

2.4

.............................................................Private industry

79.6

1,555.6

2.0

1,530

2.3

Natural resources and mining....................................

0.5

8.6

2.1

4,216

-0.8

Construction...............................................................

4.9

92.7

2.2

1,425

3.0

Manufacturing............................................................

2.9

118.3

1.9

1,960

2.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

16.1

352.3

2.0

1,247

1.9

Information.................................................................

1.5

46.5

0.0

2,832

2.4

Financial activities......................................................

10.0

161.7

2.6

2,543

2.5

Professional and business services...........................

18.2

364.6

3.1

1,705

0.8

Education and health services...................................

10.0

204.8

1.8

1,197

5.1

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

7.3

161.9

-0.3

549

4.6

Other services............................................................

7.2

42.5

-1.5

978

2.7

Government..................................................................

0.5

178.9

2.3

1,235

4.2

Orange, CA......................................................................

129.7

1,633.7

-0.1

1,335

3.4

.............................................................Private industry

128.3

1,474.3

-0.3

1,319

3.5

Natural resources and mining....................................

0.2

2.3

-1.6

928

-0.9

Construction...............................................................

7.9

103.1

-1.1

1,500

4.2

Manufacturing............................................................

5.3

157.0

-1.5

1,723

-3.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

18.6

252.2

-0.9

1,160

4.3

Information.................................................................

1.6

25.6

-2.4

2,572

0.5

Financial activities......................................................

13.3

117.0

1.6

2,378

6.7

Professional and business services...........................

24.0

314.2

-1.5

1,570

7.7

Education and health services...................................

39.0

233.0

2.8

1,003

2.1

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

10.0

220.2

-1.8

538

4.5

Other services............................................................

7.9

49.2

4.3

746

-1.6

Government..................................................................

1.4

159.4

1.3

1,484

2.8

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 2. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 10 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ¹

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

change,

change,

County by NAICS supersector

first quarter

March

First

March

first quarter

2020

2020

quarter

2019-20²

2019-20²

(thousands)

(thousands)

2020

San Diego, CA................................................................

118.4

1,486.2

0.7

$1,315

5.6

.............................................................Private industry

116.4

1,243.8

0.7

1,305

5.8

Natural resources and mining....................................

0.7

9.9

5.3

782

2.4

Construction...............................................................

8.1

81.7

0.3

1,345

5.1

Manufacturing............................................................

3.6

118.0

1.2

2,029

2.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

15.5

218.1

-0.6

1,019

6.7

Information.................................................................

1.4

23.3

-0.8

2,074

4.3

Financial activities......................................................

11.5

76.5

1.9

1,923

7.6

Professional and business services...........................

21.5

254.5

1.9

1,930

8.4

Education and health services...................................

36.0

216.2

2.8

1,016

3.4

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

9.4

192.2

-2.6

536

2.5

Other services............................................................

8.3

52.2

-0.3

670

3.4

Government..................................................................

2.0

242.4

0.6

1,368

4.5

King, WA.........................................................................

91.1

1,433.5

1.7

1,925

4.6

.............................................................Private industry

90.4

1,257.0

1.6

1,980

4.6

Natural resources and mining....................................

0.4

2.9

2.4

1,214

0.4

Construction...............................................................

7.0

75.1

1.9

1,568

5.8

Manufacturing............................................................

2.5

101.8

-4.0

1,894

-13.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

13.7

279.1

3.3

1,864

4.1

Information.................................................................

2.7

126.3

7.9

5,194

8.3

Financial activities......................................................

7.2

69.9

1.8

2,425

5.2

Professional and business services...........................

19.0

238.2

3.0

2,113

4.0

Education and health services...................................

21.1

180.4

0.7

1,116

2.5

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

7.6

135.4

-4.0

617

4.6

Other services............................................................

9.3

47.9

1.0

1,000

7.1

Government..................................................................

0.6

176.5

2.6

1,534

4.1

Miami-Dade, FL...............................................................

104.9

1,167.5

0.0

1,158

2.8

.............................................................Private industry

104.5

1,026.4

-0.1

1,137

2.9

Natural resources and mining....................................

0.5

10.2

-2.3

655

3.6

Construction...............................................................

7.4

52.7

0.1

1,082

5.4

Manufacturing............................................................

2.8

41.3

0.4

998

-10.4

Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................

24.4

287.3

-0.7

1,065

4.2

Information.................................................................

1.6

18.8

-1.4

2,051

3.2

Financial activities......................................................

11.2

76.7

0.0

2,285

5.9

Professional and business services...........................

24.0

166.4

1.4

1,345

0.6

Education and health services...................................

11.6

188.6

1.4

1,035

3.0

Leisure and hospitality...............................................

7.7

142.4

-3.4

667

5.5

Other services............................................................

9.0

38.7

-1.6

699

-4.0

Government..................................................................

0.3

141.1

0.2

1,310

2.5

  • Average weekly wages were calculated using unrounded data.
  • Percent changes were computed from quarterly employment and pay data adjusted for noneconomic county reclassifications. See Technical Note.
  • Totals for the United States do not include data for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.

Note: Data are preliminary. Counties selected are based on 2019 annual average employment. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Table 3. Covered establishments, employment, and wages by state, first quarter 2020

Employment

Average weekly wage ¹

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

State

first quarter

March

change,

First

change,

2020

2020

March

quarter

first quarter

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20

2020

2019-20

United States²..........................................

10,447.2

147,088.9

0.4

$1,222

3.3

Alabama....................................................

132.6

1,983.8

0.3

974

3.2

Alaska........................................................

22.6

312.8

-0.1

1,130

2.1

Arizona......................................................

170.4

2,957.2

1.9

1,098

4.4

Arkansas...................................................

93.6

1,220.5

0.2

922

3.0

California...................................................

1,631.1

17,570.5

0.8

1,459

4.2

Colorado....................................................

214.5

2,725.2

1.2

1,284

4.3

Connecticut...............................................

124.1

1,639.4

-0.7

1,510

1.5

Delaware...................................................

34.6

443.7

-0.3

1,251

1.7

District of Columbia...................................

42.3

778.1

0.6

1,994

3.8

Florida.......................................................

740.5

8,975.1

0.8

1,051

3.6

Georgia......................................................

301.5

4,522.2

0.9

1,159

3.4

Hawaii........................................................

45.4

655.5

-1.0

1,033

3.0

Idaho.........................................................

66.8

755.2

3.1

864

4.2

Illinois........................................................

381.5

5,872.9

-0.7

1,302

2.3

Indiana.......................................................

171.1

3,028.5

-1.0

994

3.2

Iowa...........................................................

104.8

1,523.4

-0.2

978

3.7

Kansas......................................................

89.8

1,383.3

0.2

969

3.2

Kentucky....................................................

124.0

1,884.9

0.1

943

2.5

Louisiana...................................................

137.4

1,897.0

-1.3

969

1.7

Maine.........................................................

53.9

601.0

0.1

955

4.0

Maryland....................................................

175.7

2,661.5

-0.4

1,277

4.1

Massachusetts..........................................

263.3

3,565.1

-0.2

1,605

3.0

Michigan....................................................

267.0

4,281.4

-0.6

1,103

2.3

Minnesota..................................................

183.9

2,838.2

-0.1

1,235

2.7

Mississippi.................................................

73.9

1,128.1

-0.2

801

2.8

Missouri.....................................................

214.8

2,795.7

0.3

1,016

3.0

Montana....................................................

50.6

465.2

1.5

869

3.1

Nebraska...................................................

72.3

972.4

0.8

956

4.1

Nevada......................................................

86.1

1,410.8

1.3

1,033

4.2

New Hampshire.........................................

54.3

657.0

0.2

1,194

3.3

New Jersey...............................................

285.8

4,052.7

0.4

1,455

3.9

New Mexico...............................................

64.0

835.6

0.9

923

3.7

New York..................................................

657.2

9,415.7

-0.3

1,693

3.3

North Carolina...........................................

296.0

4,501.1

0.9

1,094

4.1

North Dakota.............................................

32.2

414.3

0.0

1,046

2.4

Ohio...........................................................

304.4

5,349.6

-0.3

1,063

2.9

Oklahoma..................................................

112.8

1,598.0

-1.3

949

-0.5

Oregon......................................................

162.4

1,938.9

0.7

1,103

4.2

Pennsylvania.............................................

363.5

5,851.3

0.0

1,177

2.7

Rhode Island.............................................

39.5

473.9

-0.2

1,132

2.7

South Carolina..........................................

142.7

2,112.8

0.1

922

2.2

South Dakota............................................

34.7

420.6

0.4

901

4.2

Tennessee.................................................

171.2

3,033.5

1.0

1,027

3.1

Texas.........................................................

725.7

12,626.2

1.2

1,232

2.4

Utah...........................................................

109.8

1,526.8

1.8

1,026

3.2

Vermont.....................................................

26.1

303.9

-1.8

980

3.3

Virginia......................................................

282.9

3,921.0

0.6

1,233

4.0

Washington...............................................

255.6

3,427.3

1.7

1,414

3.8

West Virginia.............................................

51.2

674.9

-1.8

904

0.9

Wisconsin..................................................

178.2

2,836.5

-0.2

1,008

1.7

See footnotes at end of table.

Table 3. Covered establishments, employment, and wages by state, first quarter 2020 - Continued

Employment

Average weekly wage ¹

Establishments,

Percent

Percent

State

first quarter

March

change,

First

change,

2020

2020

March

quarter

first quarter

(thousands)

(thousands)

2019-20

2020

2019-20

Wyoming...................................................

27.2

268.5

-0.5

$955

0.6

Puerto Rico...............................................

47.5

886.4

1.0

551

0.0

Virgin Islands............................................

3.3

40.1

5.7

1,046

6.3

  • Average weekly wages were calculated using unrounded data.
  • Totals for the United States do not include data for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.

Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

