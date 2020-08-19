|
County Employment and Wages
08/19/2020 | 10:12am EDT
For release 10:00 a.m. (ET), Wednesday, August 19, 2020
USDL-20-1588
Technical Information: (202) 691-6567
691-6567
•
QCEWInfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cew
Media Contact:
(202)
691-5902
•
PressOffice@bls.gov
COUNTY EMPLOYMENT AND WAGES - FIRST QUARTER 2020
From March 2019 to March 2020, employment increased in 202 of the 357 largest U.S. counties, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. In March 2020, national employment (as measured by the QCEW program) increased to 147.1 million, a 0.4-percent increase over the year. St. Johns, FL, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a gain of 3.7 percent. Employment data in this release are presented for March 2020, and average weekly wage data are presented for first quarter 2020.
Among the 357 largest counties, 335 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the first quarter of 2020, average weekly wages for the nation increased to $1,222, a 3.3-percent increase over the year. McLean, IL, had the largest first quarter over-the-year wage gain at 13.3 percent. (See table 1.)
Chart 1. Percent change in employment, March 2019 to March 2020, by largest gains and losses
St. Johns, FL
Deschutes, OR
Yakima, WA
Cleveland, OK
Adams, CO
Ada, ID
Benton, AR
Williamson, TX
Davis, UT
Madison, AL
Midland, TX
East Baton Rouge, LA
Elkhart, IN
Calcasieu, LA
Ector, TX
Large County Employment in March 2020
St. Johns, FL, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment (+3.7 percent). Within St. Johns, the largest employment increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, which gained 599 jobs over the year (+3.8 percent).
Ector, TX, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment, with a loss of 5.5 percent. Within Ector, natural resources and mining had the largest employment decrease with a loss of 2,263 jobs (-15.2 percent).
Large County Average Weekly Wage in First Quarter 2020
McLean, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in average weekly wages (+13.3 percent). Within McLean, an average weekly wage gain of $491 (+21.9 percent) in financial activities made the largest contribution to the county's increase in average weekly wages.
Peoria, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in average weekly wages with a loss of
12.8 percent. Within Peoria, manufacturing had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage decrease of $1,253 (-29.2 percent) over the year.
Chart 2. Percent change in average weekly wage, first quarter 2019 to first quarter 2020, by largest gains and losses
McLean, IL
Union, NJ
Morris, NJ
San Mateo, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Weld, CO
Williamson, TX
Kitsap, WA
Hall, GA
Brevard, FL
Stearns, MN
Boone, MO
Oklahoma, OK
Snohomish, WA
Utah, UT
Vanderburgh, IN
Peoria, IL
-13%-11%-9%
|
-7%
|
-5%
|
-3%
|
-1%
|
1%
|
3%
|
5%
|
7%
|
9%
|
11% 13%
Ten Largest Counties
Six of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in employment. In March 2020, Maricopa, AZ, had the largest over-the-year employment percentage gain among the 10 largest counties (+2.5 percent). Within Maricopa, education and health services had the largest employment increase with a gain of 13,126 jobs (+4.0 percent). (See table 2.)
All of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in average weekly wages. In first quarter 2020, San Diego, CA, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage gain in average weekly wages among the 10 largest counties (+5.6 percent). Within San Diego, professional and business services had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage increase of $149 (+8.4 percent) over the year.
For More Information
The tables and charts included in this release contain data for the nation and for the 357 U.S. counties with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019. March 2020 employment and first quarter 2020 average weekly wages for all states are provided in table 3 of this release.
The most current news release on quarterly measures of gross job flows is available from QCEW Business Employment Dynamics at www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/cewbd.pdf.
Several BLS regional offices issue QCEW news releases targeted to local data users. Links to these releases are available at www.bls.gov/cew/regional-resources.htm.
QCEW data are available in the Census Business Builder suite of web tools assisting business owners and regional analysts in data-driven decision making at www.census.gov/data/data-tools/cbb.html.
The QCEW news release schedule is available at www.bls.gov/cew/release-calendar.htm.
The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).
The County Employment and Wages news release for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).
County Changes for the 2020 County Employment and Wages News Releases
Counties with annual average employment of 75,000 or more in 2019 are included in this release and will be included in future 2020 releases. Three counties have been added to the publication tables: Baldwin, AL; Iredell, NC; and Gregg, TX. One county has been dropped from the publication tables: Bay, FL.
Special Notice: Possible Imputation Methodology Improvements
QCEW may implement improvements to imputation methodology, effective with second quarter 2020 processing. QCEW imputation creates estimated values for non-respondent employers for the first two quarters of non-response. Usually, non-respondents account for less than five percent of QCEW employment. However, BLS expects substantially higher than usual numbers of non-respondent employers in second quarter 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it.
Research is ongoing on the implementation of three potential improvements to imputation methodology. First, summary counts of claims for the regular state unemployment insurance benefits per employer may help identify employers who have ceased operations, rather than being identified as late respondents. Second, for employers that are expected to still be in operation, the imputation formula may be modified to use reported data for similar employers to create imputed levels of employment and wages. Third, state QCEW staff may use unemployment insurance claims information as a supplement to their review of imputed and reported QCEW data.
If implemented, these changes may result in larger than usual revisions to QCEW estimates for first quarter 2020. For more information on QCEW imputation methodology, see www.bls.gov/cew/additional-resources/imputation-methodology.htm.
QCEW Data and Response Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Beginning with this release of first quarter 2020 data, the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program will publish response rate tables for establishments, employment, and total quarterly wages. Tables for the first quarter of 2020 are available at www.bls.gov/covid19/county-employment-and-wages-covid-19-impact-first-quarter- 2020.htm. For more information about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on QCEW data, please visit www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-county-employment-and-wages-data.htm.
These data are the product of a federal-state cooperative program, the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The summaries are a result of the administration of state unemployment insurance programs that require most employers to pay quarterly taxes based on the employment and wages of workers covered by UI. QCEW data in this release are based on the 2017 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). Data for 2020 are preliminary and subject to revision.
For purposes of this release, large counties are defined as having employment levels of 75,000 or greater. In addition, data for San Juan, PR, are provided, but not used in calculating U.S. averages, rankings, or in the analysis in the text. Each year, these large counties are selected on the basis of the preliminary annual average of employment for the previous year. The 358 counties presented in this release were derived using 2019 preliminary annual averages of employment. For
2020 data, three counties have been added to the publication tables: Baldwin, AL; Iredell, NC; and Gregg, TX. One county has been dropped from the publication tables: Bay, FL. These counties will be included or excluded, respectively, in all 2020 quarterly releases. The counties in table 2 are selected and sorted each year based on the annual average employment from the preceding year.
Summary of Major Differences between QCEW, BED, and CES Employment Measures
|
|
|
QCEW
|
|
BED
|
|
CES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source
|
∙ Count of UI administrative records
|
∙ Count of longitudinally-linked UI ad-
|
∙
|
Sample survey: 697,000 establishments
|
|
|
submitted by 10.4 million establish-
|
|
ministrative records submitted by 8.2
|
|
|
|
|
ments in first quarter of 2020
|
|
million private-sector employers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coverage
|
∙ UI and UCFE coverage, including
|
∙
|
UI coverage, excluding government,
|
∙ Nonfarm wage and salary jobs:
|
|
|
all employers subject to state and
|
|
private households, and establish-
|
|
- UI coverage, excluding agriculture,
|
|
|
federal UI laws
|
|
ments with zero employment
|
|
private households, and self-em-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ployed workers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Other employment, including rail-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
roads, religious organizations, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other non-UI-covered jobs
|
Publication fre-
|
∙
|
Quarterly
|
∙
|
Quarterly
|
∙
|
Monthly
|
quency
|
|
- Within 5 months after the end of
|
|
- 7 months after the end of each
|
|
- Usually the 3rd Friday after the end
|
|
|
each quarter
|
|
quarter
|
|
of the week including the 12th of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
Use of UI file
|
∙ Directly summarizes and publishes
|
∙ Links each new UI quarter to longitu-
|
∙ Uses UI file as a sampling frame and to
|
|
|
each new quarter of UI data
|
|
dinal database and directly summa-
|
|
annually realign sample-based estimates
|
|
|
|
|
rizes gross job gains and losses
|
|
to population counts (benchmarking)
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
∙ Provides a quarterly and annual uni-
|
∙ Provides quarterly employer dynam-
|
∙ Provides current monthly estimates of
|
products
|
|
verse count of establishments, em-
|
|
ics data on establishment openings,
|
|
employment, hours, and earnings at the
|
|
|
ployment, and wages at the county,
|
|
closings, expansions, and contractions
|
|
MSA, state, and national level by indus-
|
|
|
metropolitan statistical area (MSA),
|
|
at the national level by NAICS super-
|
|
try
|
|
|
state, and national levels by detailed
|
|
sectors and by size of firm, and at the
|
|
|
|
|
industry
|
|
state private-sector total level
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Future expansions will include data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with greater industry detail and data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the county and MSA level
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal uses
|
∙
|
Major uses include:
|
∙
|
Major uses include:
|
∙
|
Major uses include:
|
|
|
- Detailed locality data
|
|
- Business cycle analysis
|
|
- Principal federal economic indicator
|
|
|
- Periodic universe counts for
|
|
- Analysis of employer dynamics
|
|
- Official time series for employment
|
|
|
benchmarking sample survey es-
|
|
underlying economic expansions
|
|
change measures
|
|
|
timates
|
|
and contractions
|
|
- Input into other major economic in-
|
|
|
- Sample frame for BLS establish-
|
|
- Analysis of employment expan-
|
|
dicators
|
|
|
ment surveys
|
|
sion and contraction by size of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
firm
|
|
|
Program Web
|
∙
|
www.bls.gov/cew
|
∙
|
www.bls.gov/bdm
|
∙
|
www.bls.gov/ces
|
sites
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt of UI data over time and ongoing review and editing. The individual states determine their data release timetables.
Differences between QCEW, BED, and CES employment measures
The Bureau publishes three different establishment-based employment measures for any given quarter: QCEW, Business Employment Dynamics (BED), and Current Employment Statistics (CES). Each of these measures makes use of the quarterly UI employment reports in producing data; however, each measure has a somewhat different universe coverage, estimation procedure, and publication product.
Differences in coverage and estimation methods can result in somewhat different measures of employment change over time. It is important to understand program differences and the intended uses of the program products. (See table.) Additional information on each program can be obtained from the program Web sites shown in the table.
Coverage
Employment and wage data for workers covered by state UI laws are compiled from quarterly contribution reports submitted to the SWAs by employers. For federal civilian workers covered by the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) program, employment and wage data are compiled from quarterly reports submitted by four major federal payroll processing centers on behalf of all federal agencies, with the exception of a few agencies which still report directly to the individual SWA. In addition to the quarterly contribution reports, employers who operate multiple establishments within a state complete a questionnaire, called the "Multiple Worksite Report," which provides detailed information on the location and industry of each of their establishments. QCEW employment and wage data are derived from microdata summaries of 10.2 million employer reports of employment and wages submitted by states to the BLS in 2019. These reports are based on place of employment rather than place of residence.
UI and UCFE coverage is broad and has been basically comparable from state to state since 1978, when the 1976 amendments to the Federal Unemployment Tax Act became effective, expanding coverage to include most state and local government employees. In 2019, UI and UCFE programs covered workers in 148.1 million jobs. The estimated
-
million workers in these jobs (after adjustment for multiple job- holders) represented 97.1 percent of civilian wage and salary employ- ment. Covered workers received $8.769 trillion in pay, representing
-
percent of the wage and salary component of personal income and 40.9 percent of the gross domestic product.
Major exclusions from UI coverage include self-employed work- ers, most agricultural workers on small farms, all members of the Armed Forces, elected officials in most states, most employees of rail- roads, some domestic workers, most student workers at schools, and employees of certain small nonprofit organizations.
State and federal UI laws change periodically. These changes may have an impact on the employment and wages reported by employers covered under the UI program. Coverage changes may affect the over- the-year comparisons presented in this news release.
Concepts and methodology
Monthly employment is based on the number of workers who worked during or received pay for the pay period including the 12th
of the month. With few exceptions, all employees of covered firms are reported, including production and sales workers, corporation offi- cials, executives, supervisory personnel, and clerical workers. Workers on paid vacations and part-time workers also are included.
Average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels (all employees, as described above) and dividing the result by 13, for the 13 weeks in the quarter. These calculations are made using un- rounded employment and wage values. The average wage values that can be calculated using rounded data from the BLS database may differ from the averages reported. Included in the quarterly wage data are non-wage cash payments such as bonuses, the cash value of meals and lodging when supplied, tips and other gratuities, and, in some states, employer contributions to certain deferred compensation plans such as 401(k) plans and stock options. Over-the-year comparisons of average weekly wages may reflect fluctuations in average monthly employment and/or total quarterly wages between the current quarter and prior year levels.
Average weekly wages are affected by the ratio of full-time to part- time workers as well as the number of individuals in high-paying and low-paying occupations and the incidence of pay periods within a quarter. For instance, the average weekly wage of the workforce could increase significantly when there is a large decline in the number of employees that had been receiving below-average wages. Wages may include payments to workers not present in the employment counts because they did not work during the pay period including the 12th of the month. When comparing average weekly wage levels between in- dustries, states, or quarters, these factors should be taken into consid- eration.
Wages measured by QCEW may be subject to periodic and sometimes large fluctuations. This variability may be due to calendar effects resulting from some quarters having more pay dates than others. The effect is most visible in counties with a dominant employer. In particular, this effect has been observed in counties where government employers represent a large fraction of overall employment. Similar calendar effects can result from private sector pay practices. However, these effects are typically less pronounced for two reasons: employment is less concentrated in a single private employer, and private employers use a variety of pay period types (weekly, biweekly, semi- monthly, monthly).
For example, the effect on over-the-year pay comparisons can be pronounced in federal government due to the uniform nature of federal payroll processing. Most federal employees are paid on a biweekly pay schedule. As a result, in some quarters federal wages include six pay dates, while in other quarters there are seven pay dates. Over-the- year comparisons of average weekly wages may also reflect this calendar effect. Growth in average weekly wages may be attributed, in part, to a comparison of quarterly wages for the current year, which include seven pay dates, with year-ago wages that reflect only six pay dates. An opposite effect will occur when wages in the current quarter reflecting six pay dates are compared with year-ago wages for a quarter including seven pay dates.
In order to ensure the highest possible quality of data, states verify with employers and update, if necessary, the industry, location, and ownership classification of all establishments on a 3-year cycle. Changes in establishment classification codes resulting from this process are introduced with the data reported for the first quarter of the year. Changes resulting from improved employer reporting also are introduced in the first quarter.
QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records and reflect the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons that reflect economic events or administrative changes. For example, economic change would come from a firm relocating into the county; administrative change would come from a company correcting its county designation.
The over-the-year changes of employment and wages presented in this release have been adjusted to account for most of the administrative corrections made to the underlying establishment reports. This is done by modifying the prior-year levels used to calculate the over-the- year changes. Percent changes are calculated using an adjusted version of the final 2019 quarterly data as the base data. The adjusted prior-year levels used to calculate the over-the-year percent change in employment and wages are not published. These adjusted prior-year levels do not match the unadjusted data maintained on the BLS Web site. Over-the-year change calculations based on data from the Web site, or from data published in prior BLS news releases, may differ substantially from the over-the-year changes presented in this news release.
The adjusted data used to calculate the over-the-year change measures presented in this release eliminate the effect of most of the administrative changes (those occurring when employers update the industry, location, and ownership information of their establish- ments). The most common adjustments for administrative change are the result of updated information about the county location of individual establishments. Included in these adjustments are administrative changes involving the classification of establishments that were previously reported in the unknown or statewide county or unknown industry categories. Adjusted data account for improvements in reporting employment and wages for individual and multi-unit establish- ments. To accomplish this, adjustments were implemented to account for: administrative changes caused by multi-unit employers who start reporting for each individual establishment rather than as a single entity (first quarter of 2008); selected large administrative changes in employment and wages (second quarter of 2011); and state verified improvements in reporting of employment and wages (third quarter of 2014). These adjustments allow QCEW to include county employment and wage growth rates in this news release that would otherwise not meet publication standards.
The adjusted data used to calculate the over-the-year change measures presented in any County Employment and Wages news release are valid for comparisons between the starting and ending points (a 12-month period) used in that particular release. Comparisons may not be valid for any time period other than the one featured in a release even if the changes were calculated using adjusted data.
County definitions are assigned according to Federal Information Processing Standards Publications (FIPS PUBS) as issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, after approval by the Secretary of Commerce pursuant to Section 5131 of the Information Technology Management Reform Act of 1996 and the Computer Security Act of 1987, Public Law 104-106. Areas shown as counties include those designated as independent cities in some jurisdictions and, in Alaska, those designated as census areas where counties have not been created. County data also are presented for the New England states for comparative purposes even though townships are the more common designation used in New England (and New Jersey). The regions referred to in this release are defined as census regions.
Additional statistics and other information
Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employ- ment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication, which was published in September 2019, contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2019 version of this news release. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are now available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment- and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm.The 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2020.
News releases on quarterly measures of gross job flows also are available from BED at www.bls.gov/bdm, (202) 691-6467, or data.bls.gov/cgi-bin/forms/bdm.
Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; TDD message referral phone number: (800) 877-8339.
Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020
|
|
|
|
Employment
|
|
Average weekly wage ²
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Establishments,
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
change,
|
|
|
change,
|
|
County¹
|
first quarter
|
March
|
Ranking by
|
First
|
Ranking by
|
March
|
first quarter
|
2020
|
2020
|
percent
|
quarter
|
percent
|
|
(thousands)
|
(thousands)
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
2020
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
United States⁴..............................
|
10,447.2
|
147,088.9
|
0.4
|
-
|
$1,222
|
3.3
|
-
|
Baldwin, AL..................................
|
6.7
|
76.1
|
0.0
|
203
|
737
|
2.9
|
187
|
Jefferson, AL................................
|
19.6
|
351.3
|
-0.2
|
231
|
1,177
|
1.2
|
301
|
Madison, AL.................................
|
10.2
|
208.6
|
2.8
|
10
|
1,267
|
5.1
|
30
|
Mobile, AL....................................
|
10.5
|
171.6
|
0.2
|
182
|
941
|
3.0
|
176
|
Montgomery, AL...........................
|
6.5
|
130.3
|
-0.3
|
240
|
917
|
4.3
|
72
|
Shelby, AL....................................
|
6.0
|
84.0
|
-0.6
|
263
|
1,147
|
1.5
|
287
|
Tuscaloosa, AL.............................
|
4.7
|
97.4
|
0.9
|
101
|
922
|
2.7
|
201
|
Anchorage, AK.............................
|
8.3
|
144.2
|
-0.7
|
272
|
1,179
|
1.7
|
274
|
Maricopa, AZ................................
|
109.4
|
2,094.8
|
2.5
|
15
|
1,158
|
3.9
|
109
|
Pima, AZ.......................................
|
19.4
|
380.1
|
-0.1
|
213
|
992
|
4.8
|
38
|
Benton, AR...................................
|
7.0
|
126.4
|
3.0
|
7
|
1,509
|
1.6
|
285
|
Pulaski, AR...................................
|
14.7
|
247.9
|
-1.3
|
317
|
1,030
|
3.6
|
128
|
Washington, AR...........................
|
6.5
|
111.4
|
1.4
|
60
|
898
|
3.3
|
158
|
Alameda, CA................................
|
66.9
|
792.6
|
0.3
|
166
|
1,619
|
4.4
|
62
|
Butte, CA.....................................
|
8.6
|
81.2
|
0.6
|
133
|
868
|
2.4
|
230
|
Contra Costa, CA.........................
|
34.6
|
368.3
|
-0.6
|
263
|
1,462
|
3.6
|
128
|
Fresno, CA...................................
|
38.6
|
392.9
|
1.3
|
68
|
879
|
4.3
|
72
|
Kern, CA.......................................
|
21.9
|
314.8
|
0.3
|
166
|
968
|
3.5
|
142
|
Los Angeles, CA...........................
|
519.4
|
4,496.6
|
0.2
|
182
|
1,334
|
4.2
|
76
|
Marin, CA.....................................
|
12.8
|
114.2
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,566
|
1.4
|
291
|
Merced, CA.................................
|
7.0
|
78.7
|
0.9
|
101
|
861
|
4.7
|
42
|
Monterey, CA...............................
|
14.4
|
179.2
|
0.3
|
166
|
977
|
3.5
|
142
|
Napa, CA.....................................
|
6.0
|
77.3
|
-0.6
|
263
|
1,122
|
4.2
|
76
|
Orange, CA..................................
|
129.7
|
1,633.7
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,335
|
3.4
|
150
|
Placer, CA....................................
|
14.1
|
174.8
|
1.9
|
35
|
1,157
|
5.4
|
26
|
Riverside, CA...............................
|
71.3
|
770.6
|
1.6
|
51
|
935
|
1.0
|
307
|
Sacramento, CA...........................
|
63.2
|
689.5
|
1.5
|
54
|
1,264
|
4.9
|
34
|
San Bernardino, CA.....................
|
64.9
|
785.5
|
2.5
|
15
|
965
|
3.7
|
121
|
San Diego, CA..............................
|
118.4
|
1,486.2
|
0.7
|
122
|
1,315
|
5.6
|
21
|
San Francisco, CA.......................
|
62.1
|
759.1
|
1.0
|
91
|
2,772
|
0.8
|
312
|
San Joaquin, CA..........................
|
19.0
|
258.7
|
2.3
|
20
|
942
|
3.2
|
165
|
San Luis Obispo, CA....................
|
10.8
|
118.5
|
-0.7
|
272
|
974
|
-0.7
|
346
|
San Mateo, CA.............................
|
29.4
|
417.4
|
2.1
|
31
|
2,913
|
9.5
|
4
|
Santa Barbara, CA.......................
|
16.0
|
209.0
|
2.2
|
25
|
1,068
|
3.4
|
150
|
Santa Clara, CA...........................
|
76.2
|
1,121.3
|
0.9
|
101
|
2,896
|
5.1
|
30
|
Santa Cruz, CA............................
|
9.8
|
101.3
|
-0.5
|
257
|
1,104
|
8.6
|
5
|
Solano, CA...................................
|
12.0
|
142.4
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,279
|
2.5
|
224
|
Sonoma, CA.................................
|
20.5
|
209.8
|
0.4
|
158
|
1,137
|
6.0
|
16
|
Stanislaus, CA..............................
|
16.5
|
192.7
|
1.2
|
69
|
974
|
3.3
|
158
|
Tulare, CA....................................
|
11.7
|
160.3
|
2.3
|
20
|
823
|
3.4
|
150
|
Ventura, CA..................................
|
28.4
|
331.4
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,195
|
3.6
|
128
|
Yolo, CA.......................................
|
7.2
|
106.0
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,175
|
0.3
|
327
|
Adams, CO...................................
|
12.0
|
225.2
|
3.3
|
5
|
1,123
|
4.4
|
62
|
Arapahoe, CO..............................
|
23.2
|
331.2
|
0.8
|
110
|
1,501
|
4.0
|
98
|
Boulder, CO..................................
|
16.3
|
187.8
|
1.4
|
60
|
1,457
|
3.7
|
121
|
Denver, CO..................................
|
35.7
|
527.6
|
1.2
|
69
|
1,619
|
5.5
|
23
|
Douglas, CO.................................
|
13.1
|
130.3
|
2.6
|
12
|
1,433
|
5.7
|
19
|
El Paso, CO..................................
|
21.4
|
283.6
|
1.5
|
54
|
1,040
|
1.2
|
301
|
Jefferson, CO...............................
|
21.5
|
241.3
|
0.9
|
101
|
1,254
|
1.8
|
267
|
Larimer, CO..................................
|
13.0
|
163.9
|
1.0
|
91
|
1,080
|
1.7
|
274
|
Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued
|
|
|
|
Employment
|
|
Average weekly wage ²
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Establishments,
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
change,
|
|
|
change,
|
|
County¹
|
first quarter
|
March
|
Ranking by
|
First
|
Ranking by
|
March
|
first quarter
|
2020
|
2020
|
percent
|
quarter
|
percent
|
|
(thousands)
|
(thousands)
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
2020
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
Weld, CO......................................
|
8.1
|
113.0
|
0.3
|
166
|
$1,166
|
8.1
|
6
|
Fairfield, CT.................................
|
37.0
|
405.9
|
-1.4
|
324
|
2,072
|
0.0
|
336
|
Hartford, CT..................................
|
29.5
|
506.9
|
-0.2
|
231
|
1,521
|
2.5
|
224
|
New Haven, CT............................
|
25.4
|
364.6
|
0.1
|
192
|
1,146
|
1.8
|
267
|
New London, CT..........................
|
7.8
|
118.7
|
-2.0
|
345
|
1,226
|
3.0
|
176
|
New Castle, DE............................
|
21.4
|
289.1
|
-0.3
|
240
|
1,431
|
1.1
|
306
|
Sussex, DE..................................
|
7.6
|
80.0
|
0.6
|
133
|
839
|
4.9
|
34
|
Washington, DC...........................
|
42.3
|
778.0
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,994
|
3.8
|
114
|
Alachua, FL..................................
|
7.6
|
134.1
|
0.0
|
203
|
986
|
4.4
|
62
|
Brevard, FL...................................
|
16.7
|
223.4
|
1.7
|
45
|
1,034
|
6.4
|
10
|
Broward, FL..................................
|
73.4
|
822.4
|
0.3
|
166
|
1,117
|
2.7
|
201
|
Collier, FL.....................................
|
15.5
|
157.0
|
0.3
|
166
|
997
|
4.6
|
51
|
Duval, FL.....................................
|
31.4
|
525.4
|
0.7
|
122
|
1,153
|
2.3
|
241
|
Escambia, FL...............................
|
8.6
|
141.8
|
2.1
|
31
|
927
|
2.4
|
230
|
Hillsborough, FL...........................
|
46.8
|
722.8
|
2.4
|
19
|
1,170
|
3.1
|
174
|
Lake, FL.......................................
|
9.0
|
104.3
|
1.6
|
51
|
752
|
4.0
|
98
|
Lee, FL.........................................
|
24.0
|
275.7
|
0.7
|
122
|
912
|
4.1
|
87
|
Leon, FL.......................................
|
9.2
|
153.0
|
-0.1
|
213
|
896
|
2.3
|
241
|
Manatee, FL.................................
|
12.0
|
134.4
|
1.5
|
54
|
870
|
4.1
|
87
|
Marion, FL....................................
|
8.9
|
107.7
|
1.0
|
91
|
754
|
2.7
|
201
|
Miami-Dade, FL............................
|
104.9
|
1,167.5
|
0.0
|
203
|
1,158
|
2.8
|
195
|
Okaloosa, FL................................
|
6.8
|
86.5
|
0.6
|
133
|
941
|
5.7
|
19
|
Orange, FL...................................
|
46.5
|
871.9
|
0.4
|
158
|
1,040
|
3.6
|
128
|
Osceola, FL..................................
|
7.9
|
101.9
|
1.9
|
35
|
750
|
3.2
|
165
|
Palm Beach, FL............................
|
60.3
|
621.0
|
0.1
|
192
|
1,172
|
4.6
|
51
|
Pasco, FL.....................................
|
11.9
|
124.1
|
1.1
|
79
|
793
|
4.1
|
87
|
Pinellas, FL...................................
|
35.3
|
441.9
|
0.0
|
203
|
997
|
3.5
|
142
|
Polk, FL........................................
|
14.6
|
234.5
|
2.3
|
20
|
873
|
3.9
|
109
|
St. Johns, FL...............................
|
8.2
|
81.9
|
3.7
|
1
|
942
|
4.2
|
76
|
St. Lucie, FL...............................
|
7.2
|
81.8
|
1.8
|
41
|
823
|
6.1
|
15
|
Sarasota, FL................................
|
17.0
|
173.7
|
-1.0
|
291
|
953
|
4.7
|
42
|
Seminole, FL................................
|
16.0
|
200.8
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,006
|
3.5
|
142
|
Volusia, FL...................................
|
15.4
|
176.6
|
-0.8
|
281
|
817
|
4.2
|
76
|
Bibb, GA.......................................
|
4.4
|
82.9
|
-0.1
|
213
|
892
|
2.2
|
250
|
Chatham, GA................................
|
8.6
|
161.9
|
1.1
|
79
|
946
|
1.2
|
301
|
Clayton, GA..................................
|
4.2
|
121.7
|
-0.8
|
281
|
1,365
|
2.9
|
187
|
Cobb, GA......................................
|
23.0
|
373.1
|
1.1
|
79
|
1,266
|
1.4
|
291
|
DeKalb, GA.................................
|
18.7
|
302.6
|
0.2
|
182
|
1,233
|
3.6
|
128
|
Forsyth, GA..................................
|
6.3
|
77.2
|
0.5
|
146
|
994
|
4.1
|
87
|
Fulton, GA....................................
|
46.2
|
900.9
|
0.8
|
110
|
1,793
|
4.5
|
56
|
Gwinnett, GA................................
|
26.6
|
362.2
|
1.2
|
69
|
1,096
|
1.4
|
291
|
Hall, GA.......................................
|
4.8
|
90.8
|
1.4
|
60
|
946
|
6.8
|
9
|
Muscogee, GA..............................
|
4.6
|
94.8
|
-0.5
|
257
|
954
|
0.5
|
323
|
Richmond, GA..............................
|
4.6
|
105.5
|
0.8
|
110
|
934
|
2.2
|
250
|
Honolulu, HI..................................
|
27.5
|
467.1
|
-1.1
|
300
|
1,083
|
2.9
|
187
|
Maui + Kalawao, HI......................
|
6.8
|
80.2
|
-1.2
|
308
|
927
|
3.2
|
165
|
Ada, ID.........................................
|
17.3
|
256.9
|
3.3
|
5
|
1,012
|
4.3
|
72
|
Champaign, IL..............................
|
4.1
|
91.3
|
0.7
|
122
|
964
|
4.2
|
76
|
Cook, IL........................................
|
139.6
|
2,560.7
|
-0.6
|
263
|
1,504
|
2.7
|
201
|
DuPage, IL.................................
|
34.8
|
604.1
|
-1.4
|
324
|
1,366
|
2.0
|
259
|
Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued
|
|
|
|
Employment
|
|
Average weekly wage ²
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Establishments,
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
change,
|
|
|
change,
|
|
County¹
|
first quarter
|
March
|
Ranking by
|
First
|
Ranking by
|
March
|
first quarter
|
2020
|
2020
|
percent
|
quarter
|
percent
|
|
(thousands)
|
(thousands)
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
2020
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
Kane, IL........................................
|
12.7
|
205.6
|
-1.9
|
340
|
$970
|
2.6
|
214
|
Lake, IL........................................
|
20.3
|
329.5
|
-1.3
|
317
|
1,767
|
2.7
|
201
|
McHenry, IL..................................
|
7.9
|
93.8
|
-1.7
|
335
|
867
|
2.7
|
201
|
McLean, IL....................................
|
3.3
|
80.9
|
0.3
|
166
|
1,261
|
13.3
|
1
|
Madison, IL...................................
|
5.4
|
102.1
|
-0.4
|
251
|
863
|
0.3
|
327
|
Peoria, IL......................................
|
4.2
|
102.3
|
-1.7
|
335
|
1,317
|
-12.8
|
357
|
St. Clair, IL....................................
|
5.0
|
90.3
|
-1.3
|
317
|
866
|
3.0
|
176
|
Sangamon, IL...............................
|
4.8
|
127.0
|
-0.8
|
281
|
1,110
|
4.7
|
42
|
Will, IL..........................................
|
15.2
|
245.0
|
1.1
|
79
|
936
|
-1.1
|
349
|
Winnebago, IL..............................
|
5.9
|
122.2
|
-1.8
|
338
|
945
|
2.3
|
241
|
Allen, IN........................................
|
9.2
|
188.2
|
-0.8
|
281
|
974
|
3.9
|
109
|
Elkhart, IN.....................................
|
4.8
|
130.1
|
-3.4
|
355
|
976
|
3.8
|
114
|
Hamilton, IN..................................
|
10.0
|
143.2
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,167
|
3.8
|
114
|
Lake, IN........................................
|
10.6
|
183.5
|
-1.9
|
340
|
952
|
0.7
|
319
|
Marion, IN.....................................
|
24.9
|
592.5
|
-1.1
|
300
|
1,278
|
3.9
|
109
|
St. Joseph, IN...............................
|
5.9
|
122.2
|
-1.5
|
329
|
896
|
3.6
|
128
|
Tippecanoe, IN.............................
|
3.8
|
85.2
|
-1.5
|
329
|
984
|
2.2
|
250
|
Vanderburgh, IN...........................
|
4.8
|
106.4
|
-2.2
|
350
|
916
|
-4.9
|
356
|
Johnson, IA..................................
|
4.5
|
82.7
|
-0.2
|
231
|
1,030
|
3.3
|
158
|
Linn, IA.........................................
|
7.1
|
129.2
|
-0.6
|
263
|
1,128
|
4.3
|
72
|
Polk, IA........................................
|
18.4
|
298.3
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,232
|
4.0
|
98
|
Scott, IA........................................
|
5.8
|
88.5
|
-0.9
|
287
|
922
|
2.8
|
195
|
Johnson, KS.................................
|
24.3
|
349.8
|
1.2
|
69
|
1,204
|
3.0
|
176
|
Sedgwick, KS...............................
|
12.9
|
257.0
|
0.8
|
110
|
1,013
|
1.4
|
291
|
Shawnee, KS................................
|
5.1
|
95.4
|
0.4
|
158
|
947
|
4.5
|
56
|
Wyandotte, KS.............................
|
3.5
|
90.3
|
0.4
|
158
|
1,078
|
3.8
|
114
|
Boone, KY...................................
|
4.5
|
96.5
|
2.3
|
20
|
949
|
3.4
|
150
|
Fayette, KY...................................
|
11.5
|
193.1
|
0.7
|
122
|
989
|
3.6
|
128
|
Jefferson, KY................................
|
26.0
|
465.6
|
0.2
|
182
|
1,172
|
2.6
|
214
|
Caddo, LA....................................
|
7.4
|
108.9
|
-1.9
|
340
|
879
|
2.3
|
241
|
Calcasieu, LA...............................
|
5.5
|
97.0
|
-5.4
|
356
|
1,007
|
-1.1
|
349
|
East Baton Rouge, LA..................
|
16.6
|
261.6
|
-2.7
|
354
|
1,074
|
2.6
|
214
|
Jefferson, LA................................
|
14.6
|
188.3
|
-0.6
|
263
|
987
|
3.1
|
174
|
Lafayette, LA................................
|
10.3
|
130.7
|
-0.3
|
240
|
929
|
1.9
|
263
|
Orleans, LA..................................
|
13.9
|
197.0
|
-0.9
|
287
|
1,078
|
1.4
|
291
|
St. Tammany, LA..........................
|
9.0
|
89.7
|
0.7
|
122
|
935
|
2.4
|
230
|
Cumberland, ME..........................
|
13.9
|
181.9
|
-0.3
|
240
|
1,133
|
4.4
|
62
|
Anne Arundel, MD........................
|
15.5
|
272.1
|
-0.3
|
240
|
1,237
|
3.6
|
128
|
Baltimore, MD...............................
|
21.3
|
374.2
|
-1.4
|
324
|
1,165
|
4.0
|
98
|
Frederick, MD...............................
|
6.6
|
103.4
|
-1.2
|
308
|
1,071
|
4.7
|
42
|
Harford, MD..................................
|
5.9
|
92.9
|
-1.3
|
317
|
1,089
|
4.8
|
38
|
Howard, MD.................................
|
10.2
|
173.1
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,456
|
4.4
|
62
|
Montgomery, MD..........................
|
33.0
|
466.7
|
-0.7
|
272
|
1,653
|
4.5
|
56
|
Prince George's, MD....................
|
16.4
|
317.4
|
-1.3
|
317
|
1,156
|
4.2
|
76
|
Baltimore City, MD.......................
|
13.9
|
344.6
|
0.8
|
110
|
1,353
|
2.6
|
214
|
Barnstable, MA.............................
|
9.7
|
85.9
|
-1.0
|
291
|
993
|
2.9
|
187
|
Bristol, MA....................................
|
17.9
|
225.3
|
-0.4
|
251
|
1,014
|
1.7
|
274
|
Essex, MA....................................
|
27.6
|
319.5
|
-1.1
|
300
|
1,244
|
1.5
|
287
|
Hampden, MA..............................
|
18.8
|
208.1
|
-1.2
|
308
|
1,027
|
1.6
|
285
|
Middlesex, MA..............................
|
57.0
|
929.1
|
0.4
|
158
|
1,925
|
2.0
|
259
|
Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued
|
|
|
|
Employment
|
|
Average weekly wage ²
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Establishments,
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
change,
|
|
|
change,
|
|
County¹
|
first quarter
|
March
|
Ranking by
|
First
|
Ranking by
|
March
|
first quarter
|
2020
|
2020
|
percent
|
quarter
|
percent
|
|
(thousands)
|
(thousands)
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
2020
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
Norfolk, MA...................................
|
25.7
|
344.0
|
-1.4
|
324
|
$1,360
|
2.6
|
214
|
Plymouth, MA...............................
|
16.5
|
189.9
|
-1.2
|
308
|
1,075
|
1.7
|
274
|
Suffolk, MA...................................
|
32.2
|
700.9
|
0.8
|
110
|
2,351
|
4.1
|
87
|
Worcester, MA..............................
|
26.6
|
349.4
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,157
|
3.4
|
150
|
Genesee, MI.................................
|
7.3
|
131.7
|
0.3
|
166
|
921
|
4.7
|
42
|
Ingham, MI...................................
|
6.6
|
152.4
|
-0.5
|
257
|
1,074
|
2.8
|
195
|
Kalamazoo, MI.............................
|
5.5
|
121.7
|
-0.2
|
231
|
1,085
|
0.3
|
327
|
Kent, MI.......................................
|
16.2
|
408.9
|
-0.5
|
257
|
999
|
2.3
|
241
|
Macomb, MI..................................
|
19.1
|
325.5
|
-1.2
|
308
|
1,112
|
-0.4
|
341
|
Oakland, MI..................................
|
43.0
|
733.3
|
-1.0
|
291
|
1,279
|
2.3
|
241
|
Ottawa, MI....................................
|
6.3
|
127.2
|
0.8
|
110
|
955
|
3.2
|
165
|
Saginaw, MI..................................
|
4.0
|
81.5
|
-2.0
|
345
|
915
|
1.8
|
267
|
Washtenaw, MI.............................
|
9.2
|
219.7
|
0.0
|
203
|
1,208
|
3.2
|
165
|
Wayne, MI....................................
|
35.6
|
722.5
|
-0.7
|
272
|
1,281
|
1.8
|
267
|
Anoka, MN....................................
|
7.9
|
125.7
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,036
|
4.6
|
51
|
Dakota, MN..................................
|
10.9
|
185.8
|
-0.8
|
281
|
1,193
|
2.5
|
224
|
Hennepin, MN..............................
|
41.7
|
924.1
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,583
|
2.7
|
201
|
Olmsted, MN................................
|
3.8
|
100.5
|
1.6
|
51
|
1,243
|
2.6
|
214
|
Ramsey, MN.................................
|
14.4
|
328.5
|
-0.6
|
263
|
1,354
|
-0.5
|
343
|
St. Louis, MN................................
|
5.5
|
95.6
|
-1.3
|
317
|
935
|
2.4
|
230
|
Stearns, MN.................................
|
4.4
|
85.2
|
-0.9
|
287
|
987
|
6.4
|
10
|
Washington, MN...........................
|
6.2
|
86.7
|
0.7
|
122
|
966
|
1.5
|
287
|
Harrison, MS................................
|
4.6
|
86.6
|
1.2
|
69
|
761
|
1.3
|
298
|
Hinds, MS.....................................
|
5.6
|
118.1
|
-1.1
|
300
|
955
|
3.7
|
121
|
Boone, MO...................................
|
5.0
|
94.6
|
0.1
|
192
|
909
|
6.4
|
10
|
Clay, MO......................................
|
6.0
|
105.0
|
1.4
|
60
|
1,000
|
4.1
|
87
|
Greene, MO..................................
|
9.5
|
169.8
|
0.3
|
166
|
859
|
1.4
|
291
|
Jackson, MO................................
|
23.1
|
372.1
|
0.2
|
182
|
1,155
|
4.0
|
98
|
St. Charles, MO............................
|
10.1
|
153.8
|
2.2
|
25
|
993
|
-0.1
|
338
|
St. Louis, MO................................
|
41.4
|
602.0
|
-0.3
|
240
|
1,263
|
1.7
|
274
|
St. Louis City, MO........................
|
15.5
|
226.3
|
-0.7
|
272
|
1,315
|
2.3
|
241
|
Yellowstone, MT...........................
|
6.6
|
81.7
|
1.7
|
45
|
953
|
0.3
|
327
|
Douglas, NE.................................
|
19.1
|
338.7
|
0.9
|
101
|
1,101
|
4.1
|
87
|
Lancaster, NE...............................
|
10.1
|
171.2
|
0.5
|
146
|
919
|
3.0
|
176
|
Clark, NV.....................................
|
58.2
|
1,028.6
|
1.1
|
79
|
1,018
|
4.1
|
87
|
Washoe, NV.................................
|
15.3
|
224.4
|
1.0
|
91
|
1,027
|
4.2
|
76
|
Hillsborough, NH..........................
|
12.4
|
204.0
|
-0.3
|
240
|
1,314
|
3.6
|
128
|
Merrimack, NH.............................
|
5.2
|
77.1
|
-0.4
|
251
|
1,061
|
2.4
|
230
|
Rockingham, NH..........................
|
11.2
|
149.1
|
0.8
|
110
|
1,149
|
0.8
|
312
|
Atlantic, NJ...................................
|
6.8
|
126.2
|
-0.6
|
263
|
940
|
2.7
|
201
|
Bergen, NJ...................................
|
34.0
|
437.6
|
0.3
|
166
|
1,374
|
3.2
|
165
|
Burlington, NJ...............................
|
11.4
|
200.6
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,224
|
3.8
|
114
|
Camden, NJ.................................
|
12.6
|
204.8
|
0.1
|
192
|
1,111
|
3.3
|
158
|
Essex, NJ....................................
|
21.4
|
344.6
|
0.2
|
182
|
1,578
|
2.7
|
201
|
Gloucester, NJ..............................
|
6.6
|
114.9
|
1.9
|
35
|
928
|
2.5
|
224
|
Hudson, NJ...................................
|
16.2
|
272.0
|
-0.2
|
231
|
1,783
|
2.4
|
230
|
Mercer, NJ....................................
|
11.5
|
259.0
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,681
|
2.4
|
230
|
Middlesex, NJ..............................
|
23.0
|
423.3
|
-0.2
|
231
|
1,396
|
3.6
|
128
|
Monmouth, NJ..............................
|
20.8
|
260.4
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,169
|
2.8
|
195
|
Morris, NJ.....................................
|
17.5
|
290.7
|
-0.1
|
213
|
2,091
|
9.6
|
3
|
Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued
|
|
|
|
Employment
|
|
Average weekly wage ²
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Establishments,
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
change,
|
|
|
change,
|
|
County¹
|
first quarter
|
March
|
Ranking by
|
First
|
Ranking by
|
March
|
first quarter
|
2020
|
2020
|
percent
|
quarter
|
percent
|
|
(thousands)
|
(thousands)
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
2020
|
2019-20³
|
change
|
Ocean, NJ....................................
|
14.0
|
167.0
|
0.7
|
122
|
$897
|
2.4
|
230
|
Passaic, NJ..................................
|
13.1
|
165.8
|
0.9
|
101
|
1,070
|
2.6
|
214
|
Somerset, NJ...............................
|
10.5
|
186.3
|
-1.0
|
291
|
2,172
|
1.3
|
298
|
Union, NJ.....................................
|
15.1
|
228.5
|
-0.7
|
272
|
1,540
|
10.0
|
2
|
Bernalillo, NM...............................
|
20.6
|
332.7
|
0.8
|
110
|
974
|
3.7
|
121
|
Albany, NY...................................
|
10.5
|
229.9
|
-1.2
|
308
|
1,187
|
4.0
|
98
|
Bronx, NY.....................................
|
19.4
|
323.2
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,108
|
1.8
|
267
|
Broome, NY..................................
|
4.4
|
83.6
|
-1.9
|
340
|
927
|
3.0
|
176
|
Dutchess, NY...............................
|
8.5
|
111.7
|
-2.1
|
349
|
1,086
|
1.8
|
267
|
Erie, NY........................................
|
24.7
|
465.0
|
-1.0
|
291
|
1,048
|
3.0
|
176
|
Kings, NY.....................................
|
67.0
|
806.8
|
-0.3
|
240
|
975
|
3.2
|
165
|
Monroe, NY..................................
|
19.1
|
384.7
|
-1.1
|
300
|
1,050
|
3.3
|
158
|
Nassau, NY..................................
|
54.9
|
618.6
|
-1.1
|
300
|
1,259
|
3.7
|
121
|
New York, NY...............................
|
132.7
|
2,498.6
|
0.0
|
203
|
3,270
|
3.5
|
142
|
Oneida, NY...................................
|
5.3
|
104.2
|
-1.0
|
291
|
896
|
3.3
|
158
|
Onondaga, NY..............................
|
12.8
|
244.1
|
-0.6
|
263
|
1,052
|
2.5
|
224
|
Orange, NY..................................
|
10.8
|
147.4
|
-0.4
|
251
|
969
|
4.1
|
87
|
Queens, NY..................................
|
54.7
|
708.5
|
0.1
|
192
|
1,110
|
0.6
|
321
|
Richmond, NY..............................
|
10.2
|
130.8
|
1.8
|
41
|
1,024
|
2.3
|
241
|
Rockland, NY...............................
|
11.3
|
127.4
|
0.3
|
166
|
1,092
|
1.4
|
291
|
Saratoga, NY................................
|
6.1
|
87.4
|
0.1
|
192
|
1,047
|
1.7
|
274
|
Suffolk, NY...................................
|
54.2
|
646.0
|
-1.7
|
335
|
1,196
|
2.1
|
256
|
Westchester, NY..........................
|
36.6
|
421.8
|
-2.0
|
345
|
1,683
|
6.3
|
13
|
Buncombe, NC.............................
|
10.3
|
132.6
|
-1.2
|
308
|
870
|
2.4
|
230
|
Cabarrus, NC...............................
|
5.1
|
77.8
|
1.7
|
45
|
857
|
4.0
|
98
|
Catawba, NC................................
|
4.6
|
87.9
|
-0.1
|
213
|
851
|
-0.8
|
347
|
Cumberland, NC...........................
|
6.5
|
120.2
|
-0.5
|
257
|
832
|
-0.6
|
345
|
Durham, NC.................................
|
9.1
|
219.6
|
2.2
|
25
|
1,564
|
2.7
|
201
|
Forsyth, NC..................................
|
9.8
|
191.1
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,129
|
6.3
|
13
|
Guilford, NC..................................
|
15.2
|
286.0
|
0.1
|
192
|
998
|
4.2
|
76
|
Iredell, NC..................................
|
5.8
|
77.5
|
2.5
|
15
|
974
|
3.2
|
165
|
Mecklenburg, NC..........................
|
41.6
|
723.4
|
2.2
|
25
|
1,601
|
5.1
|
30
|
New Hanover, NC........................
|
9.0
|
118.0
|
1.0
|
91
|
927
|
2.2
|
250
|
Pitt, NC.......................................
|
3.9
|
76.9
|
-1.5
|
329
|
921
|
3.0
|
176
|
Wake, NC.....................................
|
38.6
|
570.8
|
1.5
|
54
|
1,254
|
4.7
|
42
|
Cass, ND......................................
|
7.5
|
119.6
|
1.1
|
79
|
1,021
|
3.5
|
142
|
Butler, OH.....................................
|
8.1
|
156.6
|
0.0
|
203
|
1,054
|
3.5
|
142
|
Cuyahoga, OH..............................
|
36.5
|
717.7
|
-0.7
|
272
|
1,219
|
4.1
|
87
|
Delaware, OH...............................
|
5.8
|
87.5
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,289
|
4.0
|
98
|
Franklin, OH.................................
|
34.3
|
757.0
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,223
|
3.3
|
158
|
Greene, OH..................................
|
3.8
|
76.5
|
0.8
|
110
|
1,114
|
5.6
|
21
|
Hamilton, OH................................
|
24.7
|
514.0
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,307
|
1.7
|
274
|
Lake, OH......................................
|
6.4
|
94.8
|
-0.4
|
251
|
940
|
1.7
|
274
|
Lorain, OH....................................
|
6.3
|
95.6
|
-1.1
|
300
|
872
|
1.2
|
301
|
Lucas, OH....................................
|
10.2
|
205.0
|
-0.9
|
287
|
1,035
|
2.8
|
195
|
Mahoning, OH..............................
|
5.9
|
95.4
|
-1.3
|
317
|
783
|
1.7
|
274
|
Montgomery, OH..........................
|
12.1
|
252.5
|
-0.3
|
240
|
992
|
4.0
|
98
|
Stark, OH.....................................
|
8.7
|
156.0
|
-1.2
|
308
|
846
|
0.8
|
312
|
Summit, OH.................................
|
14.6
|
263.8
|
0.0
|
203
|
1,022
|
2.0
|
259
|
Warren, OH.................................
|
5.3
|
96.0
|
1.9
|
35
|
1,102
|
0.2
|
333
|
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued
Cleveland, OK..............................
|
6.1
|
85.6
|
3.4
|
4
|
$785
|
0.8
|
312
|
Oklahoma, OK..............................
|
28.7
|
459.2
|
-0.4
|
251
|
1,079
|
-1.7
|
353
|
Tulsa, OK.....................................
|
23.0
|
359.4
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,072
|
0.3
|
327
|
Clackamas, OR............................
|
15.9
|
168.1
|
0.7
|
122
|
1,089
|
5.2
|
28
|
Deschutes, OR.............................
|
9.5
|
85.5
|
3.5
|
2
|
938
|
5.9
|
17
|
Jackson, OR................................
|
8.0
|
90.3
|
1.4
|
60
|
861
|
5.5
|
23
|
Lane, OR......................................
|
13.0
|
157.4
|
0.6
|
133
|
883
|
4.7
|
42
|
Marion, OR...................................
|
11.7
|
156.9
|
0.7
|
122
|
946
|
5.2
|
28
|
Multnomah, OR............................
|
37.1
|
518.8
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,255
|
4.8
|
38
|
Washington, OR...........................
|
20.8
|
301.1
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,524
|
2.1
|
256
|
Allegheny, PA...............................
|
35.7
|
686.3
|
-0.7
|
272
|
1,310
|
4.5
|
56
|
Berks, PA.....................................
|
8.9
|
174.7
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,026
|
3.8
|
114
|
Bucks, PA.....................................
|
20.5
|
262.2
|
0.1
|
192
|
1,046
|
1.9
|
263
|
Butler, PA.....................................
|
5.1
|
86.7
|
0.1
|
192
|
1,046
|
1.3
|
298
|
Chester, PA..................................
|
15.9
|
249.8
|
0.4
|
158
|
1,536
|
1.9
|
263
|
Cumberland, PA...........................
|
6.6
|
135.0
|
0.7
|
122
|
1,053
|
2.7
|
201
|
Dauphin, PA................................
|
7.5
|
183.7
|
0.2
|
182
|
1,144
|
3.4
|
150
|
Delaware, PA...............................
|
14.2
|
223.0
|
-0.5
|
257
|
1,252
|
-0.3
|
340
|
Erie, PA........................................
|
6.9
|
120.2
|
-1.1
|
300
|
849
|
2.0
|
259
|
Lackawanna, PA..........................
|
5.6
|
95.6
|
-1.2
|
308
|
849
|
3.5
|
142
|
Lancaster, PA...............................
|
13.9
|
244.2
|
1.0
|
91
|
940
|
3.2
|
165
|
Lehigh, PA....................................
|
8.8
|
192.0
|
-0.2
|
231
|
1,130
|
0.9
|
309
|
Luzerne, PA..................................
|
7.5
|
144.7
|
0.2
|
182
|
880
|
1.7
|
274
|
Montgomery, PA...........................
|
28.1
|
501.9
|
0.0
|
203
|
1,609
|
4.4
|
62
|
Northampton, PA..........................
|
6.9
|
118.6
|
0.9
|
101
|
979
|
2.7
|
201
|
Philadelphia, PA...........................
|
35.3
|
702.0
|
0.8
|
110
|
1,393
|
0.9
|
309
|
Washington, PA............................
|
5.6
|
85.5
|
-2.2
|
350
|
1,302
|
2.8
|
195
|
Westmoreland, PA.......................
|
9.3
|
130.7
|
-1.0
|
291
|
910
|
1.0
|
307
|
York, PA.......................................
|
9.3
|
178.1
|
-0.2
|
231
|
963
|
1.9
|
263
|
Kent, RI.......................................
|
5.7
|
74.0
|
-2.0
|
345
|
1,013
|
0.4
|
325
|
Providence, RI..............................
|
19.2
|
285.9
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,183
|
3.0
|
176
|
Charleston, SC.............................
|
17.4
|
256.4
|
-0.1
|
213
|
1,010
|
-0.2
|
339
|
Greenville, SC..............................
|
15.8
|
276.1
|
0.2
|
182
|
973
|
3.0
|
176
|
Horry, SC.....................................
|
9.9
|
129.1
|
-0.8
|
281
|
674
|
3.7
|
121
|
Lexington, SC...............................
|
7.3
|
121.7
|
1.9
|
35
|
865
|
1.5
|
287
|
Richland, SC................................
|
10.8
|
222.2
|
0.4
|
158
|
983
|
1.7
|
274
|
Spartanburg, SC...........................
|
6.8
|
149.1
|
0.3
|
166
|
928
|
0.8
|
312
|
York, SC.......................................
|
6.7
|
101.0
|
2.2
|
25
|
996
|
1.8
|
267
|
Minnehaha, SD.............................
|
7.8
|
127.7
|
1.1
|
79
|
1,014
|
4.9
|
34
|
Davidson, TN................................
|
25.4
|
513.2
|
1.8
|
41
|
1,282
|
4.7
|
42
|
Hamilton, TN................................
|
10.6
|
206.8
|
0.4
|
158
|
1,031
|
3.4
|
150
|
Knox, TN......................................
|
13.4
|
241.4
|
1.0
|
91
|
989
|
3.8
|
114
|
Rutherford, TN..............................
|
6.3
|
134.4
|
1.5
|
54
|
947
|
0.0
|
336
|
Shelby, TN....................................
|
21.6
|
495.5
|
-0.3
|
240
|
1,117
|
0.8
|
312
|
Williamson, TN.............................
|
10.0
|
140.6
|
2.6
|
12
|
1,449
|
3.7
|
121
|
Bell, TX.........................................
|
5.8
|
121.6
|
1.4
|
60
|
924
|
0.4
|
325
|
Bexar, TX.....................................
|
43.9
|
874.5
|
0.5
|
146
|
1,063
|
3.6
|
128
|
Brazoria, TX.................................
|
6.2
|
117.2
|
1.0
|
91
|
1,187
|
-1.3
|
351
|
Brazos, TX....................................
|
4.8
|
110.0
|
1.0
|
91
|
839
|
4.5
|
56
|
Cameron, TX................................
|
6.7
|
142.9
|
1.2
|
69
|
666
|
3.6
|
128
|
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued
Collin, TX......................................
|
28.6
|
441.7
|
2.2
|
25
|
$1,455
|
4.4
|
62
|
Dallas, TX.....................................
|
80.1
|
1,734.5
|
2.0
|
34
|
1,499
|
2.4
|
230
|
Denton, TX..................................
|
16.8
|
265.2
|
1.8
|
41
|
1,026
|
4.2
|
76
|
Ector, TX.....................................
|
4.3
|
78.6
|
-5.5
|
357
|
1,249
|
-0.4
|
341
|
El Paso, TX..................................
|
15.7
|
313.5
|
0.8
|
110
|
779
|
2.9
|
187
|
Fort Bend, TX...............................
|
14.9
|
198.7
|
2.3
|
20
|
1,051
|
1.2
|
301
|
Galveston, TX...............................
|
6.4
|
111.9
|
1.1
|
79
|
1,047
|
4.8
|
38
|
Gregg, TX.....................................
|
4.3
|
75.2
|
-1.4
|
324
|
930
|
2.2
|
250
|
Harris, TX.....................................
|
118.9
|
2,346.4
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,554
|
0.2
|
333
|
Hidalgo, TX...................................
|
12.8
|
270.9
|
2.5
|
15
|
682
|
2.6
|
214
|
Jefferson, TX................................
|
5.9
|
121.9
|
-1.5
|
329
|
1,146
|
0.9
|
309
|
Lubbock, TX.................................
|
7.9
|
141.3
|
0.9
|
101
|
877
|
3.9
|
109
|
McLennan, TX..............................
|
5.5
|
114.1
|
1.2
|
69
|
927
|
4.0
|
98
|
Midland, TX..................................
|
6.2
|
107.2
|
-2.6
|
353
|
1,612
|
-1.5
|
352
|
Montgomery, TX...........................
|
12.7
|
196.1
|
1.2
|
69
|
1,204
|
0.8
|
312
|
Nueces, TX..................................
|
8.4
|
161.3
|
-1.5
|
329
|
972
|
3.6
|
128
|
Potter, TX.....................................
|
4.0
|
76.8
|
0.3
|
166
|
900
|
2.2
|
250
|
Smith, TX.....................................
|
6.5
|
105.3
|
0.3
|
166
|
901
|
2.9
|
187
|
Tarrant, TX...................................
|
46.3
|
927.1
|
1.2
|
69
|
1,173
|
2.4
|
230
|
Travis, TX.....................................
|
44.7
|
788.0
|
2.6
|
12
|
1,451
|
5.5
|
23
|
Webb, TX.....................................
|
5.6
|
103.5
|
-0.1
|
213
|
723
|
2.7
|
201
|
Williamson, TX.............................
|
12.3
|
185.8
|
3.0
|
7
|
1,341
|
7.8
|
7
|
Davis, UT.....................................
|
9.1
|
133.2
|
3.0
|
7
|
926
|
4.6
|
51
|
Salt Lake, UT................................
|
49.3
|
723.3
|
1.9
|
35
|
1,188
|
5.0
|
33
|
Utah, UT.......................................
|
18.3
|
251.2
|
1.5
|
54
|
993
|
-3.8
|
355
|
Weber, UT....................................
|
6.4
|
109.4
|
1.0
|
91
|
859
|
4.1
|
87
|
Chittenden, VT.............................
|
7.2
|
99.4
|
-2.2
|
350
|
1,136
|
2.6
|
214
|
Arlington, VA................................
|
9.2
|
185.0
|
1.1
|
79
|
2,018
|
2.5
|
224
|
Chesterfield, VA...........................
|
9.4
|
136.5
|
1.4
|
60
|
972
|
4.9
|
34
|
Fairfax, VA....................................
|
36.9
|
619.0
|
1.1
|
79
|
1,914
|
4.4
|
62
|
Henrico, VA..................................
|
11.9
|
192.0
|
0.2
|
182
|
1,184
|
4.4
|
62
|
Loudoun, VA................................
|
12.9
|
174.3
|
1.4
|
60
|
1,361
|
2.3
|
241
|
Prince William, VA........................
|
9.7
|
132.3
|
0.3
|
166
|
981
|
5.4
|
26
|
Alexandria City, VA......................
|
6.2
|
88.1
|
-1.8
|
338
|
1,507
|
0.7
|
319
|
Chesapeake City, VA...................
|
6.3
|
104.0
|
1.7
|
45
|
895
|
4.4
|
62
|
Newport News City, VA................
|
4.0
|
104.2
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,062
|
-0.8
|
347
|
Norfolk City, VA...........................
|
6.1
|
140.0
|
-1.5
|
329
|
1,117
|
3.4
|
150
|
Richmond City, VA.......................
|
8.0
|
157.5
|
-0.7
|
272
|
1,359
|
4.5
|
56
|
Virginia Beach City, VA................
|
12.4
|
175.3
|
-0.3
|
240
|
869
|
4.2
|
76
|
Benton, WA..................................
|
6.2
|
90.8
|
2.7
|
11
|
1,141
|
4.2
|
76
|
Clark, WA.....................................
|
15.8
|
164.1
|
1.1
|
79
|
1,108
|
5.9
|
17
|
King, WA......................................
|
91.1
|
1,433.5
|
1.7
|
45
|
1,925
|
4.6
|
51
|
Kitsap, WA....................................
|
7.1
|
91.8
|
0.9
|
101
|
1,057
|
6.9
|
8
|
Pierce, WA...................................
|
23.9
|
318.6
|
1.7
|
45
|
1,066
|
3.6
|
128
|
Snohomish, WA............................
|
22.2
|
293.1
|
1.2
|
69
|
1,264
|
-3.4
|
354
|
Spokane, WA...............................
|
17.0
|
229.9
|
2.1
|
31
|
989
|
2.9
|
187
|
Thurston, WA...............................
|
8.9
|
118.3
|
0.6
|
133
|
1,070
|
4.0
|
98
|
Whatcom, WA..............................
|
7.6
|
92.1
|
0.3
|
166
|
987
|
2.9
|
187
|
Yakima, WA.................................
|
8.2
|
111.3
|
3.5
|
2
|
810
|
4.7
|
42
|
Kanawha, WV...............................
|
5.6
|
94.9
|
-1.9
|
340
|
979
|
2.1
|
256
|
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued
Brown, WI.....................................
|
7.2
|
156.1
|
0.0
|
203
|
$1,029
|
0.6
|
321
|
Dane, WI......................................
|
16.2
|
342.8
|
1.1
|
79
|
-0.5
|
343
|
Milwaukee, WI..............................
|
27.2
|
480.6
|
-1.0
|
291
|
1,131
|
3.0
|
176
|
Outagamie, WI.............................
|
5.6
|
107.4
|
0.1
|
951
|
0.5
|
323
|
Racine, WI.................................
|
4.7
|
73.4
|
-1.0
|
291
|
971
|
2.6
|
214
|
Waukesha, WI..............................
|
13.7
|
241.1
|
-0.2
|
231
|
1,169
|
0.1
|
335
|
Winnebago, WI.............................
|
3.9
|
92.1
|
0.1
|
192
|
1,057
|
0.3
|
327
|
San Juan, PR...............................
|
11.3
|
243.5
|
1.3
|
(⁵)
|
671
|
-0.3
|
(⁵)
-
Includes areas not officially designated as counties. See Technical Note.
-
Average weekly wages were calculated using unrounded data.
-
Percent changes were computed from employment and pay data adjusted for noneconomic county reclassifications. See Technical Note.
-
Totals for the United States do not include data for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.
-
This county was not included in the U.S. rankings.
Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. These 357 U.S. counties comprise 73.7 percent of the total covered workers in the U.S.
Table 2. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 10 largest counties, first quarter 2020
|
|
|
|
United States³.................................................................
|
10,447.2
|
147,088.9
|
0.4
|
$1,222
|
3.3
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
10,145.2
|
124,839.4
|
0.3
|
1,237
|
3.3
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
140.4
|
1,766.7
|
-2.3
|
1,341
|
0.3
|
Construction...............................................................
|
843.8
|
7,272.0
|
1.6
|
1,235
|
3.5
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
358.7
|
12,653.3
|
-1.0
|
1,436
|
1.3
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
1,950.2
|
27,192.9
|
0.4
|
999
|
2.8
|
Information.................................................................
|
193.0
|
2,883.2
|
0.8
|
2,655
|
5.8
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
933.2
|
8,328.5
|
1.3
|
2,539
|
4.6
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
1,946.4
|
21,001.1
|
0.8
|
1,648
|
3.4
|
Education and health services...................................
|
1,802.7
|
23,349.0
|
1.1
|
995
|
3.2
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
894.7
|
15,714.1
|
-2.3
|
477
|
3.5
|
Other services............................................................
|
872.7
|
4,485.7
|
-0.2
|
786
|
3.6
|
Government..................................................................
|
302.0
|
22,249.6
|
0.8
|
1,136
|
2.7
|
Los Angeles, CA..............................................................
|
519.4
|
4,496.6
|
0.2
|
1,334
|
4.2
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
513.1
|
3,909.7
|
0.1
|
1,309
|
4.2
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
0.5
|
5.8
|
5.9
|
1,146
|
-3.1
|
Construction...............................................................
|
17.3
|
148.6
|
1.1
|
1,350
|
4.0
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
12.7
|
336.3
|
-1.3
|
1,508
|
3.5
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
59.6
|
825.9
|
-0.6
|
1,093
|
4.5
|
Information.................................................................
|
13.6
|
218.4
|
2.7
|
2,738
|
1.1
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
30.9
|
221.1
|
0.8
|
2,546
|
5.1
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
57.5
|
627.4
|
-1.3
|
1,649
|
5.6
|
Education and health services...................................
|
249.1
|
843.2
|
2.6
|
947
|
4.0
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
40.5
|
528.4
|
-2.2
|
707
|
4.1
|
Other services............................................................
|
29.7
|
152.6
|
0.7
|
796
|
3.5
|
Government..................................................................
|
6.3
|
586.9
|
0.4
|
1,506
|
4.5
|
Cook, IL...........................................................................
|
139.6
|
2,560.7
|
-0.6
|
1,504
|
2.7
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
138.4
|
2,262.7
|
-0.9
|
1,532
|
2.7
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
18.0
|
1,210
|
6.9
|
Construction...............................................................
|
11.2
|
68.5
|
-2.9
|
1,549
|
1.8
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
5.7
|
183.4
|
-1.0
|
1,421
|
1.5
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
28.5
|
461.6
|
-0.8
|
1,150
|
0.3
|
Information.................................................................
|
2.6
|
52.7
|
-0.8
|
2,601
|
5.1
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
14.1
|
206.1
|
1.6
|
4,178
|
2.9
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
29.3
|
467.5
|
-1.1
|
1,826
|
2.4
|
Education and health services...................................
|
15.6
|
454.9
|
0.5
|
1,043
|
3.3
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
14.0
|
268.9
|
-4.3
|
551
|
2.2
|
Other services............................................................
|
16.4
|
97.1
|
-1.9
|
1,028
|
4.6
|
Government..................................................................
|
1.3
|
298.0
|
1.6
|
1,288
|
2.5
|
New York, NY..................................................................
|
132.7
|
2,498.6
|
0.0
|
3,270
|
3.5
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
131.2
|
2,263.3
|
0.0
|
3,445
|
3.6
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
25.0
|
2,757
|
2.9
|
Construction...............................................................
|
2.4
|
42.3
|
-1.9
|
2,076
|
2.9
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
1.8
|
20.6
|
-5.2
|
1,693
|
0.8
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
18.6
|
249.3
|
-1.3
|
1,668
|
4.2
|
Information.................................................................
|
5.7
|
195.9
|
2.6
|
3,811
|
6.2
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
19.7
|
391.1
|
0.9
|
9,752
|
3.1
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
29.1
|
588.9
|
1.0
|
2,993
|
2.9
|
Education and health services...................................
|
10.4
|
374.1
|
1.3
|
1,412
|
4.1
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
14.8
|
289.8
|
-5.3
|
964
|
-0.3
|
Other services............................................................
|
20.3
|
105.5
|
-1.2
|
1,400
|
4.6
|
Government..................................................................
|
1.5
|
235.3
|
0.0
|
1,574
|
1.1
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 2. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 10 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued
|
|
|
|
Harris, TX........................................................................
|
118.9
|
2,346.4
|
0.6
|
$1,554
|
0.2
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
118.4
|
2,059.9
|
0.4
|
1,604
|
-0.1
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
1.6
|
65.0
|
-4.7
|
5,302
|
1.4
|
Construction...............................................................
|
7.8
|
170.2
|
0.0
|
1,539
|
3.4
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
5.0
|
176.4
|
-1.5
|
1,864
|
-3.1
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
25.2
|
465.9
|
-0.3
|
1,442
|
-0.1
|
Information.................................................................
|
1.3
|
25.7
|
-1.1
|
1,780
|
2.1
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
12.8
|
130.6
|
2.2
|
2,462
|
-0.1
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
24.0
|
413.1
|
2.1
|
1,989
|
-1.4
|
Education and health services...................................
|
16.9
|
303.9
|
1.2
|
1,083
|
3.8
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
10.7
|
236.3
|
-1.8
|
479
|
2.4
|
Other services............................................................
|
11.9
|
70.0
|
2.4
|
903
|
5.1
|
Government..................................................................
|
0.6
|
286.5
|
2.4
|
1,191
|
3.2
|
Maricopa, AZ....................................................................
|
109.4
|
2,094.8
|
2.5
|
1,158
|
3.9
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
108.6
|
1,875.9
|
2.6
|
1,164
|
3.9
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
0.5
|
8.1
|
3.5
|
1,376
|
0.8
|
Construction...............................................................
|
8.7
|
132.8
|
4.6
|
1,233
|
5.2
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
3.6
|
131.7
|
2.6
|
1,651
|
0.1
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
21.3
|
396.9
|
2.7
|
1,042
|
3.6
|
Information.................................................................
|
2.4
|
38.6
|
-0.1
|
1,849
|
8.6
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
14.4
|
193.5
|
4.4
|
1,798
|
7.6
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
27.3
|
353.0
|
2.5
|
1,232
|
1.7
|
Education and health services...................................
|
13.8
|
337.5
|
4.0
|
1,055
|
2.8
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
9.4
|
230.0
|
-1.2
|
543
|
5.6
|
Other services............................................................
|
7.1
|
53.5
|
1.0
|
796
|
2.6
|
Government..................................................................
|
0.7
|
218.9
|
1.4
|
1,112
|
4.9
|
Dallas, TX........................................................................
|
80.1
|
1,734.5
|
2.0
|
1,499
|
2.4
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
79.6
|
1,555.6
|
2.0
|
1,530
|
2.3
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
0.5
|
8.6
|
2.1
|
4,216
|
-0.8
|
Construction...............................................................
|
4.9
|
92.7
|
2.2
|
1,425
|
3.0
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
2.9
|
118.3
|
1.9
|
1,960
|
2.3
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
16.1
|
352.3
|
2.0
|
1,247
|
1.9
|
Information.................................................................
|
1.5
|
46.5
|
0.0
|
2,832
|
2.4
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
10.0
|
161.7
|
2.6
|
2,543
|
2.5
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
18.2
|
364.6
|
3.1
|
1,705
|
0.8
|
Education and health services...................................
|
10.0
|
204.8
|
1.8
|
1,197
|
5.1
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
7.3
|
161.9
|
-0.3
|
549
|
4.6
|
Other services............................................................
|
7.2
|
42.5
|
-1.5
|
978
|
2.7
|
Government..................................................................
|
0.5
|
178.9
|
2.3
|
1,235
|
4.2
|
Orange, CA......................................................................
|
129.7
|
1,633.7
|
-0.1
|
1,335
|
3.4
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
128.3
|
1,474.3
|
-0.3
|
1,319
|
3.5
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
0.2
|
2.3
|
-1.6
|
928
|
-0.9
|
Construction...............................................................
|
7.9
|
103.1
|
-1.1
|
1,500
|
4.2
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
5.3
|
157.0
|
-1.5
|
1,723
|
-3.7
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
18.6
|
252.2
|
-0.9
|
1,160
|
4.3
|
Information.................................................................
|
1.6
|
25.6
|
-2.4
|
2,572
|
0.5
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
13.3
|
117.0
|
1.6
|
2,378
|
6.7
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
24.0
|
314.2
|
-1.5
|
1,570
|
7.7
|
Education and health services...................................
|
39.0
|
233.0
|
2.8
|
1,003
|
2.1
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
10.0
|
220.2
|
-1.8
|
538
|
4.5
|
Other services............................................................
|
7.9
|
49.2
|
4.3
|
746
|
-1.6
|
Government..................................................................
|
1.4
|
159.4
|
1.3
|
1,484
|
2.8
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 2. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 10 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued
|
|
|
|
San Diego, CA................................................................
|
118.4
|
1,486.2
|
0.7
|
$1,315
|
5.6
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
116.4
|
1,243.8
|
0.7
|
1,305
|
5.8
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
0.7
|
9.9
|
5.3
|
782
|
2.4
|
Construction...............................................................
|
8.1
|
81.7
|
0.3
|
1,345
|
5.1
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
3.6
|
118.0
|
1.2
|
2,029
|
2.3
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
15.5
|
218.1
|
-0.6
|
1,019
|
6.7
|
Information.................................................................
|
1.4
|
23.3
|
-0.8
|
2,074
|
4.3
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
11.5
|
76.5
|
1.9
|
1,923
|
7.6
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
21.5
|
254.5
|
1.9
|
1,930
|
8.4
|
Education and health services...................................
|
36.0
|
216.2
|
2.8
|
1,016
|
3.4
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
9.4
|
192.2
|
-2.6
|
536
|
2.5
|
Other services............................................................
|
8.3
|
52.2
|
-0.3
|
670
|
3.4
|
Government..................................................................
|
2.0
|
242.4
|
0.6
|
1,368
|
4.5
|
King, WA.........................................................................
|
91.1
|
1,433.5
|
1.7
|
1,925
|
4.6
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
90.4
|
1,257.0
|
1.6
|
1,980
|
4.6
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
0.4
|
2.9
|
2.4
|
1,214
|
0.4
|
Construction...............................................................
|
7.0
|
75.1
|
1.9
|
1,568
|
5.8
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
2.5
|
101.8
|
-4.0
|
1,894
|
-13.5
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
13.7
|
279.1
|
3.3
|
1,864
|
4.1
|
Information.................................................................
|
2.7
|
126.3
|
7.9
|
5,194
|
8.3
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
7.2
|
69.9
|
1.8
|
2,425
|
5.2
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
19.0
|
238.2
|
3.0
|
2,113
|
4.0
|
Education and health services...................................
|
21.1
|
180.4
|
0.7
|
1,116
|
2.5
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
7.6
|
135.4
|
-4.0
|
617
|
4.6
|
Other services............................................................
|
9.3
|
47.9
|
1.0
|
1,000
|
7.1
|
Government..................................................................
|
0.6
|
176.5
|
2.6
|
1,534
|
4.1
|
Miami-Dade, FL...............................................................
|
104.9
|
1,167.5
|
0.0
|
1,158
|
2.8
|
.............................................................Private industry
|
104.5
|
1,026.4
|
-0.1
|
1,137
|
2.9
|
Natural resources and mining....................................
|
0.5
|
10.2
|
-2.3
|
655
|
3.6
|
Construction...............................................................
|
7.4
|
52.7
|
0.1
|
1,082
|
5.4
|
Manufacturing............................................................
|
2.8
|
41.3
|
0.4
|
998
|
-10.4
|
Trade, transportation, and utilities..............................
|
24.4
|
287.3
|
-0.7
|
1,065
|
4.2
|
Information.................................................................
|
1.6
|
18.8
|
-1.4
|
2,051
|
3.2
|
Financial activities......................................................
|
11.2
|
76.7
|
0.0
|
2,285
|
5.9
|
Professional and business services...........................
|
24.0
|
166.4
|
1.4
|
1,345
|
0.6
|
Education and health services...................................
|
11.6
|
188.6
|
1.4
|
1,035
|
3.0
|
Leisure and hospitality...............................................
|
7.7
|
142.4
|
-3.4
|
667
|
5.5
|
Other services............................................................
|
9.0
|
38.7
|
-1.6
|
699
|
-4.0
|
Government..................................................................
|
0.3
|
141.1
|
0.2
|
1,310
|
2.5
|
-
Average weekly wages were calculated using unrounded data.
-
Percent changes were computed from quarterly employment and pay data adjusted for noneconomic county reclassifications. See Technical Note.
-
Totals for the United States do not include data for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.
Note: Data are preliminary. Counties selected are based on 2019 annual average employment. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
Table 3. Covered establishments, employment, and wages by state, first quarter 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States²..........................................
|
10,447.2
|
147,088.9
|
0.4
|
$1,222
|
3.3
|
Alabama....................................................
|
132.6
|
1,983.8
|
0.3
|
974
|
3.2
|
Alaska........................................................
|
22.6
|
312.8
|
-0.1
|
1,130
|
2.1
|
Arizona......................................................
|
170.4
|
2,957.2
|
1.9
|
1,098
|
4.4
|
Arkansas...................................................
|
93.6
|
1,220.5
|
0.2
|
922
|
3.0
|
California...................................................
|
1,631.1
|
17,570.5
|
0.8
|
1,459
|
4.2
|
Colorado....................................................
|
214.5
|
2,725.2
|
1.2
|
1,284
|
4.3
|
Connecticut...............................................
|
124.1
|
1,639.4
|
-0.7
|
1,510
|
1.5
|
Delaware...................................................
|
34.6
|
443.7
|
-0.3
|
1,251
|
1.7
|
District of Columbia...................................
|
42.3
|
778.1
|
0.6
|
1,994
|
3.8
|
Florida.......................................................
|
740.5
|
8,975.1
|
0.8
|
1,051
|
3.6
|
Georgia......................................................
|
301.5
|
4,522.2
|
0.9
|
1,159
|
3.4
|
Hawaii........................................................
|
45.4
|
655.5
|
-1.0
|
1,033
|
3.0
|
Idaho.........................................................
|
66.8
|
755.2
|
3.1
|
864
|
4.2
|
Illinois........................................................
|
381.5
|
5,872.9
|
-0.7
|
1,302
|
2.3
|
Indiana.......................................................
|
171.1
|
3,028.5
|
-1.0
|
994
|
3.2
|
Iowa...........................................................
|
104.8
|
1,523.4
|
-0.2
|
978
|
3.7
|
Kansas......................................................
|
89.8
|
1,383.3
|
0.2
|
969
|
3.2
|
Kentucky....................................................
|
124.0
|
1,884.9
|
0.1
|
943
|
2.5
|
Louisiana...................................................
|
137.4
|
1,897.0
|
-1.3
|
969
|
1.7
|
Maine.........................................................
|
53.9
|
601.0
|
0.1
|
955
|
4.0
|
Maryland....................................................
|
175.7
|
2,661.5
|
-0.4
|
1,277
|
4.1
|
Massachusetts..........................................
|
263.3
|
3,565.1
|
-0.2
|
1,605
|
3.0
|
Michigan....................................................
|
267.0
|
4,281.4
|
-0.6
|
1,103
|
2.3
|
Minnesota..................................................
|
183.9
|
2,838.2
|
-0.1
|
1,235
|
2.7
|
Mississippi.................................................
|
73.9
|
1,128.1
|
-0.2
|
801
|
2.8
|
Missouri.....................................................
|
214.8
|
2,795.7
|
0.3
|
1,016
|
3.0
|
Montana....................................................
|
50.6
|
465.2
|
1.5
|
869
|
3.1
|
Nebraska...................................................
|
72.3
|
972.4
|
0.8
|
956
|
4.1
|
Nevada......................................................
|
86.1
|
1,410.8
|
1.3
|
1,033
|
4.2
|
New Hampshire.........................................
|
54.3
|
657.0
|
0.2
|
1,194
|
3.3
|
New Jersey...............................................
|
285.8
|
4,052.7
|
0.4
|
1,455
|
3.9
|
New Mexico...............................................
|
64.0
|
835.6
|
0.9
|
923
|
3.7
|
New York..................................................
|
657.2
|
9,415.7
|
-0.3
|
1,693
|
3.3
|
North Carolina...........................................
|
296.0
|
4,501.1
|
0.9
|
1,094
|
4.1
|
North Dakota.............................................
|
32.2
|
414.3
|
0.0
|
1,046
|
2.4
|
Ohio...........................................................
|
304.4
|
5,349.6
|
-0.3
|
1,063
|
2.9
|
Oklahoma..................................................
|
112.8
|
1,598.0
|
-1.3
|
949
|
-0.5
|
Oregon......................................................
|
162.4
|
1,938.9
|
0.7
|
1,103
|
4.2
|
Pennsylvania.............................................
|
363.5
|
5,851.3
|
0.0
|
1,177
|
2.7
|
Rhode Island.............................................
|
39.5
|
473.9
|
-0.2
|
1,132
|
2.7
|
South Carolina..........................................
|
142.7
|
2,112.8
|
0.1
|
922
|
2.2
|
South Dakota............................................
|
34.7
|
420.6
|
0.4
|
901
|
4.2
|
Tennessee.................................................
|
171.2
|
3,033.5
|
1.0
|
1,027
|
3.1
|
Texas.........................................................
|
725.7
|
12,626.2
|
1.2
|
1,232
|
2.4
|
Utah...........................................................
|
109.8
|
1,526.8
|
1.8
|
1,026
|
3.2
|
Vermont.....................................................
|
26.1
|
303.9
|
-1.8
|
980
|
3.3
|
Virginia......................................................
|
282.9
|
3,921.0
|
0.6
|
1,233
|
4.0
|
Washington...............................................
|
255.6
|
3,427.3
|
1.7
|
1,414
|
3.8
|
West Virginia.............................................
|
51.2
|
674.9
|
-1.8
|
904
|
0.9
|
Wisconsin..................................................
|
178.2
|
2,836.5
|
-0.2
|
1,008
|
1.7
|
See footnotes at end of table.
Table 3. Covered establishments, employment, and wages by state, first quarter 2020 - Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wyoming...................................................
|
27.2
|
268.5
|
-0.5
|
$955
|
0.6
|
Puerto Rico...............................................
|
47.5
|
886.4
|
1.0
|
551
|
0.0
|
Virgin Islands............................................
|
3.3
|
40.1
|
5.7
|
1,046
|
6.3
|
|
-
Average weekly wages were calculated using unrounded data.
-
Totals for the United States do not include data for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands.
Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.
Disclaimer
BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:11:08 UTC
