County Employment and Wages 0 08/19/2020 | 10:12am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For release 10:00 a.m. (ET), Wednesday, August 19, 2020 USDL-20-1588 Technical Information: (202) 691-6567 • QCEWInfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cew Media Contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov COUNTY EMPLOYMENT AND WAGES - FIRST QUARTER 2020 From March 2019 to March 2020, employment increased in 202 of the 357 largest U.S. counties, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. In March 2020, national employment (as measured by the QCEW program) increased to 147.1 million, a 0.4-percent increase over the year. St. Johns, FL, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a gain of 3.7 percent. Employment data in this release are presented for March 2020, and average weekly wage data are presented for first quarter 2020. Among the 357 largest counties, 335 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the first quarter of 2020, average weekly wages for the nation increased to $1,222, a 3.3-percent increase over the year. McLean, IL, had the largest first quarter over-the-year wage gain at 13.3 percent. (See table 1.) Chart 1. Percent change in employment, March 2019 to March 2020, by largest gains and losses St. Johns, FL Deschutes, OR Yakima, WA Cleveland, OK Adams, CO Ada, ID Benton, AR Williamson, TX Davis, UT Madison, AL Midland, TX East Baton Rouge, LA Elkhart, IN Calcasieu, LA Ector, TX -6% -4% -2% 0% 2% 4% Large County Employment in March 2020 St. Johns, FL, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment (+3.7 percent). Within St. Johns, the largest employment increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, which gained 599 jobs over the year (+3.8 percent). Ector, TX, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment, with a loss of 5.5 percent. Within Ector, natural resources and mining had the largest employment decrease with a loss of 2,263 jobs (-15.2 percent). Large County Average Weekly Wage in First Quarter 2020 McLean, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in average weekly wages (+13.3 percent). Within McLean, an average weekly wage gain of $491 (+21.9 percent) in financial activities made the largest contribution to the county's increase in average weekly wages. Peoria, IL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in average weekly wages with a loss of 12.8 percent. Within Peoria, manufacturing had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage decrease of $1,253 (-29.2 percent) over the year. Chart 2. Percent change in average weekly wage, first quarter 2019 to first quarter 2020, by largest gains and losses McLean, IL Union, NJ Morris, NJ San Mateo, CA Santa Cruz, CA Weld, CO Williamson, TX Kitsap, WA Hall, GA Brevard, FL Stearns, MN Boone, MO Oklahoma, OK Snohomish, WA Utah, UT Vanderburgh, IN Peoria, IL -13%-11%-9% -7% -5% -3% -1% 1% 3% 5% 7% 9% 11% 13% - 2 - Ten Largest Counties Six of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in employment. In March 2020, Maricopa, AZ, had the largest over-the-year employment percentage gain among the 10 largest counties (+2.5 percent). Within Maricopa, education and health services had the largest employment increase with a gain of 13,126 jobs (+4.0 percent). (See table 2.) All of the 10 largest counties had over-the-year percentage increases in average weekly wages. In first quarter 2020, San Diego, CA, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage gain in average weekly wages among the 10 largest counties (+5.6 percent). Within San Diego, professional and business services had the largest impact, with an average weekly wage increase of $149 (+8.4 percent) over the year. For More Information The tables and charts included in this release contain data for the nation and for the 357 U.S. counties with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2019. March 2020 employment and first quarter 2020 average weekly wages for all states are provided in table 3 of this release. The most current news release on quarterly measures of gross job flows is available from QCEW Business Employment Dynamics at www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/cewbd.pdf. Several BLS regional offices issue QCEW news releases targeted to local data users. Links to these releases are available at www.bls.gov/cew/regional-resources.htm. QCEW data are available in the Census Business Builder suite of web tools assisting business owners and regional analysts in data-driven decision making at www.census.gov/data/data-tools/cbb.html. The QCEW news release schedule is available at www.bls.gov/cew/release-calendar.htm. ____________ The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The County Employment and Wages news release for second quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). County Changes for the 2020 County Employment and Wages News Releases Counties with annual average employment of 75,000 or more in 2019 are included in this release and will be included in future 2020 releases. Three counties have been added to the publication tables: Baldwin, AL; Iredell, NC; and Gregg, TX. One county has been dropped from the publication tables: Bay, FL. - 3 - Special Notice: Possible Imputation Methodology Improvements QCEW may implement improvements to imputation methodology, effective with second quarter 2020 processing. QCEW imputation creates estimated values for non-respondent employers for the first two quarters of non-response. Usually, non-respondents account for less than five percent of QCEW employment. However, BLS expects substantially higher than usual numbers of non-respondent employers in second quarter 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. Research is ongoing on the implementation of three potential improvements to imputation methodology. First, summary counts of claims for the regular state unemployment insurance benefits per employer may help identify employers who have ceased operations, rather than being identified as late respondents. Second, for employers that are expected to still be in operation, the imputation formula may be modified to use reported data for similar employers to create imputed levels of employment and wages. Third, state QCEW staff may use unemployment insurance claims information as a supplement to their review of imputed and reported QCEW data. If implemented, these changes may result in larger than usual revisions to QCEW estimates for first quarter 2020. For more information on QCEW imputation methodology, see www.bls.gov/cew/additional-resources/imputation-methodology.htm. QCEW Data and Response Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic Beginning with this release of first quarter 2020 data, the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program will publish response rate tables for establishments, employment, and total quarterly wages. Tables for the first quarter of 2020 are available at www.bls.gov/covid19/county-employment-and-wages-covid-19-impact-first-quarter- 2020.htm. For more information about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on QCEW data, please visit www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-county-employment-and-wages-data.htm. - 4 - Technical Note These data are the product of a federal-state cooperative program, the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The summaries are a result of the administration of state unemployment insurance programs that require most employers to pay quarterly taxes based on the employment and wages of workers covered by UI. QCEW data in this release are based on the 2017 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). Data for 2020 are preliminary and subject to revision. For purposes of this release, large counties are defined as having employment levels of 75,000 or greater. In addition, data for San Juan, PR, are provided, but not used in calculating U.S. averages, rankings, or in the analysis in the text. Each year, these large counties are selected on the basis of the preliminary annual average of employment for the previous year. The 358 counties presented in this release were derived using 2019 preliminary annual averages of employment. For 2020 data, three counties have been added to the publication tables: Baldwin, AL; Iredell, NC; and Gregg, TX. One county has been dropped from the publication tables: Bay, FL. These counties will be included or excluded, respectively, in all 2020 quarterly releases. The counties in table 2 are selected and sorted each year based on the annual average employment from the preceding year. Summary of Major Differences between QCEW, BED, and CES Employment Measures QCEW BED CES Source ∙ Count of UI administrative records ∙ Count of longitudinally-linked UI ad- ∙ Sample survey: 697,000 establishments submitted by 10.4 million establish- ministrative records submitted by 8.2 ments in first quarter of 2020 million private-sector employers Coverage ∙ UI and UCFE coverage, including ∙ UI coverage, excluding government, ∙ Nonfarm wage and salary jobs: all employers subject to state and private households, and establish- - UI coverage, excluding agriculture, federal UI laws ments with zero employment private households, and self-em- ployed workers - Other employment, including rail- roads, religious organizations, and other non-UI-covered jobs Publication fre- ∙ Quarterly ∙ Quarterly ∙ Monthly quency - Within 5 months after the end of - 7 months after the end of each - Usually the 3rd Friday after the end each quarter quarter of the week including the 12th of the month Use of UI file ∙ Directly summarizes and publishes ∙ Links each new UI quarter to longitu- ∙ Uses UI file as a sampling frame and to each new quarter of UI data dinal database and directly summa- annually realign sample-based estimates rizes gross job gains and losses to population counts (benchmarking) Principal ∙ Provides a quarterly and annual uni- ∙ Provides quarterly employer dynam- ∙ Provides current monthly estimates of products verse count of establishments, em- ics data on establishment openings, employment, hours, and earnings at the ployment, and wages at the county, closings, expansions, and contractions MSA, state, and national level by indus- metropolitan statistical area (MSA), at the national level by NAICS super- try state, and national levels by detailed sectors and by size of firm, and at the industry state private-sector total level ∙ Future expansions will include data with greater industry detail and data at the county and MSA level Principal uses ∙ Major uses include: ∙ Major uses include: ∙ Major uses include: - Detailed locality data - Business cycle analysis - Principal federal economic indicator - Periodic universe counts for - Analysis of employer dynamics - Official time series for employment benchmarking sample survey es- underlying economic expansions change measures timates and contractions - Input into other major economic in- - Sample frame for BLS establish- - Analysis of employment expan- dicators ment surveys sion and contraction by size of firm Program Web ∙ www.bls.gov/cew ∙ www.bls.gov/bdm ∙ www.bls.gov/ces sites The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt of UI data over time and ongoing review and editing. The individual states determine their data release timetables. Differences between QCEW, BED, and CES employment measures The Bureau publishes three different establishment-based employment measures for any given quarter: QCEW, Business Employment Dynamics (BED), and Current Employment Statistics (CES). Each of these measures makes use of the quarterly UI employment reports in producing data; however, each measure has a somewhat different universe coverage, estimation procedure, and publication product. Differences in coverage and estimation methods can result in somewhat different measures of employment change over time. It is important to understand program differences and the intended uses of the program products. (See table.) Additional information on each program can be obtained from the program Web sites shown in the table. Coverage Employment and wage data for workers covered by state UI laws are compiled from quarterly contribution reports submitted to the SWAs by employers. For federal civilian workers covered by the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) program, employment and wage data are compiled from quarterly reports submitted by four major federal payroll processing centers on behalf of all federal agencies, with the exception of a few agencies which still report directly to the individual SWA. In addition to the quarterly contribution reports, employers who operate multiple establishments within a state complete a questionnaire, called the "Multiple Worksite Report," which provides detailed information on the location and industry of each of their establishments. QCEW employment and wage data are derived from microdata summaries of 10.2 million employer reports of employment and wages submitted by states to the BLS in 2019. These reports are based on place of employment rather than place of residence. UI and UCFE coverage is broad and has been basically comparable from state to state since 1978, when the 1976 amendments to the Federal Unemployment Tax Act became effective, expanding coverage to include most state and local government employees. In 2019, UI and UCFE programs covered workers in 148.1 million jobs. The estimated million workers in these jobs (after adjustment for multiple job- holders) represented 97.1 percent of civilian wage and salary employ- ment. Covered workers received $8.769 trillion in pay, representing percent of the wage and salary component of personal income and 40.9 percent of the gross domestic product.

Major exclusions from UI coverage include self-employed work- ers, most agricultural workers on small farms, all members of the Armed Forces, elected officials in most states, most employees of rail- roads, some domestic workers, most student workers at schools, and employees of certain small nonprofit organizations.

State and federal UI laws change periodically. These changes may have an impact on the employment and wages reported by employers covered under the UI program. Coverage changes may affect the over- the-year comparisons presented in this news release. Concepts and methodology Monthly employment is based on the number of workers who worked during or received pay for the pay period including the 12th of the month. With few exceptions, all employees of covered firms are reported, including production and sales workers, corporation offi- cials, executives, supervisory personnel, and clerical workers. Workers on paid vacations and part-time workers also are included. Average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels (all employees, as described above) and dividing the result by 13, for the 13 weeks in the quarter. These calculations are made using un- rounded employment and wage values. The average wage values that can be calculated using rounded data from the BLS database may differ from the averages reported. Included in the quarterly wage data are non-wage cash payments such as bonuses, the cash value of meals and lodging when supplied, tips and other gratuities, and, in some states, employer contributions to certain deferred compensation plans such as 401(k) plans and stock options. Over-the-year comparisons of average weekly wages may reflect fluctuations in average monthly employment and/or total quarterly wages between the current quarter and prior year levels. Average weekly wages are affected by the ratio of full-time to part- time workers as well as the number of individuals in high-paying and low-paying occupations and the incidence of pay periods within a quarter. For instance, the average weekly wage of the workforce could increase significantly when there is a large decline in the number of employees that had been receiving below-average wages. Wages may include payments to workers not present in the employment counts because they did not work during the pay period including the 12th of the month. When comparing average weekly wage levels between in- dustries, states, or quarters, these factors should be taken into consid- eration. Wages measured by QCEW may be subject to periodic and sometimes large fluctuations. This variability may be due to calendar effects resulting from some quarters having more pay dates than others. The effect is most visible in counties with a dominant employer. In particular, this effect has been observed in counties where government employers represent a large fraction of overall employment. Similar calendar effects can result from private sector pay practices. However, these effects are typically less pronounced for two reasons: employment is less concentrated in a single private employer, and private employers use a variety of pay period types (weekly, biweekly, semi- monthly, monthly). For example, the effect on over-the-year pay comparisons can be pronounced in federal government due to the uniform nature of federal payroll processing. Most federal employees are paid on a biweekly pay schedule. As a result, in some quarters federal wages include six pay dates, while in other quarters there are seven pay dates. Over-the- year comparisons of average weekly wages may also reflect this calendar effect. Growth in average weekly wages may be attributed, in part, to a comparison of quarterly wages for the current year, which include seven pay dates, with year-ago wages that reflect only six pay dates. An opposite effect will occur when wages in the current quarter reflecting six pay dates are compared with year-ago wages for a quarter including seven pay dates. In order to ensure the highest possible quality of data, states verify with employers and update, if necessary, the industry, location, and ownership classification of all establishments on a 3-year cycle. Changes in establishment classification codes resulting from this process are introduced with the data reported for the first quarter of the year. Changes resulting from improved employer reporting also are introduced in the first quarter. QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records and reflect the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons that reflect economic events or administrative changes. For example, economic change would come from a firm relocating into the county; administrative change would come from a company correcting its county designation. The over-the-year changes of employment and wages presented in this release have been adjusted to account for most of the administrative corrections made to the underlying establishment reports. This is done by modifying the prior-year levels used to calculate the over-the- year changes. Percent changes are calculated using an adjusted version of the final 2019 quarterly data as the base data. The adjusted prior-year levels used to calculate the over-the-year percent change in employment and wages are not published. These adjusted prior-year levels do not match the unadjusted data maintained on the BLS Web site. Over-the-year change calculations based on data from the Web site, or from data published in prior BLS news releases, may differ substantially from the over-the-year changes presented in this news release. The adjusted data used to calculate the over-the-year change measures presented in this release eliminate the effect of most of the administrative changes (those occurring when employers update the industry, location, and ownership information of their establish- ments). The most common adjustments for administrative change are the result of updated information about the county location of individual establishments. Included in these adjustments are administrative changes involving the classification of establishments that were previously reported in the unknown or statewide county or unknown industry categories. Adjusted data account for improvements in reporting employment and wages for individual and multi-unit establish- ments. To accomplish this, adjustments were implemented to account for: administrative changes caused by multi-unit employers who start reporting for each individual establishment rather than as a single entity (first quarter of 2008); selected large administrative changes in employment and wages (second quarter of 2011); and state verified improvements in reporting of employment and wages (third quarter of 2014). These adjustments allow QCEW to include county employment and wage growth rates in this news release that would otherwise not meet publication standards. The adjusted data used to calculate the over-the-year change measures presented in any County Employment and Wages news release are valid for comparisons between the starting and ending points (a 12-month period) used in that particular release. Comparisons may not be valid for any time period other than the one featured in a release even if the changes were calculated using adjusted data. County definitions are assigned according to Federal Information Processing Standards Publications (FIPS PUBS) as issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, after approval by the Secretary of Commerce pursuant to Section 5131 of the Information Technology Management Reform Act of 1996 and the Computer Security Act of 1987, Public Law 104-106. Areas shown as counties include those designated as independent cities in some jurisdictions and, in Alaska, those designated as census areas where counties have not been created. County data also are presented for the New England states for comparative purposes even though townships are the more common designation used in New England (and New Jersey). The regions referred to in this release are defined as census regions. Additional statistics and other information Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employ- ment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication, which was published in September 2019, contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2019 version of this news release. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are now available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment- and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm.The 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2020. News releases on quarterly measures of gross job flows also are available from BED at www.bls.gov/bdm, (202) 691-6467, or data.bls.gov/cgi-bin/forms/bdm. Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; TDD message referral phone number: (800) 877-8339. Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 Employment Average weekly wage ² Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County¹ first quarter March Ranking by First Ranking by March first quarter 2020 2020 percent quarter percent (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20³ change 2020 2019-20³ change United States⁴.............................. 10,447.2 147,088.9 0.4 - $1,222 3.3 - Baldwin, AL.................................. 6.7 76.1 0.0 203 737 2.9 187 Jefferson, AL................................ 19.6 351.3 -0.2 231 1,177 1.2 301 Madison, AL................................. 10.2 208.6 2.8 10 1,267 5.1 30 Mobile, AL.................................... 10.5 171.6 0.2 182 941 3.0 176 Montgomery, AL........................... 6.5 130.3 -0.3 240 917 4.3 72 Shelby, AL.................................... 6.0 84.0 -0.6 263 1,147 1.5 287 Tuscaloosa, AL............................. 4.7 97.4 0.9 101 922 2.7 201 Anchorage, AK............................. 8.3 144.2 -0.7 272 1,179 1.7 274 Maricopa, AZ................................ 109.4 2,094.8 2.5 15 1,158 3.9 109 Pima, AZ....................................... 19.4 380.1 -0.1 213 992 4.8 38 Benton, AR................................... 7.0 126.4 3.0 7 1,509 1.6 285 Pulaski, AR................................... 14.7 247.9 -1.3 317 1,030 3.6 128 Washington, AR........................... 6.5 111.4 1.4 60 898 3.3 158 Alameda, CA................................ 66.9 792.6 0.3 166 1,619 4.4 62 Butte, CA..................................... 8.6 81.2 0.6 133 868 2.4 230 Contra Costa, CA......................... 34.6 368.3 -0.6 263 1,462 3.6 128 Fresno, CA................................... 38.6 392.9 1.3 68 879 4.3 72 Kern, CA....................................... 21.9 314.8 0.3 166 968 3.5 142 Los Angeles, CA........................... 519.4 4,496.6 0.2 182 1,334 4.2 76 Marin, CA..................................... 12.8 114.2 0.6 133 1,566 1.4 291 Merced, CA................................. 7.0 78.7 0.9 101 861 4.7 42 Monterey, CA............................... 14.4 179.2 0.3 166 977 3.5 142 Napa, CA..................................... 6.0 77.3 -0.6 263 1,122 4.2 76 Orange, CA.................................. 129.7 1,633.7 -0.1 213 1,335 3.4 150 Placer, CA.................................... 14.1 174.8 1.9 35 1,157 5.4 26 Riverside, CA............................... 71.3 770.6 1.6 51 935 1.0 307 Sacramento, CA........................... 63.2 689.5 1.5 54 1,264 4.9 34 San Bernardino, CA..................... 64.9 785.5 2.5 15 965 3.7 121 San Diego, CA.............................. 118.4 1,486.2 0.7 122 1,315 5.6 21 San Francisco, CA....................... 62.1 759.1 1.0 91 2,772 0.8 312 San Joaquin, CA.......................... 19.0 258.7 2.3 20 942 3.2 165 San Luis Obispo, CA.................... 10.8 118.5 -0.7 272 974 -0.7 346 San Mateo, CA............................. 29.4 417.4 2.1 31 2,913 9.5 4 Santa Barbara, CA....................... 16.0 209.0 2.2 25 1,068 3.4 150 Santa Clara, CA........................... 76.2 1,121.3 0.9 101 2,896 5.1 30 Santa Cruz, CA............................ 9.8 101.3 -0.5 257 1,104 8.6 5 Solano, CA................................... 12.0 142.4 0.5 146 1,279 2.5 224 Sonoma, CA................................. 20.5 209.8 0.4 158 1,137 6.0 16 Stanislaus, CA.............................. 16.5 192.7 1.2 69 974 3.3 158 Tulare, CA.................................... 11.7 160.3 2.3 20 823 3.4 150 Ventura, CA.................................. 28.4 331.4 0.5 146 1,195 3.6 128 Yolo, CA....................................... 7.2 106.0 0.5 146 1,175 0.3 327 Adams, CO................................... 12.0 225.2 3.3 5 1,123 4.4 62 Arapahoe, CO.............................. 23.2 331.2 0.8 110 1,501 4.0 98 Boulder, CO.................................. 16.3 187.8 1.4 60 1,457 3.7 121 Denver, CO.................................. 35.7 527.6 1.2 69 1,619 5.5 23 Douglas, CO................................. 13.1 130.3 2.6 12 1,433 5.7 19 El Paso, CO.................................. 21.4 283.6 1.5 54 1,040 1.2 301 Jefferson, CO............................... 21.5 241.3 0.9 101 1,254 1.8 267 Larimer, CO.................................. 13.0 163.9 1.0 91 1,080 1.7 274 See footnotes at end of table. Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ² Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County¹ first quarter March Ranking by First Ranking by March first quarter 2020 2020 percent quarter percent (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20³ change 2020 2019-20³ change Weld, CO...................................... 8.1 113.0 0.3 166 $1,166 8.1 6 Fairfield, CT................................. 37.0 405.9 -1.4 324 2,072 0.0 336 Hartford, CT.................................. 29.5 506.9 -0.2 231 1,521 2.5 224 New Haven, CT............................ 25.4 364.6 0.1 192 1,146 1.8 267 New London, CT.......................... 7.8 118.7 -2.0 345 1,226 3.0 176 New Castle, DE............................ 21.4 289.1 -0.3 240 1,431 1.1 306 Sussex, DE.................................. 7.6 80.0 0.6 133 839 4.9 34 Washington, DC........................... 42.3 778.0 0.6 133 1,994 3.8 114 Alachua, FL.................................. 7.6 134.1 0.0 203 986 4.4 62 Brevard, FL................................... 16.7 223.4 1.7 45 1,034 6.4 10 Broward, FL.................................. 73.4 822.4 0.3 166 1,117 2.7 201 Collier, FL..................................... 15.5 157.0 0.3 166 997 4.6 51 Duval, FL..................................... 31.4 525.4 0.7 122 1,153 2.3 241 Escambia, FL............................... 8.6 141.8 2.1 31 927 2.4 230 Hillsborough, FL........................... 46.8 722.8 2.4 19 1,170 3.1 174 Lake, FL....................................... 9.0 104.3 1.6 51 752 4.0 98 Lee, FL......................................... 24.0 275.7 0.7 122 912 4.1 87 Leon, FL....................................... 9.2 153.0 -0.1 213 896 2.3 241 Manatee, FL................................. 12.0 134.4 1.5 54 870 4.1 87 Marion, FL.................................... 8.9 107.7 1.0 91 754 2.7 201 Miami-Dade, FL............................ 104.9 1,167.5 0.0 203 1,158 2.8 195 Okaloosa, FL................................ 6.8 86.5 0.6 133 941 5.7 19 Orange, FL................................... 46.5 871.9 0.4 158 1,040 3.6 128 Osceola, FL.................................. 7.9 101.9 1.9 35 750 3.2 165 Palm Beach, FL............................ 60.3 621.0 0.1 192 1,172 4.6 51 Pasco, FL..................................... 11.9 124.1 1.1 79 793 4.1 87 Pinellas, FL................................... 35.3 441.9 0.0 203 997 3.5 142 Polk, FL........................................ 14.6 234.5 2.3 20 873 3.9 109 St. Johns, FL............................... 8.2 81.9 3.7 1 942 4.2 76 St. Lucie, FL............................... 7.2 81.8 1.8 41 823 6.1 15 Sarasota, FL................................ 17.0 173.7 -1.0 291 953 4.7 42 Seminole, FL................................ 16.0 200.8 -0.1 213 1,006 3.5 142 Volusia, FL................................... 15.4 176.6 -0.8 281 817 4.2 76 Bibb, GA....................................... 4.4 82.9 -0.1 213 892 2.2 250 Chatham, GA................................ 8.6 161.9 1.1 79 946 1.2 301 Clayton, GA.................................. 4.2 121.7 -0.8 281 1,365 2.9 187 Cobb, GA...................................... 23.0 373.1 1.1 79 1,266 1.4 291 DeKalb, GA................................. 18.7 302.6 0.2 182 1,233 3.6 128 Forsyth, GA.................................. 6.3 77.2 0.5 146 994 4.1 87 Fulton, GA.................................... 46.2 900.9 0.8 110 1,793 4.5 56 Gwinnett, GA................................ 26.6 362.2 1.2 69 1,096 1.4 291 Hall, GA....................................... 4.8 90.8 1.4 60 946 6.8 9 Muscogee, GA.............................. 4.6 94.8 -0.5 257 954 0.5 323 Richmond, GA.............................. 4.6 105.5 0.8 110 934 2.2 250 Honolulu, HI.................................. 27.5 467.1 -1.1 300 1,083 2.9 187 Maui + Kalawao, HI...................... 6.8 80.2 -1.2 308 927 3.2 165 Ada, ID......................................... 17.3 256.9 3.3 5 1,012 4.3 72 Champaign, IL.............................. 4.1 91.3 0.7 122 964 4.2 76 Cook, IL........................................ 139.6 2,560.7 -0.6 263 1,504 2.7 201 DuPage, IL................................. 34.8 604.1 -1.4 324 1,366 2.0 259 See footnotes at end of table. Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ² Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County¹ first quarter March Ranking by First Ranking by March first quarter 2020 2020 percent quarter percent (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20³ change 2020 2019-20³ change Kane, IL........................................ 12.7 205.6 -1.9 340 $970 2.6 214 Lake, IL........................................ 20.3 329.5 -1.3 317 1,767 2.7 201 McHenry, IL.................................. 7.9 93.8 -1.7 335 867 2.7 201 McLean, IL.................................... 3.3 80.9 0.3 166 1,261 13.3 1 Madison, IL................................... 5.4 102.1 -0.4 251 863 0.3 327 Peoria, IL...................................... 4.2 102.3 -1.7 335 1,317 -12.8 357 St. Clair, IL.................................... 5.0 90.3 -1.3 317 866 3.0 176 Sangamon, IL............................... 4.8 127.0 -0.8 281 1,110 4.7 42 Will, IL.......................................... 15.2 245.0 1.1 79 936 -1.1 349 Winnebago, IL.............................. 5.9 122.2 -1.8 338 945 2.3 241 Allen, IN........................................ 9.2 188.2 -0.8 281 974 3.9 109 Elkhart, IN..................................... 4.8 130.1 -3.4 355 976 3.8 114 Hamilton, IN.................................. 10.0 143.2 0.6 133 1,167 3.8 114 Lake, IN........................................ 10.6 183.5 -1.9 340 952 0.7 319 Marion, IN..................................... 24.9 592.5 -1.1 300 1,278 3.9 109 St. Joseph, IN............................... 5.9 122.2 -1.5 329 896 3.6 128 Tippecanoe, IN............................. 3.8 85.2 -1.5 329 984 2.2 250 Vanderburgh, IN........................... 4.8 106.4 -2.2 350 916 -4.9 356 Johnson, IA.................................. 4.5 82.7 -0.2 231 1,030 3.3 158 Linn, IA......................................... 7.1 129.2 -0.6 263 1,128 4.3 72 Polk, IA........................................ 18.4 298.3 0.5 146 1,232 4.0 98 Scott, IA........................................ 5.8 88.5 -0.9 287 922 2.8 195 Johnson, KS................................. 24.3 349.8 1.2 69 1,204 3.0 176 Sedgwick, KS............................... 12.9 257.0 0.8 110 1,013 1.4 291 Shawnee, KS................................ 5.1 95.4 0.4 158 947 4.5 56 Wyandotte, KS............................. 3.5 90.3 0.4 158 1,078 3.8 114 Boone, KY................................... 4.5 96.5 2.3 20 949 3.4 150 Fayette, KY................................... 11.5 193.1 0.7 122 989 3.6 128 Jefferson, KY................................ 26.0 465.6 0.2 182 1,172 2.6 214 Caddo, LA.................................... 7.4 108.9 -1.9 340 879 2.3 241 Calcasieu, LA............................... 5.5 97.0 -5.4 356 1,007 -1.1 349 East Baton Rouge, LA.................. 16.6 261.6 -2.7 354 1,074 2.6 214 Jefferson, LA................................ 14.6 188.3 -0.6 263 987 3.1 174 Lafayette, LA................................ 10.3 130.7 -0.3 240 929 1.9 263 Orleans, LA.................................. 13.9 197.0 -0.9 287 1,078 1.4 291 St. Tammany, LA.......................... 9.0 89.7 0.7 122 935 2.4 230 Cumberland, ME.......................... 13.9 181.9 -0.3 240 1,133 4.4 62 Anne Arundel, MD........................ 15.5 272.1 -0.3 240 1,237 3.6 128 Baltimore, MD............................... 21.3 374.2 -1.4 324 1,165 4.0 98 Frederick, MD............................... 6.6 103.4 -1.2 308 1,071 4.7 42 Harford, MD.................................. 5.9 92.9 -1.3 317 1,089 4.8 38 Howard, MD................................. 10.2 173.1 -0.1 213 1,456 4.4 62 Montgomery, MD.......................... 33.0 466.7 -0.7 272 1,653 4.5 56 Prince George's, MD.................... 16.4 317.4 -1.3 317 1,156 4.2 76 Baltimore City, MD....................... 13.9 344.6 0.8 110 1,353 2.6 214 Barnstable, MA............................. 9.7 85.9 -1.0 291 993 2.9 187 Bristol, MA.................................... 17.9 225.3 -0.4 251 1,014 1.7 274 Essex, MA.................................... 27.6 319.5 -1.1 300 1,244 1.5 287 Hampden, MA.............................. 18.8 208.1 -1.2 308 1,027 1.6 285 Middlesex, MA.............................. 57.0 929.1 0.4 158 1,925 2.0 259 See footnotes at end of table. Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ² Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County¹ first quarter March Ranking by First Ranking by March first quarter 2020 2020 percent quarter percent (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20³ change 2020 2019-20³ change Norfolk, MA................................... 25.7 344.0 -1.4 324 $1,360 2.6 214 Plymouth, MA............................... 16.5 189.9 -1.2 308 1,075 1.7 274 Suffolk, MA................................... 32.2 700.9 0.8 110 2,351 4.1 87 Worcester, MA.............................. 26.6 349.4 -0.1 213 1,157 3.4 150 Genesee, MI................................. 7.3 131.7 0.3 166 921 4.7 42 Ingham, MI................................... 6.6 152.4 -0.5 257 1,074 2.8 195 Kalamazoo, MI............................. 5.5 121.7 -0.2 231 1,085 0.3 327 Kent, MI....................................... 16.2 408.9 -0.5 257 999 2.3 241 Macomb, MI.................................. 19.1 325.5 -1.2 308 1,112 -0.4 341 Oakland, MI.................................. 43.0 733.3 -1.0 291 1,279 2.3 241 Ottawa, MI.................................... 6.3 127.2 0.8 110 955 3.2 165 Saginaw, MI.................................. 4.0 81.5 -2.0 345 915 1.8 267 Washtenaw, MI............................. 9.2 219.7 0.0 203 1,208 3.2 165 Wayne, MI.................................... 35.6 722.5 -0.7 272 1,281 1.8 267 Anoka, MN.................................... 7.9 125.7 -0.1 213 1,036 4.6 51 Dakota, MN.................................. 10.9 185.8 -0.8 281 1,193 2.5 224 Hennepin, MN.............................. 41.7 924.1 -0.1 213 1,583 2.7 201 Olmsted, MN................................ 3.8 100.5 1.6 51 1,243 2.6 214 Ramsey, MN................................. 14.4 328.5 -0.6 263 1,354 -0.5 343 St. Louis, MN................................ 5.5 95.6 -1.3 317 935 2.4 230 Stearns, MN................................. 4.4 85.2 -0.9 287 987 6.4 10 Washington, MN........................... 6.2 86.7 0.7 122 966 1.5 287 Harrison, MS................................ 4.6 86.6 1.2 69 761 1.3 298 Hinds, MS..................................... 5.6 118.1 -1.1 300 955 3.7 121 Boone, MO................................... 5.0 94.6 0.1 192 909 6.4 10 Clay, MO...................................... 6.0 105.0 1.4 60 1,000 4.1 87 Greene, MO.................................. 9.5 169.8 0.3 166 859 1.4 291 Jackson, MO................................ 23.1 372.1 0.2 182 1,155 4.0 98 St. Charles, MO............................ 10.1 153.8 2.2 25 993 -0.1 338 St. Louis, MO................................ 41.4 602.0 -0.3 240 1,263 1.7 274 St. Louis City, MO........................ 15.5 226.3 -0.7 272 1,315 2.3 241 Yellowstone, MT........................... 6.6 81.7 1.7 45 953 0.3 327 Douglas, NE................................. 19.1 338.7 0.9 101 1,101 4.1 87 Lancaster, NE............................... 10.1 171.2 0.5 146 919 3.0 176 Clark, NV..................................... 58.2 1,028.6 1.1 79 1,018 4.1 87 Washoe, NV................................. 15.3 224.4 1.0 91 1,027 4.2 76 Hillsborough, NH.......................... 12.4 204.0 -0.3 240 1,314 3.6 128 Merrimack, NH............................. 5.2 77.1 -0.4 251 1,061 2.4 230 Rockingham, NH.......................... 11.2 149.1 0.8 110 1,149 0.8 312 Atlantic, NJ................................... 6.8 126.2 -0.6 263 940 2.7 201 Bergen, NJ................................... 34.0 437.6 0.3 166 1,374 3.2 165 Burlington, NJ............................... 11.4 200.6 0.5 146 1,224 3.8 114 Camden, NJ................................. 12.6 204.8 0.1 192 1,111 3.3 158 Essex, NJ.................................... 21.4 344.6 0.2 182 1,578 2.7 201 Gloucester, NJ.............................. 6.6 114.9 1.9 35 928 2.5 224 Hudson, NJ................................... 16.2 272.0 -0.2 231 1,783 2.4 230 Mercer, NJ.................................... 11.5 259.0 0.6 133 1,681 2.4 230 Middlesex, NJ.............................. 23.0 423.3 -0.2 231 1,396 3.6 128 Monmouth, NJ.............................. 20.8 260.4 0.5 146 1,169 2.8 195 Morris, NJ..................................... 17.5 290.7 -0.1 213 2,091 9.6 3 See footnotes at end of table. Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ² Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County¹ first quarter March Ranking by First Ranking by March first quarter 2020 2020 percent quarter percent (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20³ change 2020 2019-20³ change Ocean, NJ.................................... 14.0 167.0 0.7 122 $897 2.4 230 Passaic, NJ.................................. 13.1 165.8 0.9 101 1,070 2.6 214 Somerset, NJ............................... 10.5 186.3 -1.0 291 2,172 1.3 298 Union, NJ..................................... 15.1 228.5 -0.7 272 1,540 10.0 2 Bernalillo, NM............................... 20.6 332.7 0.8 110 974 3.7 121 Albany, NY................................... 10.5 229.9 -1.2 308 1,187 4.0 98 Bronx, NY..................................... 19.4 323.2 0.6 133 1,108 1.8 267 Broome, NY.................................. 4.4 83.6 -1.9 340 927 3.0 176 Dutchess, NY............................... 8.5 111.7 -2.1 349 1,086 1.8 267 Erie, NY........................................ 24.7 465.0 -1.0 291 1,048 3.0 176 Kings, NY..................................... 67.0 806.8 -0.3 240 975 3.2 165 Monroe, NY.................................. 19.1 384.7 -1.1 300 1,050 3.3 158 Nassau, NY.................................. 54.9 618.6 -1.1 300 1,259 3.7 121 New York, NY............................... 132.7 2,498.6 0.0 203 3,270 3.5 142 Oneida, NY................................... 5.3 104.2 -1.0 291 896 3.3 158 Onondaga, NY.............................. 12.8 244.1 -0.6 263 1,052 2.5 224 Orange, NY.................................. 10.8 147.4 -0.4 251 969 4.1 87 Queens, NY.................................. 54.7 708.5 0.1 192 1,110 0.6 321 Richmond, NY.............................. 10.2 130.8 1.8 41 1,024 2.3 241 Rockland, NY............................... 11.3 127.4 0.3 166 1,092 1.4 291 Saratoga, NY................................ 6.1 87.4 0.1 192 1,047 1.7 274 Suffolk, NY................................... 54.2 646.0 -1.7 335 1,196 2.1 256 Westchester, NY.......................... 36.6 421.8 -2.0 345 1,683 6.3 13 Buncombe, NC............................. 10.3 132.6 -1.2 308 870 2.4 230 Cabarrus, NC............................... 5.1 77.8 1.7 45 857 4.0 98 Catawba, NC................................ 4.6 87.9 -0.1 213 851 -0.8 347 Cumberland, NC........................... 6.5 120.2 -0.5 257 832 -0.6 345 Durham, NC................................. 9.1 219.6 2.2 25 1,564 2.7 201 Forsyth, NC.................................. 9.8 191.1 0.5 146 1,129 6.3 13 Guilford, NC.................................. 15.2 286.0 0.1 192 998 4.2 76 Iredell, NC.................................. 5.8 77.5 2.5 15 974 3.2 165 Mecklenburg, NC.......................... 41.6 723.4 2.2 25 1,601 5.1 30 New Hanover, NC........................ 9.0 118.0 1.0 91 927 2.2 250 Pitt, NC....................................... 3.9 76.9 -1.5 329 921 3.0 176 Wake, NC..................................... 38.6 570.8 1.5 54 1,254 4.7 42 Cass, ND...................................... 7.5 119.6 1.1 79 1,021 3.5 142 Butler, OH..................................... 8.1 156.6 0.0 203 1,054 3.5 142 Cuyahoga, OH.............................. 36.5 717.7 -0.7 272 1,219 4.1 87 Delaware, OH............................... 5.8 87.5 -0.1 213 1,289 4.0 98 Franklin, OH................................. 34.3 757.0 0.5 146 1,223 3.3 158 Greene, OH.................................. 3.8 76.5 0.8 110 1,114 5.6 21 Hamilton, OH................................ 24.7 514.0 -0.1 213 1,307 1.7 274 Lake, OH...................................... 6.4 94.8 -0.4 251 940 1.7 274 Lorain, OH.................................... 6.3 95.6 -1.1 300 872 1.2 301 Lucas, OH.................................... 10.2 205.0 -0.9 287 1,035 2.8 195 Mahoning, OH.............................. 5.9 95.4 -1.3 317 783 1.7 274 Montgomery, OH.......................... 12.1 252.5 -0.3 240 992 4.0 98 Stark, OH..................................... 8.7 156.0 -1.2 308 846 0.8 312 Summit, OH................................. 14.6 263.8 0.0 203 1,022 2.0 259 Warren, OH................................. 5.3 96.0 1.9 35 1,102 0.2 333 See footnotes at end of table. Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ² Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County¹ first quarter March Ranking by First Ranking by March first quarter 2020 2020 percent quarter percent (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20³ change 2020 2019-20³ change Cleveland, OK.............................. 6.1 85.6 3.4 4 $785 0.8 312 Oklahoma, OK.............................. 28.7 459.2 -0.4 251 1,079 -1.7 353 Tulsa, OK..................................... 23.0 359.4 -0.1 213 1,072 0.3 327 Clackamas, OR............................ 15.9 168.1 0.7 122 1,089 5.2 28 Deschutes, OR............................. 9.5 85.5 3.5 2 938 5.9 17 Jackson, OR................................ 8.0 90.3 1.4 60 861 5.5 23 Lane, OR...................................... 13.0 157.4 0.6 133 883 4.7 42 Marion, OR................................... 11.7 156.9 0.7 122 946 5.2 28 Multnomah, OR............................ 37.1 518.8 0.5 146 1,255 4.8 38 Washington, OR........................... 20.8 301.1 -0.1 213 1,524 2.1 256 Allegheny, PA............................... 35.7 686.3 -0.7 272 1,310 4.5 56 Berks, PA..................................... 8.9 174.7 0.6 133 1,026 3.8 114 Bucks, PA..................................... 20.5 262.2 0.1 192 1,046 1.9 263 Butler, PA..................................... 5.1 86.7 0.1 192 1,046 1.3 298 Chester, PA.................................. 15.9 249.8 0.4 158 1,536 1.9 263 Cumberland, PA........................... 6.6 135.0 0.7 122 1,053 2.7 201 Dauphin, PA................................ 7.5 183.7 0.2 182 1,144 3.4 150 Delaware, PA............................... 14.2 223.0 -0.5 257 1,252 -0.3 340 Erie, PA........................................ 6.9 120.2 -1.1 300 849 2.0 259 Lackawanna, PA.......................... 5.6 95.6 -1.2 308 849 3.5 142 Lancaster, PA............................... 13.9 244.2 1.0 91 940 3.2 165 Lehigh, PA.................................... 8.8 192.0 -0.2 231 1,130 0.9 309 Luzerne, PA.................................. 7.5 144.7 0.2 182 880 1.7 274 Montgomery, PA........................... 28.1 501.9 0.0 203 1,609 4.4 62 Northampton, PA.......................... 6.9 118.6 0.9 101 979 2.7 201 Philadelphia, PA........................... 35.3 702.0 0.8 110 1,393 0.9 309 Washington, PA............................ 5.6 85.5 -2.2 350 1,302 2.8 195 Westmoreland, PA....................... 9.3 130.7 -1.0 291 910 1.0 307 York, PA....................................... 9.3 178.1 -0.2 231 963 1.9 263 Kent, RI....................................... 5.7 74.0 -2.0 345 1,013 0.4 325 Providence, RI.............................. 19.2 285.9 -0.1 213 1,183 3.0 176 Charleston, SC............................. 17.4 256.4 -0.1 213 1,010 -0.2 339 Greenville, SC.............................. 15.8 276.1 0.2 182 973 3.0 176 Horry, SC..................................... 9.9 129.1 -0.8 281 674 3.7 121 Lexington, SC............................... 7.3 121.7 1.9 35 865 1.5 287 Richland, SC................................ 10.8 222.2 0.4 158 983 1.7 274 Spartanburg, SC........................... 6.8 149.1 0.3 166 928 0.8 312 York, SC....................................... 6.7 101.0 2.2 25 996 1.8 267 Minnehaha, SD............................. 7.8 127.7 1.1 79 1,014 4.9 34 Davidson, TN................................ 25.4 513.2 1.8 41 1,282 4.7 42 Hamilton, TN................................ 10.6 206.8 0.4 158 1,031 3.4 150 Knox, TN...................................... 13.4 241.4 1.0 91 989 3.8 114 Rutherford, TN.............................. 6.3 134.4 1.5 54 947 0.0 336 Shelby, TN.................................... 21.6 495.5 -0.3 240 1,117 0.8 312 Williamson, TN............................. 10.0 140.6 2.6 12 1,449 3.7 121 Bell, TX......................................... 5.8 121.6 1.4 60 924 0.4 325 Bexar, TX..................................... 43.9 874.5 0.5 146 1,063 3.6 128 Brazoria, TX................................. 6.2 117.2 1.0 91 1,187 -1.3 351 Brazos, TX.................................... 4.8 110.0 1.0 91 839 4.5 56 Cameron, TX................................ 6.7 142.9 1.2 69 666 3.6 128 See footnotes at end of table. Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ² Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County¹ first quarter March Ranking by First Ranking by March first quarter 2020 2020 percent quarter percent (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20³ change 2020 2019-20³ change Collin, TX...................................... 28.6 441.7 2.2 25 $1,455 4.4 62 Dallas, TX..................................... 80.1 1,734.5 2.0 34 1,499 2.4 230 Denton, TX.................................. 16.8 265.2 1.8 41 1,026 4.2 76 Ector, TX..................................... 4.3 78.6 -5.5 357 1,249 -0.4 341 El Paso, TX.................................. 15.7 313.5 0.8 110 779 2.9 187 Fort Bend, TX............................... 14.9 198.7 2.3 20 1,051 1.2 301 Galveston, TX............................... 6.4 111.9 1.1 79 1,047 4.8 38 Gregg, TX..................................... 4.3 75.2 -1.4 324 930 2.2 250 Harris, TX..................................... 118.9 2,346.4 0.6 133 1,554 0.2 333 Hidalgo, TX................................... 12.8 270.9 2.5 15 682 2.6 214 Jefferson, TX................................ 5.9 121.9 -1.5 329 1,146 0.9 309 Lubbock, TX................................. 7.9 141.3 0.9 101 877 3.9 109 McLennan, TX.............................. 5.5 114.1 1.2 69 927 4.0 98 Midland, TX.................................. 6.2 107.2 -2.6 353 1,612 -1.5 352 Montgomery, TX........................... 12.7 196.1 1.2 69 1,204 0.8 312 Nueces, TX.................................. 8.4 161.3 -1.5 329 972 3.6 128 Potter, TX..................................... 4.0 76.8 0.3 166 900 2.2 250 Smith, TX..................................... 6.5 105.3 0.3 166 901 2.9 187 Tarrant, TX................................... 46.3 927.1 1.2 69 1,173 2.4 230 Travis, TX..................................... 44.7 788.0 2.6 12 1,451 5.5 23 Webb, TX..................................... 5.6 103.5 -0.1 213 723 2.7 201 Williamson, TX............................. 12.3 185.8 3.0 7 1,341 7.8 7 Davis, UT..................................... 9.1 133.2 3.0 7 926 4.6 51 Salt Lake, UT................................ 49.3 723.3 1.9 35 1,188 5.0 33 Utah, UT....................................... 18.3 251.2 1.5 54 993 -3.8 355 Weber, UT.................................... 6.4 109.4 1.0 91 859 4.1 87 Chittenden, VT............................. 7.2 99.4 -2.2 350 1,136 2.6 214 Arlington, VA................................ 9.2 185.0 1.1 79 2,018 2.5 224 Chesterfield, VA........................... 9.4 136.5 1.4 60 972 4.9 34 Fairfax, VA.................................... 36.9 619.0 1.1 79 1,914 4.4 62 Henrico, VA.................................. 11.9 192.0 0.2 182 1,184 4.4 62 Loudoun, VA................................ 12.9 174.3 1.4 60 1,361 2.3 241 Prince William, VA........................ 9.7 132.3 0.3 166 981 5.4 26 Alexandria City, VA...................... 6.2 88.1 -1.8 338 1,507 0.7 319 Chesapeake City, VA................... 6.3 104.0 1.7 45 895 4.4 62 Newport News City, VA................ 4.0 104.2 0.6 133 1,062 -0.8 347 Norfolk City, VA........................... 6.1 140.0 -1.5 329 1,117 3.4 150 Richmond City, VA....................... 8.0 157.5 -0.7 272 1,359 4.5 56 Virginia Beach City, VA................ 12.4 175.3 -0.3 240 869 4.2 76 Benton, WA.................................. 6.2 90.8 2.7 11 1,141 4.2 76 Clark, WA..................................... 15.8 164.1 1.1 79 1,108 5.9 17 King, WA...................................... 91.1 1,433.5 1.7 45 1,925 4.6 51 Kitsap, WA.................................... 7.1 91.8 0.9 101 1,057 6.9 8 Pierce, WA................................... 23.9 318.6 1.7 45 1,066 3.6 128 Snohomish, WA............................ 22.2 293.1 1.2 69 1,264 -3.4 354 Spokane, WA............................... 17.0 229.9 2.1 31 989 2.9 187 Thurston, WA............................... 8.9 118.3 0.6 133 1,070 4.0 98 Whatcom, WA.............................. 7.6 92.1 0.3 166 987 2.9 187 Yakima, WA................................. 8.2 111.3 3.5 2 810 4.7 42 Kanawha, WV............................... 5.6 94.9 -1.9 340 979 2.1 256 See footnotes at end of table. Table 1. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 358 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ² Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County¹ first quarter March Ranking by First Ranking by March first quarter 2020 2020 percent quarter percent (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20³ change 2020 2019-20³ change Brown, WI..................................... 7.2 156.1 0.0 203 $1,029 0.6 321 Dane, WI...................................... 16.2 342.8 1.1 79 1,185 -0.5 343 Milwaukee, WI.............................. 27.2 480.6 -1.0 291 1,131 3.0 176 Outagamie, WI............................. 5.6 107.4 0.1 192 951 0.5 323 Racine, WI................................. 4.7 73.4 -1.0 291 971 2.6 214 Waukesha, WI.............................. 13.7 241.1 -0.2 231 1,169 0.1 335 Winnebago, WI............................. 3.9 92.1 0.1 192 1,057 0.3 327 San Juan, PR............................... 11.3 243.5 1.3 (⁵) 671 -0.3 (⁵) Includes areas not officially designated as counties. See Technical Note. Average weekly wages were calculated using unrounded data. Percent changes were computed from employment and pay data adjusted for noneconomic county reclassifications. See Technical Note. Totals for the United States do not include data for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. This county was not included in the U.S. rankings. Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. These 357 U.S. counties comprise 73.7 percent of the total covered workers in the U.S. Table 2. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 10 largest counties, first quarter 2020 Employment Average weekly wage ¹ Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County by NAICS supersector first quarter March First March first quarter 2020 2020 quarter 2019-20² 2019-20² (thousands) (thousands) 2020 United States³................................................................. 10,447.2 147,088.9 0.4 $1,222 3.3 .............................................................Private industry 10,145.2 124,839.4 0.3 1,237 3.3 Natural resources and mining.................................... 140.4 1,766.7 -2.3 1,341 0.3 Construction............................................................... 843.8 7,272.0 1.6 1,235 3.5 Manufacturing............................................................ 358.7 12,653.3 -1.0 1,436 1.3 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 1,950.2 27,192.9 0.4 999 2.8 Information................................................................. 193.0 2,883.2 0.8 2,655 5.8 Financial activities...................................................... 933.2 8,328.5 1.3 2,539 4.6 Professional and business services........................... 1,946.4 21,001.1 0.8 1,648 3.4 Education and health services................................... 1,802.7 23,349.0 1.1 995 3.2 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 894.7 15,714.1 -2.3 477 3.5 Other services............................................................ 872.7 4,485.7 -0.2 786 3.6 Government.................................................................. 302.0 22,249.6 0.8 1,136 2.7 Los Angeles, CA.............................................................. 519.4 4,496.6 0.2 1,334 4.2 .............................................................Private industry 513.1 3,909.7 0.1 1,309 4.2 Natural resources and mining.................................... 0.5 5.8 5.9 1,146 -3.1 Construction............................................................... 17.3 148.6 1.1 1,350 4.0 Manufacturing............................................................ 12.7 336.3 -1.3 1,508 3.5 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 59.6 825.9 -0.6 1,093 4.5 Information................................................................. 13.6 218.4 2.7 2,738 1.1 Financial activities...................................................... 30.9 221.1 0.8 2,546 5.1 Professional and business services........................... 57.5 627.4 -1.3 1,649 5.6 Education and health services................................... 249.1 843.2 2.6 947 4.0 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 40.5 528.4 -2.2 707 4.1 Other services............................................................ 29.7 152.6 0.7 796 3.5 Government.................................................................. 6.3 586.9 0.4 1,506 4.5 Cook, IL........................................................................... 139.6 2,560.7 -0.6 1,504 2.7 .............................................................Private industry 138.4 2,262.7 -0.9 1,532 2.7 Natural resources and mining.................................... 0.1 1.5 18.0 1,210 6.9 Construction............................................................... 11.2 68.5 -2.9 1,549 1.8 Manufacturing............................................................ 5.7 183.4 -1.0 1,421 1.5 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 28.5 461.6 -0.8 1,150 0.3 Information................................................................. 2.6 52.7 -0.8 2,601 5.1 Financial activities...................................................... 14.1 206.1 1.6 4,178 2.9 Professional and business services........................... 29.3 467.5 -1.1 1,826 2.4 Education and health services................................... 15.6 454.9 0.5 1,043 3.3 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 14.0 268.9 -4.3 551 2.2 Other services............................................................ 16.4 97.1 -1.9 1,028 4.6 Government.................................................................. 1.3 298.0 1.6 1,288 2.5 New York, NY.................................................................. 132.7 2,498.6 0.0 3,270 3.5 .............................................................Private industry 131.2 2,263.3 0.0 3,445 3.6 Natural resources and mining.................................... 0.0 0.2 25.0 2,757 2.9 Construction............................................................... 2.4 42.3 -1.9 2,076 2.9 Manufacturing............................................................ 1.8 20.6 -5.2 1,693 0.8 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 18.6 249.3 -1.3 1,668 4.2 Information................................................................. 5.7 195.9 2.6 3,811 6.2 Financial activities...................................................... 19.7 391.1 0.9 9,752 3.1 Professional and business services........................... 29.1 588.9 1.0 2,993 2.9 Education and health services................................... 10.4 374.1 1.3 1,412 4.1 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 14.8 289.8 -5.3 964 -0.3 Other services............................................................ 20.3 105.5 -1.2 1,400 4.6 Government.................................................................. 1.5 235.3 0.0 1,574 1.1 See footnotes at end of table. Table 2. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 10 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ¹ Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County by NAICS supersector first quarter March First March first quarter 2020 2020 quarter 2019-20² 2019-20² (thousands) (thousands) 2020 Harris, TX........................................................................ 118.9 2,346.4 0.6 $1,554 0.2 .............................................................Private industry 118.4 2,059.9 0.4 1,604 -0.1 Natural resources and mining.................................... 1.6 65.0 -4.7 5,302 1.4 Construction............................................................... 7.8 170.2 0.0 1,539 3.4 Manufacturing............................................................ 5.0 176.4 -1.5 1,864 -3.1 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 25.2 465.9 -0.3 1,442 -0.1 Information................................................................. 1.3 25.7 -1.1 1,780 2.1 Financial activities...................................................... 12.8 130.6 2.2 2,462 -0.1 Professional and business services........................... 24.0 413.1 2.1 1,989 -1.4 Education and health services................................... 16.9 303.9 1.2 1,083 3.8 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 10.7 236.3 -1.8 479 2.4 Other services............................................................ 11.9 70.0 2.4 903 5.1 Government.................................................................. 0.6 286.5 2.4 1,191 3.2 Maricopa, AZ.................................................................... 109.4 2,094.8 2.5 1,158 3.9 .............................................................Private industry 108.6 1,875.9 2.6 1,164 3.9 Natural resources and mining.................................... 0.5 8.1 3.5 1,376 0.8 Construction............................................................... 8.7 132.8 4.6 1,233 5.2 Manufacturing............................................................ 3.6 131.7 2.6 1,651 0.1 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 21.3 396.9 2.7 1,042 3.6 Information................................................................. 2.4 38.6 -0.1 1,849 8.6 Financial activities...................................................... 14.4 193.5 4.4 1,798 7.6 Professional and business services........................... 27.3 353.0 2.5 1,232 1.7 Education and health services................................... 13.8 337.5 4.0 1,055 2.8 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 9.4 230.0 -1.2 543 5.6 Other services............................................................ 7.1 53.5 1.0 796 2.6 Government.................................................................. 0.7 218.9 1.4 1,112 4.9 Dallas, TX........................................................................ 80.1 1,734.5 2.0 1,499 2.4 .............................................................Private industry 79.6 1,555.6 2.0 1,530 2.3 Natural resources and mining.................................... 0.5 8.6 2.1 4,216 -0.8 Construction............................................................... 4.9 92.7 2.2 1,425 3.0 Manufacturing............................................................ 2.9 118.3 1.9 1,960 2.3 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 16.1 352.3 2.0 1,247 1.9 Information................................................................. 1.5 46.5 0.0 2,832 2.4 Financial activities...................................................... 10.0 161.7 2.6 2,543 2.5 Professional and business services........................... 18.2 364.6 3.1 1,705 0.8 Education and health services................................... 10.0 204.8 1.8 1,197 5.1 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 7.3 161.9 -0.3 549 4.6 Other services............................................................ 7.2 42.5 -1.5 978 2.7 Government.................................................................. 0.5 178.9 2.3 1,235 4.2 Orange, CA...................................................................... 129.7 1,633.7 -0.1 1,335 3.4 .............................................................Private industry 128.3 1,474.3 -0.3 1,319 3.5 Natural resources and mining.................................... 0.2 2.3 -1.6 928 -0.9 Construction............................................................... 7.9 103.1 -1.1 1,500 4.2 Manufacturing............................................................ 5.3 157.0 -1.5 1,723 -3.7 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 18.6 252.2 -0.9 1,160 4.3 Information................................................................. 1.6 25.6 -2.4 2,572 0.5 Financial activities...................................................... 13.3 117.0 1.6 2,378 6.7 Professional and business services........................... 24.0 314.2 -1.5 1,570 7.7 Education and health services................................... 39.0 233.0 2.8 1,003 2.1 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 10.0 220.2 -1.8 538 4.5 Other services............................................................ 7.9 49.2 4.3 746 -1.6 Government.................................................................. 1.4 159.4 1.3 1,484 2.8 See footnotes at end of table. Table 2. Covered establishments, employment, and wages in the 10 largest counties, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ¹ Establishments, Percent Percent change, change, County by NAICS supersector first quarter March First March first quarter 2020 2020 quarter 2019-20² 2019-20² (thousands) (thousands) 2020 San Diego, CA................................................................ 118.4 1,486.2 0.7 $1,315 5.6 .............................................................Private industry 116.4 1,243.8 0.7 1,305 5.8 Natural resources and mining.................................... 0.7 9.9 5.3 782 2.4 Construction............................................................... 8.1 81.7 0.3 1,345 5.1 Manufacturing............................................................ 3.6 118.0 1.2 2,029 2.3 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 15.5 218.1 -0.6 1,019 6.7 Information................................................................. 1.4 23.3 -0.8 2,074 4.3 Financial activities...................................................... 11.5 76.5 1.9 1,923 7.6 Professional and business services........................... 21.5 254.5 1.9 1,930 8.4 Education and health services................................... 36.0 216.2 2.8 1,016 3.4 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 9.4 192.2 -2.6 536 2.5 Other services............................................................ 8.3 52.2 -0.3 670 3.4 Government.................................................................. 2.0 242.4 0.6 1,368 4.5 King, WA......................................................................... 91.1 1,433.5 1.7 1,925 4.6 .............................................................Private industry 90.4 1,257.0 1.6 1,980 4.6 Natural resources and mining.................................... 0.4 2.9 2.4 1,214 0.4 Construction............................................................... 7.0 75.1 1.9 1,568 5.8 Manufacturing............................................................ 2.5 101.8 -4.0 1,894 -13.5 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 13.7 279.1 3.3 1,864 4.1 Information................................................................. 2.7 126.3 7.9 5,194 8.3 Financial activities...................................................... 7.2 69.9 1.8 2,425 5.2 Professional and business services........................... 19.0 238.2 3.0 2,113 4.0 Education and health services................................... 21.1 180.4 0.7 1,116 2.5 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 7.6 135.4 -4.0 617 4.6 Other services............................................................ 9.3 47.9 1.0 1,000 7.1 Government.................................................................. 0.6 176.5 2.6 1,534 4.1 Miami-Dade, FL............................................................... 104.9 1,167.5 0.0 1,158 2.8 .............................................................Private industry 104.5 1,026.4 -0.1 1,137 2.9 Natural resources and mining.................................... 0.5 10.2 -2.3 655 3.6 Construction............................................................... 7.4 52.7 0.1 1,082 5.4 Manufacturing............................................................ 2.8 41.3 0.4 998 -10.4 Trade, transportation, and utilities.............................. 24.4 287.3 -0.7 1,065 4.2 Information................................................................. 1.6 18.8 -1.4 2,051 3.2 Financial activities...................................................... 11.2 76.7 0.0 2,285 5.9 Professional and business services........................... 24.0 166.4 1.4 1,345 0.6 Education and health services................................... 11.6 188.6 1.4 1,035 3.0 Leisure and hospitality............................................... 7.7 142.4 -3.4 667 5.5 Other services............................................................ 9.0 38.7 -1.6 699 -4.0 Government.................................................................. 0.3 141.1 0.2 1,310 2.5 Average weekly wages were calculated using unrounded data. Percent changes were computed from quarterly employment and pay data adjusted for noneconomic county reclassifications. See Technical Note. Totals for the United States do not include data for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. Note: Data are preliminary. Counties selected are based on 2019 annual average employment. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Table 3. Covered establishments, employment, and wages by state, first quarter 2020 Employment Average weekly wage ¹ Establishments, Percent Percent State first quarter March change, First change, 2020 2020 March quarter first quarter (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20 2020 2019-20 United States².......................................... 10,447.2 147,088.9 0.4 $1,222 3.3 Alabama.................................................... 132.6 1,983.8 0.3 974 3.2 Alaska........................................................ 22.6 312.8 -0.1 1,130 2.1 Arizona...................................................... 170.4 2,957.2 1.9 1,098 4.4 Arkansas................................................... 93.6 1,220.5 0.2 922 3.0 California................................................... 1,631.1 17,570.5 0.8 1,459 4.2 Colorado.................................................... 214.5 2,725.2 1.2 1,284 4.3 Connecticut............................................... 124.1 1,639.4 -0.7 1,510 1.5 Delaware................................................... 34.6 443.7 -0.3 1,251 1.7 District of Columbia................................... 42.3 778.1 0.6 1,994 3.8 Florida....................................................... 740.5 8,975.1 0.8 1,051 3.6 Georgia...................................................... 301.5 4,522.2 0.9 1,159 3.4 Hawaii........................................................ 45.4 655.5 -1.0 1,033 3.0 Idaho......................................................... 66.8 755.2 3.1 864 4.2 Illinois........................................................ 381.5 5,872.9 -0.7 1,302 2.3 Indiana....................................................... 171.1 3,028.5 -1.0 994 3.2 Iowa........................................................... 104.8 1,523.4 -0.2 978 3.7 Kansas...................................................... 89.8 1,383.3 0.2 969 3.2 Kentucky.................................................... 124.0 1,884.9 0.1 943 2.5 Louisiana................................................... 137.4 1,897.0 -1.3 969 1.7 Maine......................................................... 53.9 601.0 0.1 955 4.0 Maryland.................................................... 175.7 2,661.5 -0.4 1,277 4.1 Massachusetts.......................................... 263.3 3,565.1 -0.2 1,605 3.0 Michigan.................................................... 267.0 4,281.4 -0.6 1,103 2.3 Minnesota.................................................. 183.9 2,838.2 -0.1 1,235 2.7 Mississippi................................................. 73.9 1,128.1 -0.2 801 2.8 Missouri..................................................... 214.8 2,795.7 0.3 1,016 3.0 Montana.................................................... 50.6 465.2 1.5 869 3.1 Nebraska................................................... 72.3 972.4 0.8 956 4.1 Nevada...................................................... 86.1 1,410.8 1.3 1,033 4.2 New Hampshire......................................... 54.3 657.0 0.2 1,194 3.3 New Jersey............................................... 285.8 4,052.7 0.4 1,455 3.9 New Mexico............................................... 64.0 835.6 0.9 923 3.7 New York.................................................. 657.2 9,415.7 -0.3 1,693 3.3 North Carolina........................................... 296.0 4,501.1 0.9 1,094 4.1 North Dakota............................................. 32.2 414.3 0.0 1,046 2.4 Ohio........................................................... 304.4 5,349.6 -0.3 1,063 2.9 Oklahoma.................................................. 112.8 1,598.0 -1.3 949 -0.5 Oregon...................................................... 162.4 1,938.9 0.7 1,103 4.2 Pennsylvania............................................. 363.5 5,851.3 0.0 1,177 2.7 Rhode Island............................................. 39.5 473.9 -0.2 1,132 2.7 South Carolina.......................................... 142.7 2,112.8 0.1 922 2.2 South Dakota............................................ 34.7 420.6 0.4 901 4.2 Tennessee................................................. 171.2 3,033.5 1.0 1,027 3.1 Texas......................................................... 725.7 12,626.2 1.2 1,232 2.4 Utah........................................................... 109.8 1,526.8 1.8 1,026 3.2 Vermont..................................................... 26.1 303.9 -1.8 980 3.3 Virginia...................................................... 282.9 3,921.0 0.6 1,233 4.0 Washington............................................... 255.6 3,427.3 1.7 1,414 3.8 West Virginia............................................. 51.2 674.9 -1.8 904 0.9 Wisconsin.................................................. 178.2 2,836.5 -0.2 1,008 1.7 See footnotes at end of table. Table 3. Covered establishments, employment, and wages by state, first quarter 2020 - Continued Employment Average weekly wage ¹ Establishments, Percent Percent State first quarter March change, First change, 2020 2020 March quarter first quarter (thousands) (thousands) 2019-20 2020 2019-20 Wyoming................................................... 27.2 268.5 -0.5 $955 0.6 Puerto Rico............................................... 47.5 886.4 1.0 551 0.0 Virgin Islands............................................ 3.3 40.1 5.7 1,046 6.3 Average weekly wages were calculated using unrounded data. Totals for the United States do not include data for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:11:08 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 10:38a OWC PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH CORP. : Letter to Shareholders for Upcoming Proxy Voting PR 10:37a SURVIVAL ANALYSIS OF BANKNOTE CIRCULATION : Fitness, Network Structure and Machine Learning PU 10:37a POLYTEC ASSET : Distribution in specie of the shares of the company by controlling shareholder PU 10:37a MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL : Dividend Third Quarter 2020 PU 10:36a AM BEST : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Southern Pioneer Property and Casualty Insurance Company BU 10:35a KONATEL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q) AQ 10:35a ARYZTA : entirely rejects any claim of misleading statements in its EGM invitation AQ 10:35a IDSUD S A : RACHAT D'ACTIONS MAI 202019 août 2020 PU 10:35a MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend BU 10:35a AM BESTTV PRESENTS AN INDUSTRY TRANSFORMED : Defending Relevancy BU