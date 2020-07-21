County Employment and Wages in California – Fourth Quarter 2019

News Release Information 20-1442-SAN

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Job growth in 13 of the state's large counties exceeded the national rate of 1.2 percent

Employment increased in 26 of the 29 large counties in California from December 2018 to December 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with 2018 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the annual rates of job growth in 13 large counties in California exceeded the national rate of 1.2 percent in December 2019. Riverside and San Francisco Counties had the largest increases in employment at 3.0 percent each. Two large counties, Solano and Tulare, had employment declines of 0.4 percent each.

Nationally, employment increased 1.2 percent over the year with 285 of the 355 largest U.S. counties reporting increases. Cleveland, OK, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 5.8 percent over the year. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 4.2 percent.

Among the 29 largest counties in California, employment was highest in Los Angeles County (4,589,500) in December 2019, while Napa County had the smallest employment level (76,800). Together, California's large counties accounted for 94.4 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 355 largest counties made up 73.7 percent of total U.S. employment.

All 29 large California counties reported average weekly wage gains from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019, with the fastest rate of increase in Santa Cruz County, up 20.7 percent. San Mateo and San Luis Obispo Counties followed with gains of 8.2 and 8.1 percent, respectively. Santa Clara County had the highest average weekly wage among the state's largest counties at $2,825. Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.5 percent from a year ago to $1,185 in the fourth quarter of 2019. (See table 1.)

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 29 counties in California with employment below 75,000. All of these smaller counties had average weekly wages below the national average of $1,185 in the fourth quarter of 2019. (See table 2).

Large county wage changes

As noted, average weekly wages in all large California counties increased from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019. Santa Cruz County's 20.7-percent wage increase was the largest in the state and ranked first among the 355 large U.S. counties. Thirteen other counties' wage gains in the state ranked in the top 25 percent nationally. (See table 1.)

Nationwide, 341 of the 355 largest counties had over-the-year wage increases. The remaining 14 large counties had wage declines during the period. Linn, IA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.1 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Nationally, 93 large counties reported average weekly wages at or above the U.S. average in the fourth quarter of 2019.In California, wages in 15 of the 29 large counties exceeded the national average during the same period. Three California counties held the top positions in the nation: Santa Clara ($2,825, 1st), San Mateo ($2,622, 2nd), and San Francisco ($2,523, 3rd).

Average weekly wages were below the national average in 262 counties. At $701 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in California's smaller counties

All 29 counties in California with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages lower than the national average of $1,185. Among these smaller counties, El Dorado had the highest average weekly wage at $1,055 in the fourth quarter of 2019, while Del Norte ($781) had the lowest weekly wage. (See table 2.)

When all 58 counties in California were considered, 17 reported average weekly wages of $899 or lower. Nineteen counties had wages ranging from $900 to $999, 4 had wages from $1,000 to $1,099, 4 had wages from $1,100 to $1,199, 6 had wages from $1,200 to $1,299 and 8 had average weekly wages at or above $1,300. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Noteor visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication, which was published in September 2019, contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2019 version of this news release. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are now available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm. The 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2020.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The County Employment and Wage full data update for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Employment Average weekly wage December 2019 (thousands) Percent change, December 2018-19 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2018-19 National ranking by percent change United States 149,857.1 1.2 -- $1,185 -- 3.5 -- California 17,836.3 1.5 -- 1,457 4 4.7 4 Alameda 798.9 0.1 273 1,577 15 3.5 149 Butte 82.8 0.0 286 907 316 4.6 60 Contra Costa 371.6 0.1 273 1,415 34 1.7 304 Fresno 401.8 2.2 59 942 288 4.4 71 Kern 331.4 1.1 160 967 269 4.8 53 Los Angeles 4,589.5 1.2 144 1,437 27 4.1 98 Marin 118.3 1.6 104 1,499 21 2.3 261 Merced 79.0 0.1 273 888 326 4.1 98 Monterey 181.3 0.4 241 1,001 231 4.1 98 Napa 76.8 0.6 220 1,188 91 2.6 234 Orange 1,664.7 0.8 199 1,297 57 4.6 60 Placer 174.1 2.0 73 1,182 95 5.5 27 Riverside 779.7 3.0 20 918 305 4.2 91 Sacramento 686.8 1.5 114 1,272 61 4.0 109 San Bernardino 797.7 2.7 39 973 258 4.4 71 San Diego 1,512.7 1.5 114 1,311 53 4.1 98 San Francisco 776.3 3.0 20 2,523 3 2.3 261 San Joaquin 262.0 2.8 34 995 237 3.4 161 San Luis Obispo 118.2 0.9 184 1,051 187 8.1 7 San Mateo 423.5 2.7 39 2,622 2 8.2 6 Santa Barbara 211.5 1.9 81 1,120 136 4.1 98 Santa Clara 1,138.5 1.9 81 2,825 1 5.6 21 Santa Cruz 102.7 1.7 94 1,241 70 20.7 1 Solano 143.7 -0.4 305 1,200 85 4.0 109 Sonoma 212.5 0.2 266 1,201 84 6.1 16 Stanislaus 190.9 1.1 160 991 241 5.1 41 Tulare 163.1 -0.4 305 850 341 4.9 49 Ventura 334.5 1.2 144 1,165 103 6.0 18 Yolo 106.1 1.0 175 1,235 73 2.1 279 Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2019 Average weekly wage United States 149,857,130 $1,185 California 17,836,312 1,457 Alameda 798,894 1,577 Alpine 725 906 Amador 12,098 940 Butte 82,821 907 Calaveras 9,957 862 Colusa 8,981 937 Contra Costa 371,630 1,415 Del Norte 8,117 781 El Dorado 58,626 1,055 Fresno 401,768 942 Glenn 9,385 916 Humboldt 51,555 846 Imperial 63,387 833 Inyo 7,722 913 Kern 331,439 967 Kings 48,938 913 Lake 16,458 803 Lassen 9,839 930 Los Angeles 4,589,505 1,437 Madera 51,975 896 Marin 118,280 1,499 Mariposa 5,440 849 Mendocino 32,410 833 Merced 79,016 888 Modoc 2,434 783 Mono 7,907 820 Monterey 181,344 1,001 Napa 76,776 1,188 Nevada 32,711 965 Orange 1,664,726 1,297 Placer 174,125 1,182 Plumas 6,228 892 Riverside 779,719 918 Sacramento 686,813 1,272 San Benito 16,666 995 San Bernardino 797,662 973 San Diego 1,512,669 1,311 San Francisco 776,265 2,523 San Joaquin 261,971 995 San Luis Obispo 118,211 1,051 San Mateo 423,538 2,622 Santa Barbara 211,487 1,120 Santa Clara 1,138,463 2,825 Santa Cruz 102,704 1,241 Shasta 67,986 932 Sierra 529 861 Siskiyou 13,481 837 Solano 143,691 1,200 Sonoma 212,522 1,201 Stanislaus 190,851 991 Sutter 30,835 886 Tehama 18,888 919 Trinity 2,624 810 Tulare 163,115 850 Tuolumne 17,618 930 Ventura 334,466 1,165 Yolo 106,090 1,235 Yuba 19,588 1,048 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.