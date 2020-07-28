Log in
County Employment and Wages in Delaware — Fourth Quarter 2019

07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

News Release Information

20-1486-PHI
Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Delaware Large Counties' Employment and Wages Increase Over the Year

Employment rose in the two large counties in Delaware-Sussex (1.9 percent) and New Castle (0.9 percent)-from December 2018 to December 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2018.) Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that the employment increase in Sussex County was more than the national increase of 1.2 percent and ranked 81st among the 355 U.S. large counties for employment change.

Employment increased in 285 of the 355 largest U.S. counties from December 2018 to December 2019. Cleveland, Oklahoma, had the largest percentage increase, with a gain of 5.8 percent over the year. Employment declined in 61 large counties during this period. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment (-4.2 percent).

Among the two largest counties in Delaware, employment was higher in New Castle County (298,500) in December 2019. Sussex County had had an employment level of 81,500. Together, the two largest Delaware counties accounted for 84.0 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 355 largest counties made up 73.7 percent of total U.S. employment, which stood at 149.9 million in December 2019.

The average weekly wage in Sussex County rose 4.8 percent over the year, ranking 53rd. The average weekly wage in New Castle County increased 2.1 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019, ranking 279th among the largest U.S. counties for wage change. Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019.

New Castle County's average weekly wage of $1,252 ranked 67th among the 355 largest U.S. counties, and Sussex County's average weekly wage of $874 ranked 330th. Nationally, the average weekly wage was $1,185 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Nationally, 341 of the 355 largest counties had over-the-year wage increases. Santa Cruz, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (20.7 percent). The remaining 14 large counties had wage declines during the period. Linn, IA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.1 percent).

Average Weekly Wages in Delaware's Smaller County

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for Kent County, the one county in Delaware with employment below 75,000. Kent County had an average weekly wage of $900, more than 20 percent below the national average of $1,185. (See table A and chart 1.)

Area Employment December 2019 (thousands) Average weekly wage

United States

149,857.1 $1,185

Delaware

455.3 1,136

Kent

68.0 900

New Castle

298.5 1,252

Sussex

81.5 874

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 1. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew/

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication, which was published in September 2019, contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2019 version of this news release. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are now available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm. The 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2020.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/. However, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

State Employment Average weekly wage
December 2019 (thousands) Percent change, December 2018-19 Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2018-19 National ranking by percent change

United States

149,857.1 1.2 $1,185 -- 3.5 --

Alabama

2,007.9 1.0 985 36 2.6 39

Alaska

309.9 0.6 1,139 16 3.2 27

Arizona

2,999.8 2.7 1,059 23 4.1 7

Arkansas

1,232.9 0.5 898 50 3.2 27

California

17,836.3 1.5 1,457 4 4.7 4

Colorado

2,772.6 2.2 1,227 9 4.0 8

Connecticut

1,687.4 -0.7 1,383 5 3.8 11

Delaware

455.3 0.8 1,136 17 2.6 39

District of Columbia

782.5 0.8 1,992 1 2.5 42

Florida

9,085.5 2.0 1,044 26 3.6 14

Georgia

4,576.1 1.7 1,090 21 3.6 14

Hawaii

665.1 -0.8 1,053 24 3.5 17

Idaho

756.9 3.1 918 46 3.1 32

Illinois

6,043.5 0.2 1,221 10 2.7 38

Indiana

3,106.0 0.6 969 38 3.0 34

Iowa

1,560.4 0.1 984 37 1.9 47

Kansas

1,410.7 0.6 959 40 3.5 17

Kentucky

1,928.3 0.8 955 41 3.2 27

Louisiana

1,927.7 -0.5 993 34 2.5 42

Maine

620.2 0.7 955 41 5.3 2

Maryland

2,728.1 0.9 1,271 8 3.5 17

Massachusetts

3,660.8 0.9 1,511 2 3.8 11

Michigan

4,385.3 0.4 1,115 18 3.4 22

Minnesota

2,912.8 0.4 1,177 14 3.2 27

Mississippi

1,145.0 0.0 818 51 3.2 27

Missouri

2,846.2 0.9 1,010 32 3.0 34

Montana

474.1 1.1 918 46 3.4 22

Nebraska

990.9 0.7 969 38 4.2 6

Nevada

1,435.5 2.7 1,030 29 2.4 45

New Hampshire

671.3 0.8 1,192 12 2.9 37

New Jersey

4,157.4 0.8 1,332 7 2.5 42

New Mexico

844.0 1.5 942 44 4.0 8

New York

9,691.0 0.8 1,499 3 3.7 13

North Carolina

4,546.9 1.9 1,036 28 2.4 45

North Dakota

424.6 0.5 1,085 22 2.6 39

Ohio

5,477.2 0.5 1,037 27 3.1 32

Oklahoma

1,639.4 0.3 945 43 1.4 49

Oregon

1,969.3 1.6 1,100 19 4.6 5

Pennsylvania

5,985.9 0.8 1,143 15 3.6 14

Rhode Island

489.8 0.6 1,099 20 1.1 50

South Carolina

2,144.8 1.2 931 45 4.0 8

South Dakota

430.7 0.6 916 48 3.5 17

Tennessee

3,085.4 1.6 1,047 25 1.6 48

Texas

12,793.0 2.0 1,187 13 3.4 22

Utah

1,547.8 2.5 1,022 30 5.0 3

Vermont

314.0 -0.4 987 35 3.5 17

Virginia

3,978.7 1.2 1,204 11 3.4 22

Washington

3,457.7 2.2 1,370 6 6.4 1

West Virginia

690.3 -2.0 904 49 -1.4 51

Wisconsin

2,898.0 0.2 1,022 30 3.3 26

Wyoming

276.3 1.4 1,007 33 3.0 34

Puerto Rico

910.7 1.5 575 -0.2

Virgin Islands

39.2 10.8 1,065 13.5

Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:37 UTC
