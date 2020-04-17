County Employment and Wages in Nevada – Third Quarter 2019

News Release Information 20-666-SAN

Employment increased in Nevada's two large counties from September 2018 to September 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are defined as those with 2018 annual average employment of 75,000 or more.) Clark County's employment rose 2.3 percent and Washoe County's employment rose 1.4 percent. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the over-the-year employment increases in both counties exceeded the national increase of 1.1 percent. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment increased in 283 of the 355 largest U.S. counties reporting increases. New Hanover, NC, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 5.8 percent over the year. Bay, FL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 5.9 percent.

Employment in Clark County (1,025,900) and Washoe County (227,300) accounted for 88.7 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 355 largest counties made up 73.4 percent of total U.S. employment which stood at 148.6 million in September 2019.

From the third quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019, average weekly wages increased in both Washoe County (up 4.1 percent to $1,007) and Clark County (up 3.9 percent to $950). Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.6 percent over the year to $1,093 in the third quarter of 2019.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 15 counties in Nevada with employment below 75,000. Average weekly wages in these counties ranged from $1,838 to $811 during the third quarter of 2019. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Washoe County's 4.1-percent gain in average weekly wages ranked 103rd among the 355 large U.S. counties during the year ending in the third quarter of 2019. (See table 1.) Clark County's 3.9-percent gain ranked 122nd among the largest U.S. counties.

Nationally, 350 of the 355 largest counties had over-the-year increases. Boulder, CO, had the largest percentage wage increase (+18.4 percent). The remaining five large counties registered wage declines during the period. Linn, IA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-2.6 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in both of Nevada's large counties were below the national average of $1,093. Washoe County's $1,007 average weekly wage ranked 166th among the 355 large U.S. counties. At $950 per week, Clark County's average weekly wage placed 208th.

Nationally, 98 large counties reported average weekly wages above the U.S. average in the third quarter of 2019. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest weekly wage at $2,447. Average weekly wages were below the national average in 257 counties. At $659 a week Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.).

Average weekly wages in Nevada's smaller counties

Of the 15 counties in Nevada with employment below 75,000, Eureka had the highest average weekly wage at $1,838. Lincoln had the lowest average weekly wage in the state at $811 in the third quarter of 2019.

When all 17 counties in Nevada were considered, 2 had wages below $899. Five counties had average weekly wages ranging from $900 to $999, five had wages ranging from $1,000 to $1,099, and five had wages at or above $1,100. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Employment Average weekly wage September 2019 (thousands) Percent change, September 2018-19 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, third quarter 2018-19 National ranking by percent change United States 148,556.5 1.1 -- $1,093 -- 3.6 -- Nevada 1,412.2 2.1 -- 973 26 4.1 10 Clark 1,025.9 2.3 54 950 208 3.9 122 Washoe 227.3 1.4 122 1,007 166 4.1 103 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment September 2019 Average weekly wage United States 148,556,525 $1,093 Nevada 1,412,241 973 Carson City 30,743 985 Churchill 8,400 921 Clark 1,025,875 950 Douglas 19,956 925 Elko 22,354 1,012 Esmeralda 316 992 Eureka 4,400 1,838 Humboldt 7,771 1,088 Lander 3,532 1,462 Lincoln 1,329 811 Lyon 12,794 880 Mineral 1,677 1,034 Nye 12,724 1,011 Pershing 1,920 1,107 Storey 17,855 1,167 Washoe 227,320 1,007 White Pine 4,377 1,101 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.