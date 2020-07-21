Log in
County Employment and Wages in Oregon – Fourth Quarter 2019

07/21/2020 | 11:21am EDT

News Release Information

20-1443-SAN
Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Employment rose in Oregon's seven large counties from December 2018 to December 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more in 2018.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that five of the large counties in Oregon had rates of job growth above the 1.2-percent national average. Deschutes County had the largest increase in employment at 3.0 percent, followed by Marion County at 2.6 percent. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment increased 1.2 percent over the year with 285 of the 355 largest U.S. counties reporting increases. Cleveland, OK, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 5.8 percent over the year. Ector, TX, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 4.2 percent.

Among the large counties in Oregon, Multnomah had the highest employment (528,700) in December 2019. Together, the seven large counties accounted for 76.4 percent of Oregon's total employment. Nationwide, the 355 largest counties made up 73.7 percent of total U.S. employment.

All seven large Oregon counties reported average weekly wage gains from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019, with the fastest rate of increase in Washington County, up 7.3 percent. Washington County also had the highest average weekly wage among the state's largest counties at $1,407. Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.5 percent from a year ago to $1,185 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 29 counties with employment below 75,000 in Oregon. Wage levels in all of these smaller counties were below the national average. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

As noted, all of Oregon's large counties had over-the-year wage increases in the fourth quarter of 2019. Washington County's 7.3-percent wage increase ranked 11th among the 355 large U.S. counties. Three other large Oregon counties ranked in the top 100 nationwide.

Nationally, 341 of the 355 largest counties had over-the-year wage increases. Santa Cruz, CA, had the largest percentage wage increase (20.7 percent). The remaining 14 large counties had wage declines during the period. Linn, IA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease (-7.1 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in Washington County ($1,407, 36th) and Multnomah County ($1,251, 68th) placed in the top quarter among the 355 largest U.S. counties. Average weekly wages in the state's remaining five large counties ranged from $1,109 to $897 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Nationally, 93 large counties reported average weekly wages at or above the U.S. average in the fourth quarter of 2019. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $2,825. Average weekly wages were below the national average in 262 counties. At $701 a week, Cameron, TX, had the lowest average weekly wage.

Average weekly wages in Oregon's smaller counties

All of the 29 counties in Oregon with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages lower than the national average of $1,185. Morrow County had the highest wage ($1,103), followed by Benton ($1,100). Wheeler County had the lowest weekly wage in the state, averaging $570 in the fourth quarter of 2019. (See table 2.)

When all 36 counties in Oregon were considered, 1 county had average weekly wages of $699 or lower, 10 reported wages from $700 to $799, 14 had wages from $800 to $899, 6 had wages from $900 to $999, and 5 had wages at $1,000 or higher. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication, which was published in September 2019, contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2019 version of this news release. Tables and additional content from the 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online are now available at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm. The 2019 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2020.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The County Employment and Wage full data update for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Employment Average weekly wage
December 2019 (thousands) Percent change, December 2018-19 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2018-19 National ranking by percent change

United States

149,857.1 1.2 -- $1,185 -- 3.5 --

Oregon

1,969.3 1.6 -- 1,100 19 4.6 5

Clackamas

171.6 2.5 48 1,109 140 3.4 161

Deschutes

86.4 3.0 20 967 269 5.6 21

Jackson

91.7 1.6 104 897 321 6.2 15

Lane

159.5 0.7 204 918 305 3.8 126

Marion

160.1 2.6 43 983 249 4.6 60

Multnomah

528.7 1.7 94 1,251 68 3.6 140

Washington

306.2 1.0 175 1,407 36 7.3 11

Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2019 Average weekly wage

United States

149,857,130 $1,185

Oregon

1,969,283 1,100

Baker

5,652 750

Benton

38,634 1,100

Clackamas

171,589 1,109

Clatsop

18,764 780

Columbia

11,918 805

Coos

23,474 817

Crook

6,126 921

Curry

6,616 732

Deschutes

86,363 967

Douglas

39,268 828

Gilliam

865 912

Grant

2,457 783

Harney

2,510 748

Hood River

14,079 842

Jackson

91,713 897

Jefferson

6,824 810

Josephine

28,772 827

Klamath

22,941 808

Lake

2,567 801

Lane

159,542 918

Lincoln

18,126 795

Linn

48,182 897

Malheur

12,938 758

Marion

160,119 983

Morrow

5,910 1,103

Multnomah

528,655 1,251

Polk

20,902 787

Sherman

938 948

Tillamook

9,635 816

Umatilla

30,672 843

Union

10,251 797

Wallowa

2,546 752

Wasco

10,774 859

Washington

306,158 1,407

Wheeler

303 570

Yamhill

36,850 888

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

State Employment Average weekly wage
December 2019 (thousands) Percent change, December 2018-19 Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2018-19 National ranking by percent change

United States

149,857.1 1.2 $1,185 -- 3.5 --

Alabama

2,007.9 1.0 985 36 2.6 39

Alaska

309.9 0.6 1,139 16 3.2 27

Arizona

2,999.8 2.7 1,059 23 4.1 7

Arkansas

1,232.9 0.5 898 50 3.2 27

California

17,836.3 1.5 1,457 4 4.7 4

Colorado

2,772.6 2.2 1,227 9 4.0 8

Connecticut

1,687.4 -0.7 1,383 5 3.8 11

Delaware

455.3 0.8 1,136 17 2.6 39

District of Columbia

782.5 0.8 1,992 1 2.5 42

Florida

9,085.5 2.0 1,044 26 3.6 14

Georgia

4,576.1 1.7 1,090 21 3.6 14

Hawaii

665.1 -0.8 1,053 24 3.5 17

Idaho

756.9 3.1 918 46 3.1 32

Illinois

6,043.5 0.2 1,221 10 2.7 38

Indiana

3,106.0 0.6 969 38 3.0 34

Iowa

1,560.4 0.1 984 37 1.9 47

Kansas

1,410.7 0.6 959 40 3.5 17

Kentucky

1,928.3 0.8 955 41 3.2 27

Louisiana

1,927.7 -0.5 993 34 2.5 42

Maine

620.2 0.7 955 41 5.3 2

Maryland

2,728.1 0.9 1,271 8 3.5 17

Massachusetts

3,660.8 0.9 1,511 2 3.8 11

Michigan

4,385.3 0.4 1,115 18 3.4 22

Minnesota

2,912.8 0.4 1,177 14 3.2 27

Mississippi

1,145.0 0.0 818 51 3.2 27

Missouri

2,846.2 0.9 1,010 32 3.0 34

Montana

474.1 1.1 918 46 3.4 22

Nebraska

990.9 0.7 969 38 4.2 6

Nevada

1,435.5 2.7 1,030 29 2.4 45

New Hampshire

671.3 0.8 1,192 12 2.9 37

New Jersey

4,157.4 0.8 1,332 7 2.5 42

New Mexico

844.0 1.5 942 44 4.0 8

New York

9,691.0 0.8 1,499 3 3.7 13

North Carolina

4,546.9 1.9 1,036 28 2.4 45

North Dakota

424.6 0.5 1,085 22 2.6 39

Ohio

5,477.2 0.5 1,037 27 3.1 32

Oklahoma

1,639.4 0.3 945 43 1.4 49

Oregon

1,969.3 1.6 1,100 19 4.6 5

Pennsylvania

5,985.9 0.8 1,143 15 3.6 14

Rhode Island

489.8 0.6 1,099 20 1.1 50

South Carolina

2,144.8 1.2 931 45 4.0 8

South Dakota

430.7 0.6 916 48 3.5 17

Tennessee

3,085.4 1.6 1,047 25 1.6 48

Texas

12,793.0 2.0 1,187 13 3.4 22

Utah

1,547.8 2.5 1,022 30 5.0 3

Vermont

314.0 -0.4 987 35 3.5 17

Virginia

3,978.7 1.2 1,204 11 3.4 22

Washington

3,457.7 2.2 1,370 6 6.4 1

West Virginia

690.3 -2.0 904 49 -1.4 51

Wisconsin

2,898.0 0.2 1,022 30 3.3 26

Wyoming

276.3 1.4 1,007 33 3.0 34

Puerto Rico

910.7 1.5 575 -0.2

Virgin Islands

39.2 10.8 1,065 13.5

Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 15:20:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
