County Federal Introduces Two New Awards to Honor Santa Clara County Teachers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (www.sccfcu.org) was honored to support the Santa Clara County Office of Education’s (SCCOE) 50th annual Teacher Recognition Celebration, held at the Heritage Theatre in Campbell on October 3. County Federal has been a key sponsor of the Annual Teacher Recognition Celebration for the past 24 years.



For the first time, County Federal recognized five deserving educators in the areas of Arts and Civic Education. The Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Arts Leadership Award was presented to Guadalupe M. Cruz of Alum Rock Union School District, Danelle Finnen of Alum Rock Union School District, and Kaila Schwartz of Milpitas Unified School District.

The Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Civic Engagement Award was presented to both Jason Miller of Palo Alto Unified School District and Samantha McMillan of Oak Grove School District.

Following the gala on October 24th, County Federal hosted a Teacher Appreciation Mixer at their Corporate Center to encourage networking and collaboration between this year’s Teachers of the Year. The event was well attended by County Federal associates, teachers and administrators, including Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, County Superintendent of Schools, Santa Clara County Office of Education.

“We congratulate all of these teachers and thank them for their passion and drive to inspire students to reach beyond their own expectations,” said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President and CEO of County Federal. “We look forward to creating new opportunities for educators, administrators and students to grow, thrive and make a positive impact in our communities.”

