Coupang : Names Alberto Fornaro as Chief Financial Officer

Today Coupang announced that Alberto Fornaro is joining the fast-growing ecommerce company as Chief Financial Officer.

Fornaro brings Coupang a wealth of experience in building international businesses, having served in CFO and senior financial executive roles for 25 years in Korea, the U.S. and Europe. Before Coupang, Fornaro served as CFO and Executive Vice President of IGT PLC, where he helped grow IGT to be one of the world’s leading gaming companies. Prior to IGT, Fornaro served as Global CFO and President of Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment and in financial leadership positions at CNH Global, NV/ Fiat Group, Cassa Di Risparmio Di Perugia, and Credito Italiano.

“Alberto brings a wealth of experience and financial acumen that will be an asset to Coupang,” said Bom Kim, Coupang’s founder and CEO. “He is a hands-on leader who shares our mission of making life exponentially better for our Customers. Alberto’s experience will help us continue to expand our products and services while further lowering prices for our Customers.”

“I am glad to join this innovative company,” said Fornaro. “It’s an exciting time to be part of Coupang. The company is growing rapidly because it provides Customers with an exceptional experience. Coupang’s ecommerce platform is making millions of items available for delivery within hours, and launching new services like Dawn Delivery and Rocket Fresh to make life easier. I look forward to helping the company succeed.”

Fornaro graduated from the University of Siena - Italy with Masters and Bachelors degrees respectively in Banking and Finance, and Economics and Banking, and from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He has also been visiting scholar at the Ph.D. program in economics at Columbia University, NY.

About Coupang

Coupang is Korea’s largest eCommerce platform and one of the fastest-growing consumer internet companies in the world. Powered by its proprietary technology infrastructure, Coupang has built a revolutionary end-to-end fulfillment and logistics operations that delivers millions of items to Customers’ doors within hours. Customers have embraced this convenience, making Korea’s ecommerce market the fifth largest in the world and on track to be the third largest by 2021, behind only China and the U.S.

Founded in 2010, Coupang is a global company with offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

