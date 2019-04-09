Couple Expands Fight Against Super Lice from Wisconsin to Omaha

Omaha, NE, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Florsheim, owner of Lice Clinics of America – Omaha, has faced the perils of super lice first hand, having tried and failed to treat her daughter using traditional lice products and hours of combing over several days. When her daughter got lice a second time, the Wisconsin mom decided to get professional help. Andrea opted for a chemical-free Lice Clinics of America treatment over another nitpicker in the area who offered to spray some homemade solutions on her daughter and try to comb out the lice and eggs. Her daughter was treated, and the family was lice-free in an hour.



Thrilled with her experience, Andrea and her husband David opened a clinic of their own soon after. Today, the couple has four clinics in Wisconsin and have provided nearly 4,000 treatments to families in their community. Now they are taking the fight against super lice to Omaha.



Super lice are head lice that have developed a resistance to the pesticides used in most popular lice products. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of head lice in the United States have developed a genetic resistant to pyrethroids, the pesticides used in over-the-counter lice treatment products.



Like the Wisconsin clinics, Lice Clinics of America – Omaha (https://liceclinicsomaha.com) provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice. The clinic is staffed by certified operators of the FDA-cleared AirAllé®, a medical device that kills head lice and lice eggs (nits) using heated air in a single treatment. The treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective.



“We have been opening new clinics because people travel so far to get this treatment,” Andrea said. “So, we know where the demand is and want to be able to make this great service available to more families.”



Super lice are no match for the AirAllé device because it doesn’t rely on pesticides or chemicals. Instead, the heated air kills lice and eggs by dehydrating them. Also, because it kills lice and eggs all at once, the AirAllé treatment eliminates the need for tedious, time-consuming nitpicking, which can take hours, whether done at home or professionally, and is prone to human error. “Miss one nit and you have a fresh case of head lice and must start over,” added Andrea.



The AirAllé treatment was found to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in clinical trials, and the device has successfully treated more than 500,000 cases of head lice in clinics around the world, with a success rate better than 99 percent.



The Omaha clinic is located at 8424 W. Center Road, Suite 212 and is open seven days per week by appointment. Call (402) 281-9188 or email info@liceclinicsomaha.com for an appointment. AirAllé treatments come with a 30-day guarantee when all household members are treated or screened for head lice.



# # #

About Lice Clinics of America

With 330 clinics worldwide in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 500,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lice Clinics of America peatmanbill@gmail.com