 CouponBirds Made Q2 2020 Donations to Hundreds of Nonprofits

On July 25, 2020, CouponBirds Made the second-quarter donations of 2020 in July. Hundreds of nonprofit organizations received money raised via CouponBirds Seedling Project and the maximum amount of money raised for one charity is up to $2,000.

CouponBirds Seedling Project

CouponBirds Seedling Project, led by CouponBirds, is an online fundraising program that helps nonprofit organizations raise funds for free. The money is raised from millions of CouponBirds community shoppers, who are willing to help others during COVID-19 Pandemic.

CouponBirds Seedling Project Make Donations

At the beginning of July, CouponBirds made the second-quarter donations to charity organizations that have joined. During this donation, hundreds of charities got money transferred directly to their PayPal account. The donations are raised from CouponBirds community. According to our data, people care more about children development, education, families and animals.

Feedback from Partner Charities

After joining, many nonprofit organizations show appreciation and express gratitude to the CouponBirds and CouponBirds community. Let’s see what some organizations are saying about CouponBirds Seedling Project.

“I am surprised to see how much funds I raised in less than a month since I joined the CouponBirds Seedling Project. Thank you so much for inviting us to join this program. This will help us to further our mission which is to provide relief to the children of Haiti.”

-- just4themhaiti.org

“The New Mexico Christian Children's Home is grateful to be a part of the CouponBirds Seedling Project. This project allows us to receive donations from what people enjoy doing, shopping! It's a win-win! Thank you for this great opportunity!”

-- nmcch.org

“We know these are really difficult times for all charity organizations during the pandemic. CouponBirds Seedling Project will not forget the original intention when launching the program and try our best to give back to the society”, said Sherry Zhao, marketing director of CouponBirds, “We welcome all kinds of nonprofits joining us if you have difficulty in fundraising.”

About CouponBirds

CouponBirds is a leading coupon platform in terms of brand coverage, coupon accuracy, and coupon richness. It has been providing free and fresh coupon codes since 2012. With the biggest coupon operation team in the world and continuous engineering efforts input, CouponBirds is the top choice for customers looking for coupons and deals.

