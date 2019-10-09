Log in
CourMed : Announces Next-Day Doorstep Delivery of Healthcare Items to Meet Greater Demand

10/09/2019 | 11:07am EDT

CourMed® introduces a new offering to pharmacies and patients in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex to meet greater demand. Healthcare items, such as prescription medications, high-end vitamins, costly supplements, eyewear and even natural medicine, such as pharmaceutical-grade CBD Oil, can now be delivered next-day to patient homes or offices.

Using proprietary technology and training, CourMed delivers via a crowdsourced network of vetted drivers within a couple hours, or next-day delivery. Next-Day delivery is free to pharmacy patients and will only cost pharmacies $7.50 per delivery with no hidden fees, while increasing their customers’ ability to get to and purchase more products. An independently owned pharmacy in the DFW suburbs was the pilot for this next-day healthcare delivery, covering a larger geographical area for CourMed members. After experiencing success on both the pharmacy and patient side, the company has extended its services to the greater DFW area.

Additionally, CourMed understands specialty pharmaceuticals, which often require urgent handling and are critical to get to the right place, at the right time. Under these unique conditions, we make sure these expensive medications are delivered perfectly. Today, four out of the top 5 specialty therapeutic categories are dispensed via community pharmacy or mail. Many of these products cost $10,000 or more. Working closely with prescribers, patients and distributors, pharmacies can better optimize their inventory and operating expenses through CourMed’s customized delivery methods.

“We are changing the healthcare game by providing this vital convenience,” said co-founder Derrick L. Miles. “Our CourMed TRACKING technology allows pharmacies and customers to track a delivery via text messaging and all medical information remains confidential with our enterprise servers, encrypted software and cloud computing. Now, we can just get them what they need fast and in a secure manner.”

Miles added, “Despite the rapid growth of CourMed service offerings, which we are thrilled about, I believe our greatest accomplishment since our launch in 2018 is the way in which our drivers deliver empathy and care along with the healthcare items. With our new next-day delivery, we will be able to meet even greater needs.”

Enterprise software allows CourMed customers, including pharmacists, optometrists and high-end vitamin/supplement store owners, to keep their patients informed on their home or office delivery and even real-time video consultations via CourMed® CONNECT. With CourMed technology, pharmacies are also covered with an easy way to access customer feedback and audit information.


© Business Wire 2019
