Courage Marine : Change Of Address Of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar - Hong Kong Mirror Announcement

COURAGE INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

勇利投資集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1145)

(Singapore Stock Code: CIN)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Courage Investment Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Courage Investment Group Limited

Sue Ka Lok

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one Non-executive Director, namely Mr. Sue Ka Lok (Chairman); one Executive Director, namely Ms. Wang Yu; and three Independent Non- executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhou Qijin, Mr. To Yan Ming, Edmond and Mr. Pau Shiu Ming.