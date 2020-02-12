Courier, Express, And Parcel Market 2019-2023 | Growing Contract Manufacturing of FMCGs in Emerging Markets to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the courier, express, and parcel market and it is poised to grow by USD 90.63 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the courier, express, and parcel market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing contract manufacturing of FMCGs in emerging markets has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of supply chain visibility that affects vendor-customer relationships might hamper market growth.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is segmented as below:

Customer type

B2B

B2C

C2C

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our courier, express, and parcel market report covers the following areas:

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Trends

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing cross-border trade in developing economies as one of the prime reasons driving the courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next few years.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the courier, express, and parcel market, including some of the vendors such as A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport, Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd, SF Express Co. Ltd. and United Parcel Service Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the courier, express, and parcel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the courier, express, and parcel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the courier, express, and parcel market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier, express, and parcel market vendors

