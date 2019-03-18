Courier Express and Parcel Services: Procurement Research, Market Intelligence, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Courier Express and Parcel Services Category - Procurement Market
Intelligence Report.
With the rapid expansion of business facilities, especially in rural
areas, end-user sectors such as automotive, textile, and pharmaceuticals
are in the dire requirement for same-day deliveries, which is
consequently driving the spend momentum of the courier express and
parcel services. However, factors like fluctuating fuel costs and R&D
investments will increase the supplier’s operational cost which will
finally add to the buyer’s total cost of ownership while procuring
The automotive industries in the US have their component manufacturing
units established in Mexico which is resulting in a high degree of
cross-border trade between the two countries. Consequently, this is
creating a substantial requirement for courier express and parcel
services in the US. Exponential demand growth from e-commerce and
pharmaceuticals industries will drive the category spend momentum in
APAC which is predicted to secure the largest market share at the end of
the forecast period. However, the ongoing Brexit dilemma is causing a
slowdown in the end-user sectors that is reducing the number of B2B
parcels in Europe. This is impeding the category growth in the region.
This courier express and parcel services market intelligence report
offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary cost drivers and its
subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market
forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered
in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend
is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.
“Buyers must have visibility on all the surcharges that apply to the
services. This will help them to identify surcharges that have the
highest impact on prices and ask for waivers or discounts to reduce the
ultimate costs for services procured,” says SpendEdge procurement
expert Anil Seth.
This courier express and parcel services procurement research report has
estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category
growth in the following years:
|
|
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the logistics,
warehousing and transportation category provide detailed supply
market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category
growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the
suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their
procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports
provide category management insights and information on the procurement
best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Courier express and parcel services
US market insights
-
Supplier cost structure in the US
-
Margins of suppliers in the US
-
Category cost drivers
-
Best practices
-
Procurement excellence best practices
-
Procurement best practices
-
Sustainability practices
-
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
-
