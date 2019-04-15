Court Affirms Privinvest Group's 1.2 Billion Arbitration Award against Greece

The Athens Court of Appeal last week rejected the Greek government’s
request to set aside a 2017 arbitration award worth more than €1.2
billion to Privinvest Group for the government’s default on payments to
Privinvest and its subsidiary Hellenic Shipyards.
Hellenic Shipyards in Skaramangas, Greece, builds and modernizes
Greece’s high-performance submarines and is one of the largest shipyards
in the eastern Mediterranean. In 2010, Privinvest Group made substantial
investments in Hellenic Shipyards, but the Hellenic Republic defaulted
on its obligations. The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) found
that the Greek government also mishandled a European Union state aid
case. As a result, Hellenic Shipyards suffered severe losses and had to
suspend its operations.
Hellenic Shipyards and the Privinvest Group started arbitration
proceedings against the Hellenic Republic in ICC. In September 2017, an
arbitration tribunal issued an award in favour of Hellenic Shipyards and
the Privinvest Group.
In addition, since March 2018, a special administrator appointed by the
Hellenic Republic has been in charge of Hellenic Shipyards, and
Privinvest has had no control over the company or its operations. The
special administrator is in the process of selling the shipyard, in
effect executing the Hellenic Republic's goal of expropriating
Privinvest.
On 8 April 2019, the Athens Court of Appeal upheld the ICC’s award worth
more than €1.2 billion award to Privinvest.
Privinvest commented: “In light of the decision by the Athens Court of
Appeal, Privinvest calls on the Hellenic Republic to finally return to
the path of legality. The Hellenic Republic must now respect its legal
obligations and stop the expropriation. In the meantime, Privinvest will
continue to pursue its rights before all available venues in Greece and
internationally.”
Privinvest added: “If the Hellenic Republic had implemented the ICC
award, it could have given new life to Hellenic Shipyards. With the
income from submarine contracts, and freed from limitations on exports,
Hellenic Shipyards could have become a highly profitable shipyard that
would have benefited Hellenic Shipyard's 1,000 workers, the Skaramangas
region and the Greek economy. Instead, the Hellenic Republic ignored its
obligations under the award, as well as the pleas of Hellenic Shipyards
to respect the award, and made no payment.”
The appeals court decision last week “fully confirmed the validity of
the award, vindicated Privinvest and removed the Hellenic Republic's
last excuse for not respecting the binding judgment of the ICC,”
Privinvest said.
About Privinvest:
Privinvest, headquartered in the Middle East, has facilities and
shipyards in a number of countries including France, Germany and the
Middle East. Its core areas of activities are the design and
construction of naval and commercial vessels, the supply of integrated
systems, support programs for naval fleets, the support and transfer of
technology to countries wishing to develop their shipbuilding industry.
Ancillary to its shipbuilding activities Privinvest is increasingly
involved in the hydrokinetic and turbine industry. Privinvest’s
shipyards have delivered more than 2,000 vessels and its products are
present in more than 40 navies around the world. Currently, besides a
number of private customers, the Privinvest group is working for 6 major
navies. Privinvest’s shipbuilding entities have consistently enjoyed
export success and a strong order book from the group’s customers
worldwide. https://www.privinvest.com/
