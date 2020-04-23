Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Court Approves Verity Health System's Sale of Seton Medical Center to AHMC Healthcare Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:12pm EDT

  • Verity Health System announces the Bankruptcy Court’s approval of the sale of Seton Medical Center in Daly City, CA and Seton Coastside in Moss Beach, CA to AHMC Healthcare, Inc. for $40 million

Verity Health System (“Verity Health”), a nonprofit healthcare system, today announced that it received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles for the sale of Seton Medical Center in Daly City, CA and Seton Coastside in Moss Beach, CA to AHMC Healthcare Inc. (“AHMC”).

AHMC will acquire Seton Medical Center and Seton Coastside for $40 million, as set forth in the agreement. The Court approved the sale under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code.

“Seton and Seton Coastside are integral to the health and well-being of the communities they have served for many decades,” said Rich Adcock, CEO of Verity Health. “We are confident that AHMC will carry forward Seton’s legacy and continue to deliver patient-centric, quality health care to our entire community.”

“AHMC, along with the close collaboration we have developed with the Allied Physicians Medical Group, looks forward to ensuring that the community continues to be well-served by the high-quality, accessible medical care that Seton and Seton Coastside provide,” said Eric Tuckman, spokesperson for AHMC. “As the State healthcare system faces mounting challenges in the battle against COVID-19, investing in community hospitals, with the continued support of the community, the County of San Mateo, and the hospital’s physicians, nurses and employees, is important now more than ever.”

Verity Health filed chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2018.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48pBHP : partners with health services to deliver COVID-19 Testing Centres in regional Central Queensland
PU
08:47pBrokerages tell clients - no buying oil for two months
RE
08:47pTalonvest Gets Storage Construction Loan Closed Amidst the Market Chaos
GL
08:46pCC NEUBERGER PRINCIPAL HOLDINGS I : Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
08:46pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates- Pillows Market 2019-2023 | Need for Cervical Pillows to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:41pOceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results
GL
08:31pPULSE SEISMIC INC. : Announces Voting Results at Shareholders' Annual Meeting
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates 3PL as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates AMP as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates IPL as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
4KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : More U.S. companies return payroll loans after new Treasury guidance
5KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group