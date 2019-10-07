Court Dismisses MACOM's Lawsuit Against Litrinium

Litrinium, Inc., a privately held semiconductor company based in Orange County, California, announced that on September 23rd, 2019, the United States District Court for the Central District of California dismissed MACOM’s (NASDAQ: MTSI) claims against Litrinium (case number 8:19-cv-00220), giving MACOM 20 days to amend its complaint. Rather than amend, MACOM voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Litrinium on October 4, 2019. Details of the dismissal are publicly available.

About Litrinium

Litrinium, Inc. is a privately held semiconductor company founded in 2016 with a laser focus on developing signal integrity solutions for next generation, ultra-high-speed interconnectivity. Litrinium is run by some of the most innovative thinkers in the optical communications industry with a proven track record of growing profitable high-performance analog businesses. Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet-of-Things (IoT), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) and a wide spectrum of emerging cloud-based applications are fueling an explosion in data traffic. Litrinium’s radical new approach to signal integrity will enable customers to address the insatiable demand for bandwidth by leveraging purpose-built, smart solutions to boost performance, cut development times and reduce overall costs of ownership for next generation optical interconnects. Litrinium is applying its expertise to some of the most demanding applications in networking, including 5G wireless, cloud data centers and next generation broadband access. For more information, please visit www.litrinium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005864/en/