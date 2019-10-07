Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Court Dismisses MACOM's Lawsuit Against Litrinium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

Litrinium, Inc., a privately held semiconductor company based in Orange County, California, announced that on September 23rd, 2019, the United States District Court for the Central District of California dismissed MACOM’s (NASDAQ: MTSI) claims against Litrinium (case number 8:19-cv-00220), giving MACOM 20 days to amend its complaint. Rather than amend, MACOM voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Litrinium on October 4, 2019. Details of the dismissal are publicly available.

About Litrinium

Litrinium, Inc. is a privately held semiconductor company founded in 2016 with a laser focus on developing signal integrity solutions for next generation, ultra-high-speed interconnectivity. Litrinium is run by some of the most innovative thinkers in the optical communications industry with a proven track record of growing profitable high-performance analog businesses. Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet-of-Things (IoT), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) and a wide spectrum of emerging cloud-based applications are fueling an explosion in data traffic. Litrinium’s radical new approach to signal integrity will enable customers to address the insatiable demand for bandwidth by leveraging purpose-built, smart solutions to boost performance, cut development times and reduce overall costs of ownership for next generation optical interconnects. Litrinium is applying its expertise to some of the most demanding applications in networking, including 5G wireless, cloud data centers and next generation broadband access. For more information, please visit www.litrinium.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:15pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : bourse drops $39 billion bid to buy London Stock Exchange
RE
09:13pFACEBOOK : Estimated 40 U.S. state attorneys general will join Facebook probe - source
RE
09:13pState attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
RE
09:13pFACEBOOK : State attorneys general meet in Washington to discuss Facebook
RE
09:12pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Through the Looking Glass
PU
09:07pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Miani 1
PU
09:01pAPPLE : Samsung Electronics says third quarter profit seen down 56%, beats expectations
RE
09:01pZOZEN BOILER Will Attend the 2019 International Exhibition of Heat & Power in Russia
BU
09:01pYAMAHA VOCALOID : AI™ Faithfully Reproduces Singing of Legendary Japanese Vocalist Hibari Misora
BU
08:57pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Successful Caley Flow Test in Dorado-3
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hopes for a deal dim as U.S.-China trade talks get underway in tense atmosphere
2U.S.-JAPAN TRADE DEAL VS. TPP: where it falls short, where it exceeds
3FACEBOOK : State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
4LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED : LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Mineralised system extended 400m north at Kathleen Valley
5ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. : Element Fleet Management Updates Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group