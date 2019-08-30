Court Issues Injunction to GlocalMe, uCloudlink to Stop Selling its Devices in Skyroam Patent Infringement Case

The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has issued a permanent injunction to uCloudlink, mandating it stop selling in the US; starting Sept. 1.

This follows an earlier summary judgment of patent infringement claims of the holding company of Skyroam, Inc, SIMO Holdings Inc. against uCloudlink Network Technology Limited America, brand-named GlocalMe. The Court found uCloudlink’s products infringed on Skyroam’s patent.

The new ruling permanently prohibits the defendants from importing, selling, offering to sell, or enabling the use of the Infringing Devices within the United States. uCloudlink is prohibited from providing mobile data and other services in the United States on devices purchased or rented in any country.

The defendents’ motions for judgment as a matter of law and for a new trial were denied.

“This serves as another important victory for us in our efforts to protect our valuable intellectual property rights,” said Jing Liu, Skyroam CEO. “The court’s decision sends a clear message to US sales channels to pull products that violate this infringement.”

Skyroam is the leading global Wi-Fi provider that keeps travelers connected around the world through mobile hotspots powered by its vSIM technology. The company services more than 15 million users worldwide including travelers from the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Skyroam offers consumers one of the best mobile WiFi experiences available and is committed to delivering more great products and services in the future. In order to support the long-term direction of the company and its customers, Skyroam believes it is paramount to protect its intellectual property.

About Skyroam

Skyroam was founded in Silicon Valley by technology innovators who identified a common pain-point among fellow travelers: getting fast, secure, and reliable mobile internet connection on the road. To solve this problem, Skyroam developed and patented its virtual SIM (vSIM) technology, which delivers on-demand local wireless data through local carrier partnerships around the world. Enjoyed by over 15 million users worldwide, Skyroam’s global hotspots, embedded with a vSIM, enable unlimited mobile WiFi in 130+ countries. Skyroam’s vSIM technology also provides global mobile data access to IoT, M2M, and wearables applications. Visit www.skyroam.com for more information and stay in touch at @MySkyroam on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

