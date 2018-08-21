Court Rules in Favor of Farmers Edge on Counterclaim Filed by Farmobile

The United States District Court for the District of Nebraska (No.
8:16CV191) ruled in favor of Farmers Edge™ on a counterclaim filed by
Farmobile under the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA).
The Court made the ruling after a trial involving key witnesses from
both Farmers Edge and Farmobile. Among the evidence reviewed was the
fact that Farmobile’s founders filed patent applications and founded
Farmobile merely a few weeks after they left Crop Ventures, and that the
patent applications were similar to work done at Crop Ventures.
The Court found that “the factual backdrop that led to this lawsuit” and
“the close temporal connection between the individual defendants’
departure from Crop Ventures and their design and development of a
competing product at least suggests trade secret misappropriation.”
Based on a detailed review of the evidence, the Court found that Farmers
Edge acted in good faith in bringing a claim against Farmobile and its
founders under the DTSA. Farmers Edge believes that the legal and
factual support discussed in the opinion should pave the way for a
successful outcome in this case.
In the summary judgment granted to Farmobile earlier this year, the
Court focused on Farmobile’s admission that it abandoned its United
States patent application because of prior art. The recent ruling in
favor of Farmers Edge stated, “this Court’s finding that the allegedly
misappropriated information was not secret and was known in the industry
will undoubtedly be challenged and could well be reversed.”
“We’re pleased with the Court’s order to dismiss Farmobile’s claim.
Getting to the truth is not always simple, but Farmers Edge stands for
what is right,” said Farmers Edge CEO Wade Barnes. “From the beginning,
we were confident the Court would recognize that the credibility of our
testimonies was consistent with the evidence and relevant facts of the
case. Our team at Farmers Edge works tirelessly to drive the advancement
of digital agriculture, and this ruling is an integral step to protect
our rights on intellectual property. We will continue to defend the
innovations we’ve built to help growers and agricultural professionals
worldwide. Our legacy will be rooted in honesty.”
