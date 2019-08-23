Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Court affirms alternative Keystone XL oil pipeline route through Nebraska

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Various anti-pipeline signs line the walls of the machine shed of Art and Helen Tanderup, who are against the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline that would cut through the farm where they live near Neligh, Nebraska

CALGARY, Alberta/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A court in Nebraska on Friday affirmed an alternative route through the Midwest state for TC Energy Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline in the latest chapter in the nearly 10-year legal fight over the Canada to Texas pipeline.

The ruling lifts one of the last outstanding legal challenges facing the controversial project, which would ship 830,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from the Canadian oil marketing hub of Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would link into an existing pipeline network feeding oil refineries on the Gulf Coast.

A judge in Montana has scheduled a hearing for Oct. 9 on a request from environmental groups to block the federal permit issued by U.S. President Donald Trump allowing the pipeline to cross the U.S.-Canadian border.

The pipeline has been subject to years of delay because of fierce environmental and landowner opposition, and has become a key symbol in the wider campaign against pipelines carrying diluted bitumen from Canada's vast oil sands.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer but has struggled for years to build new export pipelines, leading to deep discounts on the price of its crude and an exodus of foreign capital.

The Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed the alternative route that was approved by the state's Public Service Commission in November 2017, even though it was not the preferred route of TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada Corp.

That had prompted landowners and indigenous groups to sue on the grounds the PSC could only greenlight an application that was made to it.

Nebraska's Supreme Court ruled against that argument, finding the PSC did have the power to approve a route that TC Energy had not applied for.

"The Supreme Court decision is another important step as we advance toward building this vital energy infrastructure project," said Russ Girling, TC Energy's chief executive said in a statement.

The company is yet to make a final investment decision on the project and independent energy investment bank GMP FirstEnergy said TC's Energy $8 billion cost estimate will likely need to be updated.

The ruling was welcomed by Canada's oil industry and politicians, who want better market access to help boost crude prices.

"With this decision, Keystone XL has secured approval from Canada and all three states along the pipeline's route," said Canada's Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the court victory was another step forward after "far too many years of regulatory delays and hurdles".

Getting more Canadian oil to the Gulf Coast would help relieve existing bottlenecks on constrained pipeline systems, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said.

"We’re hopeful that this decision will be the push needed to finally get this important energy project completed,” the American Petroleum Institute said in a statement.

Opponents of the pipeline vowed to continue fighting to stop it going ahead.

"Today's ruling does nothing to change the fact that Keystone XL faces overwhelming public opposition and ongoing legal challenges and simply never will be built," said Ken Winston, attorney for the Nebraska Sierra Club.

Bold Nebraska, a local citizens' groups that has fought the pipeline, said the Nebraska legislature should fix state laws that enable the court to approve a route that has not undergone adequate study and consultation.

"Our water is on the line here, and for the past decade too many politicians sat on their hands while the people did the work," said Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska.

(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Nia Williams and Valerie Volcovici

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30pTrump says he wouldn't stop Fed Chair Powell if he offered to resign
RE
10:50pSAJID JAVID PREPARES GROUND FOR NO-DEAL EMERGENCY BUDGET : The Times
RE
10:48pChina to raise import tariffs on U.S. scrap copper, aluminum from December 15
RE
10:45pOil spills into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump
RE
10:06pFTC, AT&T SETTLE 2014 LAWSUIT OVER DATA SLOWDOWNS : court
RE
10:01pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION CONSIDERS BOOST TO BIOFUEL MANDATES TO EASE FARMER ANGER : sources
RE
10:01pTop U.S. publishers sue Amazon's Audible for copyright infringement
RE
10:00pTrump presses U.S. companies to close China operations
RE
09:59pQualcomm wins a pause in enforcement of FTC ruling
RE
09:57pCourt affirms alternative Keystone XL oil pipeline route through Nebraska
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
2Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
3APPLE : From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
4FACEBOOK : WORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR: BoE's Carney
5SAJID JAVID PREPARES GROUND FOR NO-DEAL EMERGENCY BUDGET: The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group