Media Statement

12 June 2020

Courtesy Call on His Excellency, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Rt. Honourable, Dr Moeketsi Majoro

His Excellency, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, will receive the Right Honourable, Dr Moeketsi Majoro, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho today, 12 June 2020, at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria.

This will be the first courtesy call by the Right Honourable, Dr Majoro, on His Excellency President Ramaphosa since his swearing in as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho on 20 May 2020.

Prime Minister Majoro was appointed leader of the Kingdom's Government following the resignation of his predecessor, Dr Thomas Thabane. It will be recalled that President Ramaphosa expressed his profound congratulations to Prime Minister Majoro and wished him well during his tenure.

This courtesy call will enable the two leaders to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional and continental issues of mutual interests amidst the fight against the Coronavirus global pandemic, amongst others. It is an opportunity to further nurture the existing strong bond of friendship between the people of the two countries.

Furthermore President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the SADC Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, will exchange views with Prime Minister Majoro on the continued implementation of agreed constitutional and security sector reforms in Lesotho, among others.

Media enquiries: Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to the President at media@presidency.gov.za

ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION

OR Tambo Building

460 Soutpansberg Road

Rietondale

Pretoria

0084