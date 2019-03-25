Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Courts Asia : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of New Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 06:50am EDT
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 25, 2019 17:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of New Director
Announcement Reference SG190325OTHR1WGC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Dr Terence Donald O'Connor
Designation Executive Director cum Group Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Appointment of New Director
Additional Details
Date Of Appointment 25/03/2019
Name Of Person Amma Tomonori
Age 33
Country Of Principal Residence Cambodia
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) The Board, having considered the recommendation of the Nominating Committee and assessed Mr Amma Tomonori's qualification and experience, is of the view that he has the requisite experience and capability to assume the duties and responsibilities of an Executive Director cum Group Chief Administration Officer.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Executive. Area of responsibility is that of a Group Chief Administration Officer.
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Executive Director cum Group Chief Administration Officer
Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Conflict of interests (including any competing business) Nil
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years 1. Nojima Corporation - Sales Staff - from April 2011 to January 2012
2. Nojima Corporation - Accounting Staff - from January 2012 to August 2017
3. Nojima (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. - Chief Financial Officer - August 2017 to now
Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
Other Principal Commitments* Including Directorships#
*'Principal Commitments' has the same meaning as defined in the Code
# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).
Past (for the last 5 years) Nil
Present Nojima (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.
(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No
(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No
(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No
(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No
(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No
(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No
(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No
(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No
(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No
(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No
(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No
Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange? No
If no, please state if the director has attended or will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the Exchange The Company would be enrolling Mr Amma Tomomori to attend the SID course after appointment.


Disclaimer

Courts Asia Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:49:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aBIOGEN INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07:11aCHINA, EGYPT NEGOTIATE NEW PROJECTS : Ambassador
AQ
07:11aTECH DATA : AND MANDARINE BRING A FRESH TASTE TO MICROSOFT PARTNER TRAINING; Ecosystem of complementary solutions for Microsoft cloud enables partners to drive growth in managed services, subscriptions and consumption
AQ
07:11aIsrael Approves CytoSorb Registration, CytoSorbents Announces Gad Medical as Distributor
PR
07:10aCADENCE MINERALS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07:10aMD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group posts 9% revenue growth in FY 2018
PU
07:10aMD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group announcement of the Annual General Meeting
PU
07:10aGREEN LEADER : Postponement of Board Meeting
PU
07:10aEPRICE : Avviso di deposito Relazione Finanziaria 2018
PU
07:10aHKBN : Appoints Elinor Shiu as Chief Marketing Officer – Residential Services
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag
3ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : EU approves AstraZeneca's drug for adjunct use in Type-1 diabetes
4APERAM : APERAM : Invitation by Aperam S.A. to holders of its outstanding U.S.$300,000,000 0.625 per cent. Net..
5VIACOM : VIACOM : Purchase of Ad Products at Issue

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.