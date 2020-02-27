Coût de la Liberté : Releases Fall Line During Paris Fashion Week at the Hôtel De Crillon

Coût de la Liberté formally announced their attendance to Paris Fashion Week 2020. The brand, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the creation from the former founder, creative director and CEO of True Religion Brand Jeans - Jeff Lubell and wife Carrie.

Coût de la Liberté will be exclusively previewing their Fall 2020 collection at Paris’s oldest historic properties, The Hôtel de Crillon. From March 1st through the 3rd the collection will be present to showcase the ornate outer and ready-to-wear – including luxury hand-dyed furs, leathers and cashmeres, premium velvets and corduroys and a first look at Jeff’s couture line of styled denim.

Coût de la Liberté initially previewed the collection during New York Fashion Week 2020. Their pop-up inside The Crosby Street Hotel took place February 10th through the 14th coming with a high level of interest.

The line was shown by the newly contracted Finlay-Notman Agency , which oversees the preview and sales of the collection. The Finlay-Notman Agency is headed by Charlotte Finlay-Notman and specializes in tailoring a tailored holistic approach to brand growth and distribution of luxury premium apparel.

Coût de la Liberté is joined at Paris Fashion Week by its newly contracted Public Relations and Marketing Firm, The MJS/Groupe which is based out of New York City. Michael Snell, founder of The MJS/Groupe, uses their extensive experience in the luxury-marketing and business visibility sector to develop the brand on a global level.

Jeff, Carrie, Charlotte and Michael have expressed their incredible excitement to bring this uber-luxury brand to market together.

For more information related to this release and to schedule a viewing or interview, please contact Michael Snell of The MJS Groupe at michael@mjsgroupe.com or press@mjsgroupe.com and +1 347 695 7764.

