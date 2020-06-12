Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Coutersy call on President Cyril Ramaphosa by Lesotho Prime Minister Dr. Moeketsi Majoro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 02:38am EDT
His Excellency, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the Right Honourable Dr. Moeketsi Majoro, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho today, 12 June 2020, at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria. This will be the first courtesy call by the Right Honourable Dr. Majoro on His Excellency President Ramaphosa since his swearing in as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho on 20 May 2020.

Prime Minister Majoro was appointed leader of the Kingdom's Government following the resignation of his predecessor Dr. Thomas Thabane. It will be recalled that President Ramaphosa expressed his profound congratulations to Prime Minister Majoro and wished him well during his tenure.
This courtesy call will enable the two leaders to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional and continental issues of mutual interests amidst the fight against the coronavirus global pandemic, amongst others. It is an opportunity to further nurture the existing strong bond of friendship between the people of the two countries.
Furthermore, President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the SADC Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, will exchange views with Prime Minister Majoro on the continued implementation of agreed constitutional and security sector reforms in Lesotho, among others.

Media enquiries: Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to the President at media@presidency.gov.za

Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 06:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aINTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : Q1 2020 interim financial report
AQ
03:10aENEA PUBL : signs multi-year 5G contract worth up to EUR 24 million
AQ
03:08aExpenditure Arrears and the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
03:08aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : 4
PU
03:08aUPDATE1 : President of Hello Kitty creator Sanrio steps down after 60-yr stint
AQ
03:06aFBN : FBNQuest Launches the FBN Halal Fund for Ethical Investing
AQ
03:06aALLIANZ : AGF Malami Is Right, Buhari's Order 10 Will Deepen Democracy
AQ
03:05aFLATEX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:01aAMAZON COM : Knoza's Revenue Recovery Software Hits Milestones
AQ
02:59aSKANO : Change in the date of publication of the audited annual report of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google's new rules clamp down on discriminatory housing, job ads
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protests
3RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : U.S. lawmakers ask Zoom to clarify China ties after it suspends accounts
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Japan's Fujifilm to spend $928 million to double capacity of Danish..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group