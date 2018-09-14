Covalon Technologies : to Showcase IV Clear at AVA Scientific Meeting 2018

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 14, 2018-- Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Covalon') (TSXV: COV.V; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announces that it will be showcasing IV Clear at the 2018 Scientific Meeting for the Association for Vascular Access ('AVA' or the 'Meeting').

Covalon's IV Clear™ is indicated to cover and protect vascular access devices used in a wide variety of both acute and alternate care settings. Its patented combination of chlorhexidine and silver is proven to have a synergistic effect against some of the most commonly associated blood stream infection bacteriai and its skin-sparing silicone adhesive will not cause adhesive-related skin injury or pain during dressing changesii.

Covalon is also co-sponsoring a presentation on patient advocacy by Emily Levy, CEO and co-founder of Mighty Well, entitled 'Empowering Vascular Access Specialists: How to Better Inform Patients of Their Options When It Comes to Their Long-Term Care'. Ms. Levy is a strong patient advocate and is passionate about advocating for the patient perspective in healthcare. Ms. Levy will be presenting on Tuesday September 17th at 11:15am, Room C161.

Covalon will be at AVA, Booth 123, at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio from September 15th to 17th during all exhibit hours throughout the meeting.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops and commercializes new healthcare technologies that help save lives around the world. Covalon's patented technologies, products and services address the advanced healthcare needs of medical device companies, healthcare providers and individual consumers. Covalon's technologies are used to prevent, detect and manage medical conditions in specialty areas such as wound care, tissue repair, infection control, disease management, medical device coatings and biocompatibility. To learn more about Covalon, visit www.covalon.com.

i A Laboratory Study of the Synergistic Effect of Chlorhexidine and Silver, Blom, Kristina Werthen, Maria et al. American Journal of Infection Control , Volume 43 , Issue 6 , S22

ii A Human Repeat Patch Test Study, DiTizio et al. http://www.wounds-uk.com/case-series/harrogate-2014-conference-posters

