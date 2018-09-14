Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Covalon Technologies : to Showcase IV Clear at AVA Scientific Meeting 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 09:02pm CEST

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 14, 2018-- Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Covalon') (TSXV: COV.V; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announces that it will be showcasing IV Clear at the 2018 Scientific Meeting for the Association for Vascular Access ('AVA' or the 'Meeting').

Covalon's IV Clear™ is indicated to cover and protect vascular access devices used in a wide variety of both acute and alternate care settings. Its patented combination of chlorhexidine and silver is proven to have a synergistic effect against some of the most commonly associated blood stream infection bacteriai and its skin-sparing silicone adhesive will not cause adhesive-related skin injury or pain during dressing changesii.

Covalon is also co-sponsoring a presentation on patient advocacy by Emily Levy, CEO and co-founder of Mighty Well, entitled 'Empowering Vascular Access Specialists: How to Better Inform Patients of Their Options When It Comes to Their Long-Term Care'. Ms. Levy is a strong patient advocate and is passionate about advocating for the patient perspective in healthcare. Ms. Levy will be presenting on Tuesday September 17th at 11:15am, Room C161.

Covalon will be at AVA, Booth 123, at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio from September 15th to 17th during all exhibit hours throughout the meeting.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops and commercializes new healthcare technologies that help save lives around the world. Covalon's patented technologies, products and services address the advanced healthcare needs of medical device companies, healthcare providers and individual consumers. Covalon's technologies are used to prevent, detect and manage medical conditions in specialty areas such as wound care, tissue repair, infection control, disease management, medical device coatings and biocompatibility. To learn more about Covalon, visit www.covalon.com.

i A Laboratory Study of the Synergistic Effect of Chlorhexidine and Silver, Blom, Kristina Werthen, Maria et al. American Journal of Infection Control , Volume 43 , Issue 6 , S22
ii A Human Repeat Patch Test Study, DiTizio et al. http://www.wounds-uk.com/case-series/harrogate-2014-conference-posters

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'seek', 'anticipate', 'plan, 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend' and statements that an event or result 'may', 'will', 'should', 'could' or 'might' occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including the difficulty in predicting product approvals, acceptance of and demands for new products, the impact of the products and pricing strategies of competitors, delays in developing and launching new products, the regulatory environment, fluctuations in operating results and other risks, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industry; others are more specific to the Company. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005513/en/

Source: Covalon Technologies Ltd

Covalon Technologies Ltd.
Brian Pedlar, 905.568.8400 x 233
CEO, Covalon Technologies Ltd.
Email: bpedlar@covalon.com
Toll free: 1.877.711.6055
Web site: www.covalon.com
Twitter: @covalon

Disclaimer

Covalon Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 19:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBP Buys 61% Participating Interest in Azerbaijan Project -Reuters
DJ
03:41pLEONARDO : MILITARY $759.95 Million Federal Contract Awarded to DRS Network & Imaging Systems
AQ
03:40pBelmont Village Aliso Viejo Opens Info Center as Construction on Senior Living Community Progresses
GL
03:38pSUN HYDRAULICS : New Sun Korea factory up and running
PU
03:36pBIG BOOM IN CONTENT MARKETING SOFTWARE MARKET 2025 : Hub Spot, I-on Interactive, TrackMaven, Scoop.it, proutLoud, Curata, Kapost, ScribbleLive
AQ
03:36pGildan listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index
GL
03:35pIsodiol International Inc. Appoints Patrick Ogle as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors; Appoints Dr. David Putrino, Ph.D., to Medical Advisory Board
GL
03:34pPOPULAR, INC. : Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
BU
03:33pGlobal Intelligent Video Analytics Market 2017-2021 | Government Sector Dominates the Market | Technavio
BU
03:32pBUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
5WTI : Oil Prices Rebound on Strong Global Demand

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.