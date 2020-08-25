Covenant Physician Partners : Expands With New Locations in California and Hawaii

Covenant Physician Partners (Covenant) today announced partnerships with three new practice locations in California and Hawaii. Two locations in Southern California will join the Covenant family under the company’s partnership with De La Peña Eye Clinic; a third location in Hilo, Hawaii expands the presence and capabilities of Covenant partner The Endoscopy Center.

“Given the volatility and adversities in healthcare over the last six months, we are incredibly proud to see these new partnerships come to fruition and expand our capabilities in southern California and Hawaii,” said Lew Little, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer at Covenant. “Our long-term strategy is to strengthen and enhance what is working in markets we already serve. These additional locations allow us to continue providing a full spectrum of care for patients and fulfill on that promise to better serve our local communities.”

Eye Care Expansion in Southern California

In continued partnership with Los Angeles-based De La Peña Eye Clinic, one of the largest eye care practices in Southern California, Covenant is adding locations in Whittier and El Monte, Calif. De La Peña Eye Clinic operates an integrated practice model, which means it can provide a higher level of care and access to a broader array of eye care services for patients. Whereas typical eye care clinics only focus on one or two elements of eye care, De La Peña Eye Clinic offers multiple services, including ophthalmology, optometry, optical and surgical capabilities, among others, under one roof. These new locations allow the Clinic to deliver its standard of quality care and broader accessibility to patients in the surrounding communities of metropolitan Los Angeles.

Expanded Gastrointestinal Capabilities in Hilo, Hawaii

Covenant is pleased to also announce a new partnership with Gastroenterology Associates, Inc. of Hilo, Hawaii. Under the direction of Dr. Timothy Jahraus, the facility provides a full spectrum of gastrointestinal care, including endoscopy, colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy and capsule endoscopy among other procedures. The additional location provides convenience for Covenant’s existing patients in Hilo and enables the Hawaii group to provide needed care for the local community in a setting known for its clinical excellence.

Covenant is a growing company that is evolving its partnership model to meet the changing needs of today’s physician and offer a more integrated solution. Its partnership with practices like De La Pena Eye Clinic and Gastroenterology Associates marks an important milestone in the company’s growth story, builds on already strong presence in southern California and Hawaii, and will be followed by additional integrated partnerships across the country.

About Covenant Physician Partners

Founded in 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Covenant Physician Partners is a physician services company that partners with leading providers across the country to grow thriving practices and surgery centers while advancing clinical excellence. Covenant’s national network of leading practices across the outpatient care continuum brings operational expertise, financial backing and clinical best practices to fuel growth.

Please visit CovenantPhysicianPartners.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005274/en/