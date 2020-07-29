Coveo : and commercetools Offer Flexible, Powerful Ecommerce to Provide the Best Experiences for Customers

Companies team up to provide unified multi-channel and intelligent Ecommerce architecture for highly personalised buyer experience.

Coveo, the industry leader in search and intelligence SaaS solutions, today announced its cloud-native platform will be available in the commercetools Integration Marketplace. The strategic agreement provides access to powerful, personalised experiences with flexible architecture for today’s search and merchandising needs.

From consumer brands to B2B manufacturers, from retailers to wholesalers, all have had to become more nimble to keep up with shopper and buyer expectations. Unfortunately, global Ecommerce companies who jumped on the web a decade or more ago have been stuck with a code-heavy infrastructure that lacks flexibility. Those companies still encumbered with aging legacy application suites have been seeking ways to evolve their Ecommerce capabilities.

As companies migrate gradually from single vendor stacks to modular architectures, Coveo provides the intelligence layer that enables those organisations to deliver modern Ecommerce search, product recommendations, and personalisation with powerful relevant content driving increased average order value and brand loyalty.

To free the market from legacy Ecommerce architecture, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. The commercetools platform integrates seamlessly with Coveo to deliver the intelligent commerce experiences buyers are demanding.

The combination of the Coveo Experience Intelligence Platform and commercetools elegant shopping features leverages modern API and microservices architectures to deliver relevant, contextual experiences powered by data that meet the expectations of modern Ecommerce buyers. Powerful search re-orders products based on real-time customer data, delivers relevant content and integrates with any source of customer data. The flexible commerce platform combined with personalisation results in brands being able to respond to customer needs and maximise conversion and order value to drive profitability.

“When designing an experience for your end customer that represents your brand, the last thing you want is to be restricted by technology,” explains Brian McGlynn, Vice President Ecommerce for Coveo. “By partnering with commercetools, we’re offering a fast path to accelerated customer value to companies who have historically been restricted to legacy technology. The Coveo Experience Intelligence Platform is quickly-connected, meaning you can unlock your customer data to improve customer experience, such as increasing order value and conversion performance, rapidly.”

"Coveo and commercetools share common beliefs around the flexible cloud software architecture required for Ecommerce, and the need to leverage data and AI to deliver personal and intelligent buyer experiences," says Louis Têtu, Coveo CEO. "We provide the intelligence layer that works in tandem with commercetools, to deliver the best-in-class personal Ecommerce experiences that buyers expect. This is a novel alternative for enterprises who need to compete with the most modern Ecommerce and personalisation functionality across all channels. Once you begin to provide personalised experiences at scale, your shoppers are more likely to convert, at higher values - and keep coming back."

“Coveo helps us provide greater value to our customers by unifying content and commerce, to present more compelling merchandising and offers,” says Dirk Weckerlei, VP Global Partner Management commercetools. “Companies we deal with seek to connect all their customer touchpoints, and take advantage of interaction data throughout the shopping experience. An adaptive architecture is essential for them to start that journey. Coveo allows our customers to connect to all these touchpoints and leverage both catalogue data and user data to create a highly personalised buyer experience. At commercetools, we’ve been offering the Enterprise space massively increased flexibility, and we’re excited to combine our products together to take Ecommerce to the next level.”

ABOUT COVEO

Coveo enables enterprises to thrive in the experience economy, by delivering unique experiences that are unified across all channels, relevant to the buyer and valuable to organisations. The Coveo Experience Intelligence Platform uses AI, intelligent search and recommendation technologies to personalise millions of digital experiences for customers, partners, and employees, for many of the world’s most admired digital experience leaders. Coveo delivers solutions for Ecommerce, Service and the Workforce built on the Coveo Search and Experience Intelligence Platform, with Coveo-accredited partners, and through Alliances with commercetools, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore and more.

More information at coveo.com.

ABOUT COMMERCETOOLS

commercetools is the world’s leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com.

