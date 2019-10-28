Covera Health : Expands Strategic Business Team, Supporting Commercial Growth

In support of its ongoing commercial expansion of quality-based healthcare solutions for payers and providers, clinical-analytics company Covera Health has recently expanded its executive leadership team and named four new members to its strategic advisory board.

As the country’s leading provider of analytics-based programs to reduce medical misdiagnoses and improve quality of life, Covera Health continues to grow its team and operations to support self-insured employers, health plans and strategic partners in achieving better patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. The company’s analytics platform helps physicians improve the accuracy of their diagnoses – putting patients on the most direct and cost-effective path back to health.

To build and scale its commercial efforts, Frank Jennings, a veteran of the digital health space, joined Covera in March as its Chief Commercial Officer; Jennings brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise business development and sales, with a career focused on a commitment towards better healthcare outcomes. In his role, Jennings leads commercial strategy and growth, and has already recruited a seasoned sales and marketing team comprised of experts from companies such as Doctor On Demand, Castlight Health, Success Factors and Benefitfocus.

To foster partnerships with other like-minded, quality-focused organizations, Covera Health has named Minh Dang as its Chief Development Officer. Dang was most recently in Strategic Business Development at Google, focused on its artificial and machine intelligence efforts, and prior to that served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy for Doctor On Demand and in Strategy and Business Development for Castlight Health. At Covera Health, Dang will be building a thriving ecosystem of strategic partnerships that will accelerate the adoption and footprint of Covera Health’s platform.

To bolster its strategic advisory board, Covera Health has added the following members, who each bring a wealth of experience and expertise from diverse healthcare and technology backgrounds:

● Brad Fluegel, long-time health-plan industry advisor, is the former Chief Strategy Officer for Walgreens, Aetna and WellPoint; former CEO of Reden & Anders for UnitedHealth Group; and serves on the board of several leading companies in the healthcare industry

● Dr. Anthony Kotin, former Chief Medical Officer for Magellan Health for over 10 years, brings a thorough and diverse understanding of health services management, an important partner sector for Covera Health

● Lisa Suennen, Digital and Technology Group Leader at Manatt, Phelps & Philips and Head of Manatt Ventures, former Senior Managing Director for GE Ventures, former Managing Director at Psilos Group, is well-recognized for her entrepreneurship and investments in the health care sector

● Don Duford, an industry veteran with 30+ years of executive experience across health plans, radiology benefits services, and self-insured employers, including prior roles as SVP of National Accounts at Cigna and President of Intracorp, brings a wealth of strategic, operational and management expertise across a wide array of functional areas

Through their roles, these accomplished leaders will help Covera Health expand its collaborations with self-insured employers, health plans, and strategic partners to ensure that all patients have access to the most accurate diagnosis possible at the start of their treatment journeys.

According to a peer-reviewed study published in The Spine Journal, diagnostic error rates run as high as 40 percent for routine MRI scans, making misdiagnoses a real and pressing concern for both healthcare payers and providers. Empowering organizations to reduce misdiagnoses, starting with high-quality radiology, creates a chain-reaction of downstream benefits for all involved, most importantly for patients, who achieve improved outcomes delivered more efficiently. Learn more in Covera Health’s report “The Prevalence and Impact of Medical Misdiagnoses, in Radiology and Beyond.”

About Covera Health

Covera Health, a leading clinical analytics company, is pioneering quality-based solutions for payers and providers through its innovative Quality Care Collaborative that enables the measurement and delivery of high-quality care. The company builds programs for employers, health plans, and other healthcare entities to reduce misdiagnoses, improve patient outcomes, and reduce medical costs. Covera Health’s first solution, its innovative Radiology Centers of Excellence Program, operates in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.coverahealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005013/en/